Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
Centre Daily
Russia Loses World’s Largest Nuclear Submarine
The Russian Navy has confirmed it has decommissioned its nuclear-powered strategic submarine Dmitry Donskoy, which formed part of Moscow's formidable Cold War weapon system. There had been speculation for months about the fate of the Typhoon-class submarine, which had been launched in 1980. In 2021, Russia's state news agency Tass reported that the strategic missile cruiser would stay in service until 2026.
Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine
Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
msn.com
Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises
Slide 1 of 7: Some of Russia's longtime allies have snubbed the country and Putin since the Ukraine invasion. Once-subservient allies are growing bolder, seeing Russia struggle to subdue a small neighbor. Large powers like China and India are charting an ambivalent path. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure around the world since he invaded Ukraine in February.While he has been outright rejected by Western leaders since it started in February, more interesting is how Russia's longtime allies have responded.Though more subtly, many have shown they are not happy with the war. It has left Russia with only a handful of still-close allies that include the world's pariah states.Here are the ways Putin has been snubbed since the war began:
Business Insider
Zelenskyy aide resigns after suggesting Ukraine air defense caused a Russian missile to hit an apartment building, killing 44
A Ukrainian official resigned after suggesting Russia did not target a Dnipro apartment block with a missile. Oleksiy Arestovych said Ukraine shot down the Russian missile that hit the block, killing 44. The remarks caused outrage in Ukraine, and handed the Kremlin a PR coup.
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia launches overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia, officials say; Belarus begins air force drills with Russia – live
UK defence secretary makes statement to British parliament saying UK will provide tanks; State broadcaster says 40 people have died in missile attack
A key ally of Putin said he wants to invade Poland next, ignoring Russia's inability to capture Ukraine
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said it was his intention to turn to Poland after Ukraine, while predicting that the Ukraine war will end this year.
Video Shows Russian Ammo Depot Obliterated by Strike: Ukraine
The video shared by Ukraine's Defense Ministry on Twitter had received 65,000 views as of early Wednesday afternoon.
Putin's Inner Circle Plotting Coup, Former CIA Official Says: 'It'll Happen All Of A Sudden And He'll Be Dead'
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly facing the threat of his trusted lieutenants clandestinely plotting to overthrow him if his Ukraine invasion turns out to be a failure, it was reported in June 2022. Putin's close aides could attempt a coup in a very secretive manner so that they are...
Russia warns any Challenger tanks sent to Ukraine from Britain ‘will burn’
Downing Street has expressed confidence that Ukraine will use British tanks effectively after Russia claimed the Challenger 2s “will burn” on the battlefield.No 10 said there is a “plethora of evidence” showing Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops have used UK-supplied weapons successfully and ministers fully expected them to continue.Since Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in February last year, Western allies have given Ukraine tens of billions of pounds worth of weaponry – including rocket systems, drones, armoured vehicles, and communications systems.Rishi Sunak confirmed last week that the UK would provide Kyiv with 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks...
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
How a band of Ukraine civilians helped seal Russia's biggest defeat
KHERSON, Ukraine, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian intelligence wanted confirmation last autumn that officers of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) overseeing the occupation of Kherson were staying in a small hotel on a back street of the southern port city.
Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
Ukraine is warning that Moscow is regrouping hundred of thousands of troops on the border for a massive new offensive, just weeks before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday gave a stark message to the West when he forecast that the Kremlin was building up its forces to take…
After Russian missile hits apartment building, killing 23, Putin hails "good dynamic" in Ukraine conflict.
This weekend, Russia fired many S-400 missiles, most of which were intercepted by Ukrainian defenses. On Sunday, after Russian missiles murdered 23 people in a Dnipro apartment building, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the "good dynamics" of his continuing assault on Ukraine.
Russia Is Now Going After Ukraine's Time Zone
The four Russian-annexed regions of Ukraine "will switch to Moscow time," Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade said.
Kremlin denies claim Putin threatened Britain; Zelenskyy warns of 'very tough' battles: Ukraine updates
Boris Johnson's claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin made a veiled threat to fire a missile at the UK is not true, the Kremlin said.
The Putin and Wagner Group Clash Is Coming to a Head
The Wagner Group's losses in Ukraine have been so great that some are now calling it a "suicide squad."
Ukraine news latest — Angry Putin planning ‘revenge’ offensive as Russia sees ‘nearly 200,000 troops’ lost in brutal war
VLADIMIR Putin is planning to launch a new "revenge" offensive in Ukraine as Russia losses near 200,000, Western intelligence claims. According to new numbers, Vladimir Putin has seen some 200,000 soldiers wounded or killed in the Ukraine war, according to a report that cited US and Western officials. Citing US...
Ukraine Shoots Down Three Russian Helicopters In Thirty Minutes As Vladimir Putin Faces Political 'Ruin' If His Newest Military Offensive Fails
Ukrainian forces reportedly shot down three of Russia’s “deadliest helicopters” in only 30 minutes overnight, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, Ukraine’s air force claimed on Tuesday that they shot down three Ka-52 choppers.One Ka-52 chopper, dubbed the Black Shark, reportedly costs nearly $15 million and has been described as Russia’s “deadliest helicopter” because its battlefield management system allows it to share data with other aircraft to coordinate attacks.The three Ka-52s reportedly downed by Ukraine overnight mark just the latest failure for Putin in connection to his...
msn.com
US says China gave up intel secrets with balloon shoot-down
President Joe Biden on Monday defended the decision to wait until a Chinese balloon crossed the United States before shooting it down, and the White House said valuable intelligence was being culled from the device. China says the balloon was an errant weather observation aircraft with no military purpose, but...
