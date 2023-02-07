ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ready to Help Blue and Obtain the Best PFP Traits? Cool Cats Fractures Journey Begins Tomorrow!

Top NFT project Cool Cats launches “Fractures” – an interactive mint gaming ‘journey’ to gain rewards for your NFT, starting today! The gaming adventure is about unlocking new digital adventures and expanding its narrative. All Cool Cats and Cool Pets NFT holders were airdropped a Fractures NFT last week to allow them to explore the first ever ‘Journey’ on Cool Cats.
Reddit and The NFL Team Up For a Free NFT Launch

This month, Reddit makes a comeback in terms of NFTs with its free NFL-themed drop! Basically, any NFL Reddit user will be able to claim a NFT avatar to celebrate this year’s Super Bowl in style. The digital assets will be available via the Reddit app without needing any advanced blockchain knowledge!

