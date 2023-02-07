Read full article on original website
50 Cent Understands When Nicki Minaj Gets Upset, Says Cardi B Is Living “The American Dream”
In a recent digital cover story with Billboard, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson pulled back the curtains on building his media empire. While discussing topics like working with Dr. Dre and Eminem and having a plethora of his own “rap beefs,” Jackson also shared his thoughts about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s dynamic, two of the biggest rappers to come out of New York City since Fif’s 2003 debut. “Hip-hop culture makes you battle,” he said to Billboard‘s Carl Lamarre. “I love Nicki Minaj, but the funny sh*t is, I like watching her when she’s upset. I like that because she has...
The Grammys Call Dr. Dre an Icon. Dee Barnes Calls Him an Abuser
On Sunday night at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, hip-hop pioneer Dr. Dre was honored with an award that will newly bear his name – the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. The honor is a project of the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective, which debuted the Global Impact Award last year, simply as such. The Collective was established after the mass protests of 2020, fueled by the murder of George Floyd and the killing of Breonna Taylor by police. And for some, Dre’s moniker upon this award also fuels indignance — because for several women who have accused the...
50 Cent Reflects On 20-Year Partnership With Eminem & Dr. Dre: 'You Can't Rewrite History'
50 Cent has reflected on his partnership with Eminem and Dr. Dre on the 20th anniversary of Get Rich or Die Tryin’, saying he feels “blessed” to have worked with such iconic talents. As his blockbuster debut celebrated its major milestone on Monday (February 6), the G-Unit...
Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights
Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 Cent said Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album because it was too commercial. "He said, 'I don't know why you want it?'" 50 recalled Dre saying to him. "21 Questions" scored 50 his second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. During his recent...
Sade Turned Down Collaborations With Rappers Like Jay-Z Because She Was Scared
Jay-Z and other artists hoped to one day be able to feature on a Sade song, but the famous singer couldn’t bring herself to get out of her comfort zone.
JAY-Z Says 'God Did' Grammys Performance Was 'For Hip Hop': 'We Owe It To The Culture'
JAY-Z has said that he performed his iconic “God Did” verse at the 2023 Grammys Awards out of respect for Hip Hop culture. In an interview with TIDAL, Hov admitted he was debating whether the Grammys audience could stomach all four minutes of his guest verse, but decided to go for it because of the song’s monumental impact on Hip Hop.
Snoop Dogg Called Out the Grammys for Snubbing Him His Entire Career
Snoop Dogg has been a hip-hop icon for years with a career spanning three decades. Despite his time in the music industry, the "Gin & Juice" rapper has yet to win a Grammy Award.
‘Baby Blue Already Out The Feds’: Twitter Reacts To 20 Months For 24Ms
Looking at the celebrity’s short time in jail, some people questioned why they didn’t try to cheat the system. When the government Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) during the height of the pandemic, it was to SBA-backed loan that helped businesses keep paying their workers during the historic slowdown. Some bad actors exploited this federally funded program and used it to pocket money.
LL Cool J, Flavor Flav and Busta Rhymes Rapping Along Backstage at Grammys
The Grammys' hip hop tribute to celebrate the culture's 50th anniversary stole the show -- and even had some legends nodding their heads and rapping along while waiting in the wings backstage. TMZ Hip Hop obtained this video of LL Cool J rappin' out to Too Short's "Blow The Whistle"...
Zaytoven Sells Music Catalog Including Hits For Migos, Lil Wayne & More
Zaytoven has sold his extensive music catalog of hits for Migos, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott and more to Ultra International Music Publishing as part of a new deal with the company. According to a report from Variety on Tuesday (January 24), the deal consists of 560 songs written between 2005...
GloRilla Wins Female Rapper of the Year for XXL Awards 2023
GloRilla had her glow up in 2022, and that's why she deserves her flowers as an XXL Awards 2023 winner. Today (Jan. 30), GloRilla was announced as the winner of Female Rapper of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023. Glo was nominated in this category against Cardi B, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Coi Leray, Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat.
Boosie Delivers A PSA About Tickets For Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour
See what the outspoken southerner has to say. Many members of the BeyHive fanbase are feening to go to Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance World Tour. Boosie Badazz wants the world to know he does not have the pull to secure tickets. “Hold on. I’m tired of this s###,” said...
Grammys 2023 50th HipHop Anniversary Performance Missy Elliott, Grandmaster Flash, More!
The Grammy Awards has always been a place of celebration of triumph and success in the music industry. Every year, new artists and their works of art are recognized by The Recording Academy for their commercial and cultural impact on people not just in the United States but also in the world.
50 Cent Offers Autographed Vinyl Of ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ For A Hefty Price
50 Cent commemorated the 20th anniversary of his breakthrough album ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ with a vinyl release. 50 Cent celebrated the 20th anniversary of Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ by giving fans a chance to own a signed copy of the album. The G-Unit rapper...
Rap Label, KOTROF15 Records Releases “Memories” Feat. Kasinova The Don and Makaveli’s Very Own, Young Noble
With a mission to create music that will inspire and encourage positivity, KOTROF15 RECORDS enlists Kasinova The Don and Tupac affiliate, Young Noble for the single “Memories.”. Hip-hop has come a long way from its pioneering days, but in pursuit to become the top genre in music, it accomplished...
Queen Latifah, Nelly, Lil Baby & More Honor Hip-Hop During Massive Tribute
A massive trove of rappers from the past, present and future hit the Grammys stage to honor Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary. On Sunday night, February 5, the Recording Academy kicked off their epic tribute with a opening by Black Thought, Grandmaster Flash, Rahiem, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King. The show continued with a slew of performances from artists that represented each generation of Hip-Hop. RUN-DMC, LL Cool J, Ice-T, Salt-N-Pepa with Spinderella, Public Enemy, De La Soul, Queen Latifah, Rakim, and DJ Jazzy Jeff all delivered some of their most successful hits that inspired the next generation of MC's.
JAY-Z Named Billboard's No. 1 Rapper Of All Time, Social Media Reacts
JAY-Z has been named the greatest rapper of all time by Billboard and VIBE, and as is usually the case with Hip Hop rankings, it has caused quite a stir. The publications began rolling out their list of Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time last month as part of a collaborative effort to celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary this year.
Def Jam Signs Digital Avatar Group The Whales
A full-length project is on the way. Def Jam Recordings was once the label home of Hip Hop legends like Beastie Boys, DMX, Jay-Z, and Method Man. The company has now signed a digital avatar group called The Whales. The web3 entertainment studio WAGMI Beach partnered with Def Jam to...
Nas Reportedly Readying 'King's Disease 4' With 50 Cent Feature
Nas is reportedly working on a fourth installment in his Grammy-winning King’s Disease series with Hit-Boy, and 50 Cent has already been tapped to appear on the project. The cat was let out of the bag in 50’s sprawling new interview with Billboard, in which he discussed his impending musical comeback, ever-expanding multimedia empire and the 20th anniversary of his blockbuster debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, among other topics.
