Los Angeles, CA

Lakers targeting several players ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Now that trading for Kyrie Irving is off the table after all these months, the Los Angeles Lakers can finally move forward with the monumental task of upgrading a somewhat talented but porous roster with less than 72 hours before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

They badly need accurate 3-point shooting, and given their recent struggles on the defensive end, they could use some help in that department as well.

If they do make a deal, what type of deal will it be? Will they go for a true big man, a big wing, a small wing or a ball-handling guard?

The Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike reported the team has several specific players it could be looking to acquire.

Via Los Angeles Times:

“Toronto guards Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr., Atlanta guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, Detroit forward Bojan Bogdanovic (who the Pistons repeatedly have said isn’t available unless they’re blown away by an offer), Charlotte guard Terry Rozier and Utah guard Mike Conley all are viewed as possible trade targets depending on how the market shakes out between now and Thursday.”

None of these players would be ideal additions, although a few could significantly move the needle for L.A.

Both men named Bogdanovic would represent an upgrade in 3-point shooting, even if they wouldn’t add much of anything on the defensive end. Bojan Bogdanovic, in particular, would be a massive improvement in the outside shooting department while giving the team a legitimate third scoring option.

Rozier and VanVleet have been potent guards for the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors, respectively, but their shooting percentages are way down this season, which means they could actually hurt the Lakers in terms of 3-point accuracy.

Conley, who is 35 years of age, appears to be in decline, and his 3-point shooting accuracy has decreased this season.

Trent could be a very nice acquisition for the Lakers, however, as he has a reputation for being a legit 3-and-D player. At 6-foot-5 and 209 pounds, he can play the 3 at times, and he is shooting a respectable 37.3% from downtown on 7.1 attempts a game this year.

