Ocean Shores, WA

Comments / 1

nwsportsmanmag.com

Surplus Steelhead Being Stocked In SW, Coastal WA Lakes

THE FOLLOWING IS A STORY FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. Several year-round lakes along the coast and southwest Washington are about to become regional hotspots for steelhead fishing. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) hatchery staff have been hard at work stocking surplus adult hatchery steelhead...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXRO.com

Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”

Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history

The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape the state we live in today,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees the WA-DNR. “I am thrilled that the contributions that Rodney White and Nathaniel Sargent made to the communities of the Kitsap Peninsula will be honored with the renaming of these features.” The Garfield County and Okanogan County proposals came after the U.S. Department of the Interior’s orders in 2021 to rename geographic features throughout the country that have derogatory names, the release said. On Jan. 17, the WA-DNR accepted nine tribal proposals to change the names of places in Washington State.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
nationalfisherman.com

Search, GoFundMe effort for family of missing Washington crabber

Family and friends of Bryson Fitch asked community members to keep looking for the missing Bay Center, Wash. fisherman. Fitch, 25, a longtime fisherman, husband and father of three young children, remained missing after the 46-foot crab boat Ethel May sank in heavy seas near Willapa Bay Sunday night. Two crew members who were able to make it into the boat’s life raft were located and safely hoisted by a Coast Guard helicopter crew.
BAY CENTER, WA
kpq.com

Two Dead, Three in Critical Condition After T-Bone Collision on US 2

Update: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:09 p.m. Two people are dead and three are in critical condition after a two-car collision on US 2 near Tumwater Canyon Wednesday morning. A brown Honda CR-V was traveling eastbound US 2. 55-year-old Elizabeth Fortin from Delta, British Columbia, lost control of the SUV, crossed into the opposite lane, and was struck by a 2013 Toyota RAV4.
LEAVENWORTH, WA

