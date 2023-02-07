Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
investing.com
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -France and Germany's economy ministers found a willingness in Washington to engage with Europe's concerns over subsidies for green technologies under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, but emerged with few specifics from meetings with top officials there. European capitals worry that the act, designed to shelter U.S. companies...
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
investing.com
Oil jumps as Russia retaliates on caps; G7 warns about Moscow stunt
Investing.com -- Oil markets jumped 2% on Friday as Russia hit back at the G7’s price caps by announcing production cuts and its own minimum price structure, while the global coalition behind the penalties warned the market against believing Moscow’s stunts. Russia will cut oil production by 500,000...
investing.com
U.S. briefed 40 nations on China spy balloon incident, diplomats and official say
WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States held briefings in Washington and Beijing with foreign diplomats from 40 nations about the Chinese spy balloon that Washington shot down on Saturday for spying over U.S. territory, a senior administration official and diplomats said on Tuesday. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman...
investing.com
U.S. agriculture trade chief demands Canada broaden dairy quota access
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canada must let U.S. processors of cheese, ice cream, yogurt, milk powder and other dairy products have access to its import quotas to resolve a second U.S. dairy trade challenge, Washington's new agricultural trade boss told Reuters. Doug McKalip, chief agricultural trade negotiator for the U.S. Trade...
investing.com
Russia: U.S. has questions to answer over Nord Stream explosions
(Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday the United States had questions to answer over its role in explosions on the undersea Nord Stream gas pipelines last year. Commenting on a report published earlier on Wednesday that said the United States was involved in the explosions, Russia's Foreign Ministry...
investing.com
New Zealand pilot taken hostage in Indonesia - Papuan rebel group
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Separatist fighters in Indonesia's Papua region have taken a New Zealand pilot hostage after setting a small commercial plane alight when it landed in a remote highland area on Tuesday, a pro-independence group said in a statement. A police spokesperson in Papua province, Ignatius Benny Adi Prabowo,...
investing.com
France in new row with Germany and Spain over nuclear-derived hydrogen
PARIS/MADRID/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A new row has erupted between France, Germany and Spain over nuclear energy, with Paris furious about a lack of support from Berlin and Madrid for its efforts to have nuclear-derived hydrogen labelled as 'green' in EU legislation, sources said. The dispute, which could block a multi-billion...
Comments / 0