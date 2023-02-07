Read full article on original website
Slimantics: Capitalizing Columbus
On Wednesday, Rep. Chad McMahan (R, Guntown) offered an amendment to a bill that would move the state capital from Jackson to Tupelo, which is a few miles south of Guntown. He had intended the amendment to be a joke. Instead, other House members blew up like puffer fish, offended by McMahan’s attempt at humor. The amendment was quickly defeated, and the serious business of destroying the city of Jackson resumed.
19th year of Starkville Rotary Classic Rodeo draws 333 contestants from 23 states
STARKVILLE — On Thursday afternoon, the Mississippi Horse Park sat empty with the ghost of rodeo future whispering into the air of what is to come — excitement as a cowboy hangs on to his bull for eight long seconds, laughter as the night’s barrelman entertains the crowd and neighs from the horses locked in on their next target.
Clay man hits $900K lottery pay dirt
WEST POINT — A Clay County man walked into a SprintMart in West Point on Tuesday and purchased five Mississippi Match 5 lottery tickets, something of a regular errand for him. One of those tickets turned out to be worth $905,168, making him the game’s biggest jackpot winner since...
‘Lane chose to stay’: Ole Miss AD Keith Carter discusses Kiffin-Auburn
OXFORD — The Lane Kiffin-to-Auburn saga was very real. But, now that the dust has settled, Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter is excited as ever about the future of Rebels football. In an interview with the Daily Journal, Carter discussed the week or so in late November when...
Starkville building permits: Jan. 31-Feb. 7
■ Buff City Soap; 661 Hwy. 12 W.; electrical; Bobby Anderson. ■ Not Listed; 500 Russell St.; construction; Donald Crabtree. ■ Starkville Country Club; 1800 S. Montgomery; renovation; Jonathan Byrum. ■ Mary C. Giffin; 100 Oakapple Court; pool construction; Cory Botts. ■ Betty Smiley Roberson; 505 Carver Drive; mechanical; Shannon...
How’s the weather? Ask Starkville Academy
STARKVILLE — A new weather station sits high atop the Starkville Academy football stadium press box in Volunteer blue and orange, facing the southwest and ready to see its first storm. The private school joins Mississippi State University as one of two homes in the state to a station...
Goings on with Grant: Swoope Insurance acquired by regional Oakbridge agency
A longtime family owned local insurance agency has been acquired and will operate under a new name. Swoope Insurance Agency, at 3501 Bluecutt Road in Columbus, has been acquired by a regional company, Oakbridge Insurance Agency. Swoope owner Mark Hardy said the two companies combined in late January to assist...
Fowl play: Former Mississippi State baseball stars Jake Mangum, JT Ginn cited for duck hunting violations in Clay County
On March 10, 2020, former Mississippi State University baseball star Jake Mangum announced the release of his new camouflage HAWK2 metal bat in a promotional video posted to Twitter. “Whether you’ve got a rifle in your hand or you’ve got a bow in your hand or a baseball bat in...
Utilizing depth key to Mississippi State’s signature win over Tennessee
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State’s 91-90 double-overtime win over Tennessee on Monday night at Humphrey Coliseum took a lot of persistence. Head coach Sam Purcell wanted an offensive performance in the face of adversity, and MSU 16-7, 5-5 Southeastern Conference) delivered that with both its opponent and the officials pushing back.
Proposed ban of ‘gas station heroin’ heads for public hearing
Councilmen on Tuesday unanimously voted to hold public hearings about banning the over-the-counter substance Za-Za. Za-Za, which contains the chemical tianeptine, also is sold under the names Nootropic, Za-Za Red, TD Red or Tianaa, and is more colloquially referred to as “gas station heroin.”. Columbus citizen Joe Murphy asked...
Red Cross looks to triple its volunteer numbers
Imagine a fire ravaging your home. Everyone makes it out alive, but the structure and most of your possessions are lost. You are left wondering where you will go and what will happen next. Then a hand reaches out and places itself on your shoulder. A voice says, “It’s going...
Projecting Mississippi State baseball’s 2023 opening day lineup
STARKVILLE — Baseball season is fast approaching. Mississippi State gets its 2023 season underway Feb. 17 against VMI at Dudy Noble Field, the start of a three-game series with the Keydets. The Bulldogs will be looking to put some distance between them and their last-place finish in the Southeastern...
‘You belong here’: Mississippi State softball pitcher Kenley Hawk feels like herself again after anxiety struggles
STARKVILLE — Every time she steps inside the circle, Mississippi State pitcher Kenley Hawk can look down at her glove for a three-word reminder. Hawk’s parents have consistently told her that. So have her coaches and her teammates. But Hawk hasn’t always believed it. The Arkansas native...
Second assistant chief added to CPD
Change is coming to the command structure at Columbus Police Department, with the establishment of a second assistant chief position. City Attorney Jeff Turnage, speaking Wednesday morning at a post-council-meeting press conference at City Hall, said CPD would have two assistant chiefs going forward as part of new Chief Joseph Daughtry’s reorganization of the department.
Teens lead officers on miles-long chase across Oktibbeha
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — A group of teens led law enforcement on a wild ride across the county Saturday morning. Six of the juveniles are in custody, facing charges ranging from auto burglary and felony fleeing to armed robbery, Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Brett Watson told The Dispatch. A seventh juvenile has been identified but is still at large. All are males.
What’s the next step in Ole Miss pitcher Hunter Elliott’s evolution?
OXFORD — At first glance, there doesn’t appear to be much for Ole Miss sophomore ace Hunter Elliott to work on after a sensational freshman campaign. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t still perfecting his craft. The Tupelo native was one of the key pitching cogs...
Will Friend, Mike Schmidt ready to lead offensive line, tight ends on Zach Arnett’s Mississippi State staff
STARKVILLE — Two offensive line coaches? In this economy?. It might be unusual, but Mississippi State football coach Zach Arnett saw the chance to double up on the Bulldogs’ O-line and ran with it. Arnett hired Will Friend from Auburn as MSU’s new offensive line coach, while Syracuse...
It’s official: Ninth grade will move back to SHS
STARKVILLE — At the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, ninth-graders will be back at Starkville High School. Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District trustees unanimously approved the move Monday night at their monthly board meeting. Freshmen have been attending along with eighth-graders at Armstrong Junior High School for the last three years. Returning freshmen to SHS — where they attended prior to the 2020-21 school year — would allow the students to have all of their.
Young players spark Starkville girls’ comeback win over Oxford in district tournament
STARKVILLE — For lack of a better term, Starkville girls basketball took a rest for the third quarter and just looked out of sorts. A team that lost just four games in the regular season was in jeopardy of having to play in a third-place game in the MHSAA Class 6A, Region 1 tournament after Oxford outscored the Yellow Jackets, 24-11, in the third quarter of Monday’s game.
Prep roundup: West Lowndes boys defeat Coffeeville in double overtime to advance to district championship
COFFEEVILLE — West Lowndes boys basketball defeated Coffeeville, 66-62, in a double-overtime thriller in the semifinals of the MHSAA Class 1A, Region 4 tournament on Thursday. Elijah Johnson led the Panthers in the win with 23 points and 16 rebounds. Other standouts for West Lowndes included Cam Ellis with...
