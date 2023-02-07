Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Clay man hits $900K lottery pay dirt
WEST POINT — A Clay County man walked into a SprintMart in West Point on Tuesday and purchased five Mississippi Match 5 lottery tickets, something of a regular errand for him. One of those tickets turned out to be worth $905,168, making him the game’s biggest jackpot winner since...
Commercial Dispatch
Slimantics: Capitalizing Columbus
On Wednesday, Rep. Chad McMahan (R, Guntown) offered an amendment to a bill that would move the state capital from Jackson to Tupelo, which is a few miles south of Guntown. He had intended the amendment to be a joke. Instead, other House members blew up like puffer fish, offended by McMahan’s attempt at humor. The amendment was quickly defeated, and the serious business of destroying the city of Jackson resumed.
Commercial Dispatch
Goings on with Grant: Swoope Insurance acquired by regional Oakbridge agency
A longtime family owned local insurance agency has been acquired and will operate under a new name. Swoope Insurance Agency, at 3501 Bluecutt Road in Columbus, has been acquired by a regional company, Oakbridge Insurance Agency. Swoope owner Mark Hardy said the two companies combined in late January to assist...
Commercial Dispatch
Proposed ban of ‘gas station heroin’ heads for public hearing
Councilmen on Tuesday unanimously voted to hold public hearings about banning the over-the-counter substance Za-Za. Za-Za, which contains the chemical tianeptine, also is sold under the names Nootropic, Za-Za Red, TD Red or Tianaa, and is more colloquially referred to as “gas station heroin.”. Columbus citizen Joe Murphy asked...
Commercial Dispatch
Three Golden Triangle restaurants in the running for best wings
The Mississippi Poultry Association recently asked the question, “Who has the best wings in Mississippi?” The answer to this question is to be decided by the people via the Best Wings online contest. Now, in the middle of its contest, it has whittled the list down to the...
Commercial Dispatch
Red Cross looks to triple its volunteer numbers
Imagine a fire ravaging your home. Everyone makes it out alive, but the structure and most of your possessions are lost. You are left wondering where you will go and what will happen next. Then a hand reaches out and places itself on your shoulder. A voice says, “It’s going...
Commercial Dispatch
Fowl play: Former Mississippi State baseball stars Jake Mangum, JT Ginn cited for duck hunting violations in Clay County
On March 10, 2020, former Mississippi State University baseball star Jake Mangum announced the release of his new camouflage HAWK2 metal bat in a promotional video posted to Twitter. “Whether you’ve got a rifle in your hand or you’ve got a bow in your hand or a baseball bat in...
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes County building permits: Feb. 8
■ Robert and Kathy Byrd; 260 Lakeover Drive; addition to s/f residence; Rockwood Property Group. ■ Chris Harding; 270 Jack Wiggins Road; addition to commercial building; David Knight Construction Inc. ■ William Page, Jr.; 848 Cal-Kolola Road; set up mobile home; Owner. ■ William Page, Jr.; 848 Cal-Kolola Road; move...
Commercial Dispatch
Noxubee County girls down Amory, advance to championship game
AMORY – Everything flowed nicely for the Noxubee County girls basketball team Thursday afternoon. A dominant offensive performance for the Tigers helped them take a 51-29 win over Amory, propelling them to another shot at competing in the MHSAA Class 3A, Region 4 championship game. “We basically wanted to...
Commercial Dispatch
West Point boys fall at host Saltillo in Region 1-5A tournament semifinals
SALTILLO — With Saltillo’s boys basketball team trailing by two late in the fourth quarter, girls head coach Titus Goree was standing on the sideline and yelled for someone to make a play. Matthew Armstrong obliged. The senior guard scored the final five points of the game, and...
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes County Marriages and Divorces, Jan. 2023
Taquatta Gardner Harris and Tiaquontiss Quontez Harris; Jan. 3. Mary Lucielle Hill Williamson and Vester Ray Williamson; Jan. 20.
Commercial Dispatch
Second assistant chief added to CPD
Change is coming to the command structure at Columbus Police Department, with the establishment of a second assistant chief position. City Attorney Jeff Turnage, speaking Wednesday morning at a post-council-meeting press conference at City Hall, said CPD would have two assistant chiefs going forward as part of new Chief Joseph Daughtry’s reorganization of the department.
Commercial Dispatch
Caledonia girls bounced from MHSAA Class 4A, Region 1 tournament, ending season
FULTON — Caledonia girls basketball had a chance. The No. 6-seeded Cavaliers fought hard against No. 3-seeded Itawamba Agricultural in their first-round MHSAA Class 4A, Region 1 tournament game Tuesday, down 46-45 with 24.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter. All Caledonia needed to do was inbound the ball...
Commercial Dispatch
In two games of few chances, Caledonia basketball found itself at both ends of the spectrum
FULTON — The tale of the tape was much different on paper than what the final results yielded for Caledonia basketball on the floor Tuesday night in Fulton. Playing in the first round of the MHSAA Class 4A, Region 1 tournament, the girls team, coming in as the No. 6 seed, was given a tough draw against No. 3-seeded Itawamba Agricultural while the No. 3-seeded boys team took on No. 6-seeded Tishomingo County. The lower seeds in both games were expected to lose by double digits, but at the.
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus boys basketball qualifies for state tournament after West Point forfeit
The Columbus High School boys basketball team is going to the playoffs. And the Falcons won’t even have to play Thursday night to get there. Columbus was set to play West Point on Thursday in the third-place game of the MHSAA Class 5A, Region 1 tournament. But the Green Wave have forfeited that contest because of an altercation after Tuesday’s game against host Saltillo.
Commercial Dispatch
Public tours, meetings at base meant to promote better relations between airmen, community
When Col. David Fazenbaker served as the vice wing commander at Columbus Air Force Base from 2018 to 2021, he worked in many capacities on base, including community outreach and improving interaction between airmen and local residents. Now, as the commander of the 62nd Airlift Wing at the Lewis-McChord Air...
