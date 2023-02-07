On Wednesday, Rep. Chad McMahan (R, Guntown) offered an amendment to a bill that would move the state capital from Jackson to Tupelo, which is a few miles south of Guntown. He had intended the amendment to be a joke. Instead, other House members blew up like puffer fish, offended by McMahan’s attempt at humor. The amendment was quickly defeated, and the serious business of destroying the city of Jackson resumed.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 10 HOURS AGO