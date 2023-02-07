Read full article on original website
Look Inside This Abandoned School In Pleasent Lake
It's probably not a place all of us wanted to be while we were growing up. But what about as an adult, and abandoned?. There are tons of old schools and schoolhouses spread all throughout Michigan that sit empty and in wrecks. This school just happens to be one of them.
12 Celebrities With Ties to Lansing, Michigan
Lansing is the home to many things. It's the State Capital. Michigan State is located about 2 miles east of downtown Lansing and we bleed green and white. Lansing is also the home to many celebrities that we've grown to know and love. Some celebrities were born and raised here,...
It’s No Secret…A Speakeasy is Coming to East Lansing
When it comes to restaurants and bars, there's no shortage in East Lansing. However, one thing that it doesn't have is a speakeasy. Or maybe it does and I'm just not cool enough to know the secret password to get in...? No, I'm not going to think like that. I would definitely know if there was a speakeasy...
Winter Severity Index quantifies our ‘almost unbelievable’ non-winter
We know this winter hasn’t been our typical harsh Michigan winter. Often it is hard for you to quantify just how wimpy this winter has been. The Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index is an easy way for us to look at our skimpy winter. The Accumulated Winter Season Severity...
WILX-TV
Bed Bath & Beyond to close its last Greater Lansing location in Okemos
MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The final Bed Bath & Beyond store in the Lansing area is closing. The company announced it will be closing its Okemos location this year. Bed Bath & Beyond’s updated store closing list includes about 290 stores and the Okemos store at 1982 W. Grand River Ave. is listed as one of the stores to close.
WILX-TV
Jackson’s pivotal role in the Underground Railroad
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When you think of Jackson, you don’t think of the Underground Railroad. Jackson’s role granted slaves a life of freedom. The Amtrak station helps people get around to other parts of the country, but its history plays an important part in our country’s fight against slavery.
WILX-TV
$16M investment to build Blue Arc all-electric commercial vehicles in Charlotte
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Shyft Group announced on Tuesday plans to continue investing in and expanding the company’s facilities in Charlotte. The company will invest approximately $16 million for expansion and improvements in facilities and new equipment related to the production of electric vehicles (EV). The production of commercial electric vehicles for its Blue Arc™ EV Solutions brand, launched last year.
Bomb Threats Received at Multiple Walmart Stores Throughout the State of Michigan
Three Walmart locations in Michigan were forced to evacuate Monday (2/6) after bomb threats were reported at those stores. The Oakland County Sheriff's Department reports that the threats were received at the Walmart stores in Rochester Hills, White Lake, and Clinton. A similar threat was made at a Walmart store...
Highest-paying science jobs in Jackson, Michigan
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Jackson, MI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
This Michigan City is Officially the Best Place to Live in America
Welcome to Michigan! The official home of the "Best Place to Live in America", but we already knew that. Michigan has landed smack dap on the top of a recently released list by Study Finds of the "Best Places to Live in America". The list was a ranking of the top 5 places to live as suggested by experts.
1051thebounce.com
2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’
If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
Report: Ford, Calhoun Co. discussing battery plant at ‘Marshall Megasite’
Ford Motor Company is reportedly closing in on a deal to build a factory in West Michigan. The Detroit News reported Thursday morning that talks between Ford and Calhoun County leaders are progressing to build a battery plant in the Marshall area.
Powerball results for 02/06/23; 1 winner of $754 million jackpot
LANSING, MI – A player in Washington was the lone winner of the $754 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Monday, Feb. 6. That jackpot is the fifth largest in the game’s history and ninth largest in U.S. history. The drawing on Wednesday, Feb. 8 will...
Morning Sun
3 local dairy farms earn national honors
Three mid-Michigan dairy farms have received National Dairy Quality Awards from the National Mastitis Council. They were among 16 dairy farms in Michigan that earned honors during the organization’s annual meeting in Atlanta earlier this month. Receiving Gold Awards were Gross Farms, owned by Steve, Phil and Kevin Gross...
Lake Lansing Road exit ramp on US-127 south reopened
The accident in Ingham County was first reported at 8:02 a.m.
It’s Illegal and Dangerous to Take Photos at These Lansing Locations
We live in a very selfie-first kind of society. There are rules for the best selfie, but what about places you cannot selfie?. Yeah, there are a few of them, and do you know where they are?. Wait! You Can't Selfie There!. It's a place you probably wouldn't think of...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Under Democratic rule, Lansing is headed back in time
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in her State of the State address of a couple weeks ago that she aims to “move Michigan forward.” Her policy priorities and those of her political allies, however, would take Michigan back in time. Most of the ideas coming out of the new Democratic-controlled Legislature simply reverse changes Republicans made when they were the majority.
Look Inside The Abandoned Younkers In The Meridian Mall
If you grew up in the Lansing area, this is definitely a store that resonates with many of us here in the area. The mall itself has been in the community now since 1969. That means the meridian mall has been serving Lansing residents for nearly 50 years. The mall...
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy offers 30,000 thermostats to help Michiganders with winter heating costs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is providing 30,000 Google Nest smart thermostats to financially vulnerable natural gas customers in Michigan to help customers who are facing high household costs. “Consumers Energy remains committed to helping our friends and neighbors, in the coldest days of winter and as the temperatures...
Electric scooter rider hit by car at Grand River & Hagadorn intersection
6 News was on the scene when it happened and said there was no visible blood but the person who was hit was laying on the ground before 9-1-1 was called.
