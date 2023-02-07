ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

100.7 WITL

12 Celebrities With Ties to Lansing, Michigan

Lansing is the home to many things. It's the State Capital. Michigan State is located about 2 miles east of downtown Lansing and we bleed green and white. Lansing is also the home to many celebrities that we've grown to know and love. Some celebrities were born and raised here,...
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

It’s No Secret…A Speakeasy is Coming to East Lansing

When it comes to restaurants and bars, there's no shortage in East Lansing. However, one thing that it doesn't have is a speakeasy. Or maybe it does and I'm just not cool enough to know the secret password to get in...? No, I'm not going to think like that. I would definitely know if there was a speakeasy...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Bed Bath & Beyond to close its last Greater Lansing location in Okemos

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The final Bed Bath & Beyond store in the Lansing area is closing. The company announced it will be closing its Okemos location this year. Bed Bath & Beyond’s updated store closing list includes about 290 stores and the Okemos store at 1982 W. Grand River Ave. is listed as one of the stores to close.
OKEMOS, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson’s pivotal role in the Underground Railroad

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When you think of Jackson, you don’t think of the Underground Railroad. Jackson’s role granted slaves a life of freedom. The Amtrak station helps people get around to other parts of the country, but its history plays an important part in our country’s fight against slavery.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

$16M investment to build Blue Arc all-electric commercial vehicles in Charlotte

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Shyft Group announced on Tuesday plans to continue investing in and expanding the company’s facilities in Charlotte. The company will invest approximately $16 million for expansion and improvements in facilities and new equipment related to the production of electric vehicles (EV). The production of commercial electric vehicles for its Blue Arc™ EV Solutions brand, launched last year.
CHARLOTTE, MI
1051thebounce.com

2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’

If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Morning Sun

3 local dairy farms earn national honors

Three mid-Michigan dairy farms have received National Dairy Quality Awards from the National Mastitis Council. They were among 16 dairy farms in Michigan that earned honors during the organization’s annual meeting in Atlanta earlier this month. Receiving Gold Awards were Gross Farms, owned by Steve, Phil and Kevin Gross...
BLANCHARD, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Under Democratic rule, Lansing is headed back in time

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in her State of the State address of a couple weeks ago that she aims to “move Michigan forward.” Her policy priorities and those of her political allies, however, would take Michigan back in time. Most of the ideas coming out of the new Democratic-controlled Legislature simply reverse changes Republicans made when they were the majority.
MICHIGAN STATE

