Medical Waste Management Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.2% by 2027
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Medical Waste Management Market to 2027″ Includes Global Analysis and Forecasts By Service Type (Collection, Transportation and Storage, Treatment and Disposal, Recycling); Treatment Type (Incineration, Autoclaving, Chemical Treatment, Others); Treatment Site (Offsite, Onsite) and Geography. The global medical waste management market...
N95 Masks Market Expected to Reach US$ 4,925.80 Million by 2028
According to our new research study on “N95 Masks Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis – by Product, Distribution Channel, and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 4,925.80 million by 2028 from US$ 1,914.54 million in 2021; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 14.5% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth. Factors such as prevalence of COVID-19 and increasing investments and initiatives by market players and governments are the key factors driving the market growth. However, the availability of alternative products is hindering the market growth.
Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 9.7% by 2027
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market Forecast to 2027″ Focuses COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Service Type (Product and Cycle Development, Clinical Manufacturing, Commercial Manufacturing, Freeze Drying Analytical Services), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, Other), and Geography. Lyophilization...
Cold Plasma Equipment Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 15.7% by 2027 – Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners
According to a new market research study titled ‘Cold Plasma Equipment Market – is expected to reach US$ 308.14 Mn in 2027 from US$ 96.67 Mn in 2019. The industry is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 15.7% from 2020-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global cold plasma equipment market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth. The market is expected to grow due to increase in increasing use of cold plasma in medical treatment, increasing number of hospital-acquired infections (HAI) and development of new cancer therapies involving cold plasma technologies. However, lack of reimbursement for cold plasma equipment and adverse events exhibited by the use of cold plasma are likely to hamper the growth of the market.
Telehealth Market Size to Surpass USD 867.3 Billion by 2030 | MRFR
Telehealth Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software and Services), By Mode of Delivery (Web/Cloud-Based and On-Premise), By Application (Radiology, Cardiology, Primary Care, Neurophysiology and others), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Home Care and others) – Global Forecast till 2030. The telehealth market...
Mail Order Pharmacy Market Expected to Reach USD 166,384.85 with CAGR of 16.5% by 2027
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Mail Order Pharmacy Market Forecast to 2027″ Includes COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Drug Type (Prescription Drugs, Nonprescription Drugs); Product (Diabetes, Asthma, Blood Pressure, Cardiovascular Medicines, Cold and Flu, Antacids, Painkillers, Dermal Care, Others); Mode of Order (Online Store, Pharmacy Apps) and Geography.
Healthcare IT Consulting Market To Hit US$ 103.6 Billion with Growing CAGR of 16.7% by 2031
Healthcare IT consulting is a type of consulting service that focuses on providing technology solutions for healthcare organizations. Healthcare IT consultants work with healthcare providers, medical practices, and hospitals to assess their technology needs, identify areas for improvement, and provide recommendations for technology solutions. These consultants have expertise in the healthcare industry and a deep understanding of technology, allowing them to bridge the gap between healthcare and technology to improve patient care and outcomes. Services provided by healthcare IT consultants may include electronic health record (EHR) implementation, data security and privacy, data analytics and reporting, and health information exchange. They may also provide training and support to help healthcare organizations effectively implement new technologies.
Global Leukapheresis Market : Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast (2021-2031)
The leukapheresis market size was valued at $245.65 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $561.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031. Leukapheresis is a medical procedure that involves the removal of white blood cells (leukocytes) from the blood. This procedure is often used to reduce the number of white blood cells in the blood prior to a bone marrow transplant, or in cases where the patient has a high white blood cell count due to certain medical conditions such as leukemia.
Electric Wheelchair Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 6.43 Billion by 2030 | MRFR
Global Electric Wheelchair Market Research Report: Information By Types (Center Wheel Drive Chair, Front Wheel Drive Chair, and Rear Wheel Drive Chair), By End-users (Home Care Settings and Hospitals & Clinics), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030. Electric...
Acupuncture Market Trends, Size Estimation, Future Growth, Insights and Outlook by 2030
Acupuncture Market Research Report: By Product & Services (Services, Product), Application (Pain Syndrome Illnesses, Gynecological Disorders, Others), by End-User (Wellness Center, Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, Others) – Global Forecast Till 2030. The acupuncture market size is expected to cross the USD 151 billion by 2030 at 17.1% CAGR during...
Research Antibodies and Reagents Market worth $6.32 billion by 2027
Meticulous Research– a leading global market research company published a research report titled “Research Antibodies and Reagents Market by Product {Antibodies [Type (Primary, Secondary), Production, Source, Research Area (Oncology, Neurology)], Reagents}, Technology (ELISA, Western Blot), Application, End User (Pharma, Academia) – Global Forecast to 2027”. According...
Operating Tables Market Size Worth US$ 1,043.41 Million, by 2028 Says The Insights Partners
According to our new market research study on “Operating Tables Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product and Distribution Channel,” the market is expected to reach US$ 1,043.41 million by 2028 from US$ 835.46 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the trends prevailing in the market along with the market drivers and deterrents. Factors such as the increasing number of hospitals and clinics and the surging number of surgical procedures drive the growth of the market. However, the high costs of technologically advanced operating tables hinder market growth.
Brain Cancer Diagnostic Market is Predicted to Reach US$ 7,378.57 Million by 2028 – Growth Report by The Insights Partners
According to our latest study on “Brain Cancer Diagnostic Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Diagnostic Type, Cancer Type, End User, Tumor Size, and Geography,” the market is expected to reach US$ 7,378.57 million in 2028 from US$ 1,639.10 million in 2022; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.5.% during 2022–2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the brain cancer diagnostic market growth and prominent players with their developments in the brain cancer diagnostic market.
Global Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market to Grow at a Significant CAGR of 6.34% by 2027, Estimates DelveInsight | Key Companies – BD, Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Adaptive Biotechnologies, Roche, Invivoscribe, NeoGenomics, Inivata, Lucence, BioFluidica, SkylineDx, MedGenome, Cepheid, Abingdon Health
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, the global blood cancer diagnostics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027. The market is anticipated to grow owing to the growing prevalence of blood cancer worldwide, the increasing geriatric population, and the rising number of risk factors associated with blood cancer, along with the new products’ approval and launches. Some of the leading MedTech giants in the blood cancer diagnostics market include BD, Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Invivoscribe, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inivata Ltd., Lucence Health Inc., BioFluidica, SkylineDx, MedGenome, Xian Tianlong Science and Technology Co., Cepheid, Abingdon Health, and others.
Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Clinical Trials Report
Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Overview:. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Therapy Market Overview. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Therapy Market Opportunity: > USD 1 Billion By 2028. Insight On More Than 180 Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapies In Clinical Trials. Patent Information On More Than 60 Therapies...
Illuminating the Path to Pediatrics: The Pediatric Radiology Market Report (2021-2031)
The Pediatric Radiology market refers to the commercial market for products and services related to radiology imaging for children. Pediatric radiology is a subspecialty of radiology that focuses on imaging the unique anatomy and physiology of children. The market for pediatric radiology is growing, driven by increasing rates of pediatric disease and injury, as well as advancements in medical technology that allow for more accurate and non-invasive diagnostic imaging. Pediatric radiology services include X-rays, ultrasound, MRI, CT scans, and other diagnostic imaging tests. The global pediatric radiology market is estimated to be worth several billion dollars and is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. The COVID-19 pandemic has also led to an increased demand for pediatric radiology services, as healthcare providers seek to safely diagnose and treat pediatric patients during the pandemic.
Antibacterial Peptide Spray Safe for Use on Wounds
Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden have developed an antimicrobial spray that is safe to use on wounds and in the body, including as an antimicrobial coating on implantable or in-dwelling devices, such as urinary catheters. The technology is not based on harsh chemical antiseptics or antibiotic drugs that could aggravate tissue or result in microbial drug resistance. Instead, it employs antimicrobial peptides that are naturally produced by the mammalian immune system. These peptides are effective in killing microbes, but are typically considered too unstable for use as an antiseptic. However, these researchers bonded the peptides to hydrogel particles to increase their stability, yielding an effective antimicrobial material that appears to be safe for use in the body.
Smoking Cessation Aids Market Expected to Reach USD 64,032.30 Mn with CAGR of 15.5% by 2028
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Smoking Cessation Aids Market Forecast to 2028″ Includes COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Nicotine Replacement Therapy, Drugs, Electronic Cigarettes, and Others) and End-User (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Channel, Retail Pharmacies, and Other End Users) “Smoking Cessation Aids Market is expected...
NGS Library Preparation Market to be Worth $3.15 Billion by 2029
NGS Library Preparation Market by Product (Kits, Reagents, Instruments), Sequencing Type (Genome, Exome, Targeted), Application (Diagnostics, Discovery), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical, Academic)—Global Forecast to 2029. NGS library preparation is one of the crucial steps in sample preparation. It is the process of preparing the nucleic acids into...
Global Laboratory Informatics Market to be Worth $6.10 Billion by 2030
Meticulous Research®—a leading global market research company, published a research report titled, ‘Laboratory Informatics Market by Solution Type (LIMS, ELN, EDC, CDMS, LES, ECM, SDMS), Delivery Mode (Web, Cloud, On-Premise), Component (Service, Software), End User (Pharma & Biotech, CROs, CMOs, Food & Beverage, Chemical)—Global Forecast to 2030.’
