Read full article on original website
Related
nwsportsmanmag.com
Surplus Steelhead Being Stocked In SW, Coastal WA Lakes
THE FOLLOWING IS A STORY FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. Several year-round lakes along the coast and southwest Washington are about to become regional hotspots for steelhead fishing. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) hatchery staff have been hard at work stocking surplus adult hatchery steelhead...
KING-5
Debris indicates crabbing boat broke apart after sinking off Washington coast
LONG BEACH, Wash. — One man is missing after a crabbing boat sank near the entrance to Willapa Bay on Sunday night. A U.S. Coast Guard crew from Air Station Astoria in Oregon rescued two other men who were aboard the 46-foot vessel Ethel May. Willapa Bay is located...
Chronicle
Oakley Carlson Gathering Set for Friday at Capitol Two Years After She Was Last ‘Credibly Seen’
For the 10th time since being declared missing in December 2021, a public gathering in support of 6-year-old Oakley Carlson is set to commence this week, but will be unlike any of the previous nine community rallies. This Friday, a “silent gathering” will be held at the capitol in Olympia...
KXRO.com
Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”
Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history
The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape the state we live in today,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees the WA-DNR. “I am thrilled that the contributions that Rodney White and Nathaniel Sargent made to the communities of the Kitsap Peninsula will be honored with the renaming of these features.” The Garfield County and Okanogan County proposals came after the U.S. Department of the Interior’s orders in 2021 to rename geographic features throughout the country that have derogatory names, the release said. On Jan. 17, the WA-DNR accepted nine tribal proposals to change the names of places in Washington State.
Chronicle
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, Community Continues Search for Missing Fisherman
After the U.S. Coast Guard suspended the official search for the missing fisherman from the Ethel May, a fishing vessel that capsized Sunday evening, local agencies and community members continued to scour Willapa Bay for signs of the lost man. On Facebook Tuesday morning, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office said it...
nationalfisherman.com
Search, GoFundMe effort for family of missing Washington crabber
Family and friends of Bryson Fitch asked community members to keep looking for the missing Bay Center, Wash. fisherman. Fitch, 25, a longtime fisherman, husband and father of three young children, remained missing after the 46-foot crab boat Ethel May sank in heavy seas near Willapa Bay Sunday night. Two crew members who were able to make it into the boat’s life raft were located and safely hoisted by a Coast Guard helicopter crew.
kpq.com
Two Dead, Three in Critical Condition After T-Bone Collision on US 2
Update: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:09 p.m. Two people are dead and three are in critical condition after a two-car collision on US 2 near Tumwater Canyon Wednesday morning. A brown Honda CR-V was traveling eastbound US 2. 55-year-old Elizabeth Fortin from Delta, British Columbia, lost control of the SUV, crossed into the opposite lane, and was struck by a 2013 Toyota RAV4.
Massive wave wipes out boat as Coast Guard attempts rescue at mouth of Columbia River
The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River rescued a stranded boater near the mouth of the Columbia River on Feb. 3, moments after a massive wave sent the pleasure craft tumbling through the surf.
Chronicle
Rochester Animal Rescue Seeks Homes for Cats, Dogs Saved From Squalid Conditions
Watching them snuggle up with their potential new families, it’s difficult to believe that the dogs and cats up for adoption at Petsense in Chehalis on Saturday were rescued from atrocious living situations as recently as last year. Thanks to the work of Red Rose Animal Rescue in Rochester,...
Comments / 1