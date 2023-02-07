Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massive retail superstore closing in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Community Left Disappointed as Walmart Closes StoreAsh JurbergMilwaukee, WI
Breaking: Multiple Walmart Stores Announced as Permanently Closing in Multiple StatesJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Funeral Services Announced for Slain Milwaukee Police OfficerJessica McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin’s Ice Castles closed for the season after 3 days
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — If you didn’t hit Ice Castles in Lake Geneva, Wis. yet this season, your plans to do so have melted away — literally. The Ice Castles team took to Facebook on Thursday to announce that after a short, three-day run, Wisconsin’s Ice Castles is closed for the season.
wuwm.com
A UWM study reveals the demographics of who is often behind auto-pedestrian accidents in Milwaukee
A study from UW-Milwaukee looked closer at the characteristics of who is causing accidents involving automobiles and pedestrians. It is generally found that Milwaukee pedestrians are more likely to be hit by a vehicle driven by someone not living in the city. The study also indicates that communities most heavily...
wtmj.com
Calm before the storm: Wisconsin prepares for heavy precipitation overnight into Thursday
MILWAUKEE — Wednesday’s high of 40 and sunshine should melt most of the remaining snow on the ground, but more precipitation is on the way according to Wisconsin weather experts. According to TMJ4’s Marisa Woloszyn, sunshine will slowly change to clouds into the evening and rain should begin...
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine duplex fire: Dogs dead, 6 residents displaced
RACINE, Wis. - Six people are displaced, and two dogs are dead after a duplex fire near Douglas and High in Racine on Thursday, Feb. 9. Upon arrival, firefighters found a large fire at the back of the building. An overhaul of the duplex's interior and exterior was needed to put out the fire.
WBAY Green Bay
Officer killed in Milwaukee was student at Marian University in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who died in the line of duty this week, was a current student at Marian University in Fond du Lac. The university says Jerving was working towards a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. In a statement, Marian University...
WISN
Ice Castles closed for season
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Mother Nature has not been kind to those who love winter activities in southern Wisconsin. After being open just three days, the Ice Castles in Lake Geneva are being forced to close. "Over the last two days, warm temperatures have caused significant damage to the...
Massive retail superstore closing in Wisconsin
A massive retail and grocery superstore recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its store locations in Wisconsin next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Mundelein, IL
A northern Chicago suburb, Mundelein, is a village in Lake County, Illinois, in the United States. With a total number of 31,560 people as of the 2020 census, this little town boasts a long, fascinating past. A robust industrial basis, excellent housing values, first-rate services, and educational possibilities are all...
CBS 58
Wisconsin 2023 spring primary: What to know, who's on the ballot
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 2023 Wisconsin spring primary will determine the final races for the spring general election on April 4. Here's what you need to know ahead of early voting on Tuesday. Early voting is from Feb. 7- Feb. 18 and the spring primary is on Feb. 21.
Evers to propose local sales tax hikes to fund government
Gov. Tony Evers says he will ask the Legislature to approve allowing counties and most large cities be able to ask voters to raise the sales tax to pay for local services.
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities involved in high-speed chase in Wisconsin ends in Walmart parking lot
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeastern Wisconsin were involved in a high-speed chase on Wednesday night, where two suspects were eventually taken into custody. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on February 8, 2023, around 10:30 p.m., the Mount Pleasant Police Department was involved in a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa armed robbery, federal charges pending review
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 9 announced an armed robbery suspect could face federal charges. The armed robbery took place at a chiropractic office near 115th Street and North Avenue in December 2022. Police said the alleged robber, armed with a gun, demanded money and credit cards before fleeing the area. Police said no one was hurt.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Florida
Whether you're heading south in search of theme park thrills or winter sun, a road trip from Wisconsin to Florida will wow you. On the way from Milwaukee to Orlando, you'll get to visit some fabulous midwestern cities before winding your way through Tennessee and either Alabama or Georgia. On...
New Wisconsin license plates delayed; Lawmaker concerned about impacts on violent crime
MILWAUKEE — After meeting with the State Transportation Secretary, Sen. Van Wanggaard says new higher-quality license plates won’t be implemented for another month and a half. “[3M] is having a little challenge with their reflectivity sheeting and it’s in testing,” Wanggaard said. “That should have us online, probably...
Milwaukee mom who tried to save her daughter from drowning, dies
Henya Federman, a Milwaukee native who nearly drowned trying to rescue her infant daughter who fell into the waters of the U.S. Virgin Islands., dies after two months on life support.
kenosha.com
Millie Bo Peep opening in downtown Kenosha
Kenosha.com is a local, digital media platform offering interesting, engaging content created by experienced journalists and local professionals. The platform features a wide range of content including news, features, profiles and reviews, showcasing Kenosha’s outstanding people, places and events. Millie Bo Peep, a new children’s boutique, will be holding...
Wisconsin police, lawmakers issue statements after Milwaukee cop killed on duty
Statements, prayers, condolences, and demands for change have begun flooding in after a Milwaukee Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday morning.
wgtd.org
Settlement in Police Shooting Suit; Kenosha Store to Close
A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit that was filed by the family of a teenager who was shot and killed by a Mt. Pleasant police offer in 2019. Tyrese West was killed by Officer Eric Giese as West was purportedly attempting to grab a gun that he'd dropped during a foot chase. The settlement was the result of mediation, according to court documents. An attorney for the family said the deal includes a "modest" payout to the estate, and a recommendation to the village that it creates a "dignified memorial" to Tyrese. According to Atty. Thomas Napierala, West's parents suggested that either a mural, a statue or some signage be installed. The recommendation is not binding. Attorneys for the village did not immediately return a message. Several months after the shooting, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson ruled that Giese had acted in self-defense.
Walmart closing 3 locations in Chicago suburbs
CHICAGO — Walmart plans to close three stores in the Chicago area by mid-March. The Walmart stores in Homewood and Plainfield will close to the public by Friday, March 10 and the Walmart Pickup location in Lincolnwood will close to the public by Friday, Feb. 17. The Homewood and Plainfield locations are closing due to […]
Comments / 0