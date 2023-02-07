CHARLOTTE – In our first National Dental Health Month series article last week, we focused on cats. This week we are shifting our attention to dental health for dogs. As a dedicated dog pet parent, it’s important that you focus on all aspects of your dog’s health. With each regular check up visit, your vet will always look at your fur baby’s teeth. This is because your dog’s overall health can be greatly affected by their oral health. There are some key points to consider with each visit to ensure you are helping your dog have the best oral health which in turn keeps them living a healthier, longer life.

