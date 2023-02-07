ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, WI

Q985

I Dare You to go ‘Off The Grid’ at This Wisconsin Town This Summer

Going "off the grid" what a concept, that seems nearly impossible these days. Here's one location in Wisconsin, that will "take you" off the grid...the rest is up to you. Only. Solar power, miles away from your nearest neighbor, surrounded by acres and acres of forest. The fact of the matter is, your cell service...your WiFI, probably not gonna work out for you too well. Tell the family and loved ones that you are "going off the grid" and pause social media for a weekend...Could you do it? Can you go a day or two without Facebook? I dare you to go off the grid while in this Wisconsin town over the weekend.
WISCONSIN STATE
thelascopress.com

Did You Know Michigan Has a Ski Jumping Hill

Exploring Michigan: Copper Peak, Ironwood, MI — February 8, 2023. It is likely that a majority of Michigan residents would be surprised to learn that our state has one of the largest Ski Jumps in the world. Welcome to Copper Peak! Located near Ironwood in Michigan’s beautiful Upper Peninsula, Copper Peak is unique and holds a place in sporting lore that may soon be repeated.
IRONWOOD, MI
northernnewsnow.com

Angel on the Ice: Born out of tragedy, Ashland’s ice rescue craft continues to make a difference

ASHLAND, WI -- One cold day in 1991, 16-year-old Dan Bochler was out on Lake Superior’s Chequamegon Bay when the ice gave out underneath him. “The Dan Bochler incident occurred long before my career here at Ashland fire,” said Captain Matt Spangler with the Ashland Fire Department, “I believe he was out fishing and found himself in the lake.”
ASHLAND, WI
CBS Minnesota

Prosecutors won't charge Wisconsin ex-senator in fatal crash

MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors have decided not to charge a former Wisconsin state senator who was involved in a car crash that left a Pennsylvania woman and her 5-year-old daughter dead.Ashland County District Attorney David Meany told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday that there isn't enough evidence to show former Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley acted in a criminally negligent or reckless way. He added that police and Wisconsin State Patrol investigators haven't referred charges to his office, either.Alyssa Ortman, 27, and daughter Khaleesi Fink were killed in the crash July 22 in Ashland County. Police say Bewley, 70,...
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Feds offer tax credit for high efficiency wood and pellet stoves

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s said that wood heat warms you up several times over from the splitting to the stacking to the burning. Firewood is a renewable resource but it still can pollute. Matt Boo of Duluth Stove and Fireplace remembers when wood stoves were very inefficient.
DULUTH, MN
drydenwire.com

Court Accepts Woman’s Plea Of Guilty On Fentanyl Charges

SAWYER COUNTY -- The Court has accepted Justina Blackdeer’s plea of Guilty to fentanyl-related charges in Sawyer County stemming from a June 2022 traffic stop and sentenced her. Douglas Kagigebi was also arrested during that traffic stop and later sentenced on fentanyl-related convictions. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only...

