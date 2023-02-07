Read full article on original website
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
Wives of Dead Russian Soldiers Up In Arms As Fur Coat Gifts Taken Back
"Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts" said one woman in a video, holding up a coat, before it was reportedly taken away from her.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Ukraine Has Exactly One T-80UK Command Tank. It Just Fought A Dangerous Solo Battle Near Bakhmut.
The Ukrainian army has captured exactly one Russian T-80UK command tank that independent analysts have been able to confirm. That sole command tank, perhaps the rarest in Russia’s wider war on Ukraine, just made a dramatic reappearance—on the side of Ukraine. Speeding along the E40 highway just north...
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
