Racine, WI

Wisconsin’s Ice Castles closed for the season after 3 days

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — If you didn’t hit Ice Castles in Lake Geneva, Wis. yet this season, your plans to do so have melted away — literally. The Ice Castles team took to Facebook on Thursday to announce that after a short, three-day run, Wisconsin’s Ice Castles is closed for the season.
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
Racine duplex fire: Dogs dead, 6 residents displaced

RACINE, Wis. - Six people are displaced, and two dogs are dead after a duplex fire near Douglas and High in Racine on Thursday, Feb. 9. Upon arrival, firefighters found a large fire at the back of the building. An overhaul of the duplex's interior and exterior was needed to put out the fire.
15 Best Restaurants in Mundelein, IL

A northern Chicago suburb, Mundelein, is a village in Lake County, Illinois, in the United States. With a total number of 31,560 people as of the 2020 census, this little town boasts a long, fascinating past. A robust industrial basis, excellent housing values, first-rate services, and educational possibilities are all...
Wauwatosa armed robbery, federal charges pending review

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 9 announced an armed robbery suspect could face federal charges. The armed robbery took place at a chiropractic office near 115th Street and North Avenue in December 2022. Police said the alleged robber, armed with a gun, demanded money and credit cards before fleeing the area. Police said no one was hurt.
Road Trip from Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Florida

Whether you're heading south in search of theme park thrills or winter sun, a road trip from Wisconsin to Florida will wow you. On the way from Milwaukee to Orlando, you'll get to visit some fabulous midwestern cities before winding your way through Tennessee and either Alabama or Georgia. On...
Millie Bo Peep opening in downtown Kenosha

Kenosha.com is a local, digital media platform offering interesting, engaging content created by experienced journalists and local professionals. The platform features a wide range of content including news, features, profiles and reviews, showcasing Kenosha’s outstanding people, places and events. Millie Bo Peep, a new children’s boutique, will be holding...
Settlement in Police Shooting Suit; Kenosha Store to Close

A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit that was filed by the family of a teenager who was shot and killed by a Mt. Pleasant police offer in 2019. Tyrese West was killed by Officer Eric Giese as West was purportedly attempting to grab a gun that he'd dropped during a foot chase. The settlement was the result of mediation, according to court documents. An attorney for the family said the deal includes a "modest" payout to the estate, and a recommendation to the village that it creates a "dignified memorial" to Tyrese. According to Atty. Thomas Napierala, West's parents suggested that either a mural, a statue or some signage be installed. The recommendation is not binding. Attorneys for the village did not immediately return a message. Several months after the shooting, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson ruled that Giese had acted in self-defense.
Walmart closing 3 locations in Chicago suburbs

CHICAGO — Walmart plans to close three stores in the Chicago area by mid-March. The Walmart stores in Homewood and Plainfield will close to the public by Friday, March 10 and the Walmart Pickup location in Lincolnwood will close to the public by Friday, Feb. 17. The Homewood and Plainfield locations are closing due to […]
