EIA Lowers 2023 Natural Gas Price Outlook By 30%
The U.S. Energy Information Administration lowered on Tuesday its 2023 natural gas Henry Hub price by 30.5%, according to its latest Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO). The EIA now sees the 2023 natural gas price at Henry Hub at $3.40 per MMBtu, down from $4.90 per MMBtu in its previous forecast.
Russia And India Boost Energy Ties
The top executives at the largest Russian energy firms are attending the India Energy Week summit this week, signaling that Russia and India are bolstering their energy ties now that India is a top customer of Russian oil. Before the invasion of Ukraine, India was a small marginal buyer of...
Oil Prices Climb Despite Underwhelming Chinese Demand
Despite a relatively underwhelming rebound in Chinese demand, oil prices were pushed higher at the start of this week by the embargo on Russian oil products and the earthquake in Turkey which took an oil terminal offline. Chart of the Week. - The G7 price cap coalition agreed on product...
Los Angeles To Convert Its Largest Natural Gas Power Plant To Hydrogen
Los Angeles will convert its largest gas-fired power plant to one operating with green hydrogen, the LA Times has reported, citing a unanimous vote by the LA City Council. The conversion will involve installing new turbines at the Scattergood Generating Station, which will be operated with hydrogen. The hydrogen will be produced through electrolysis using power from solar or wind power installations. The report notes that green hydrogen power generation has never been done on such a scale.
Oil Prices Set For A Significant Weekly Gain As Russia Announces Production Cut
Oil prices spiked on Friday morning as Russia announced plans to cut its oil production by 500,000 bpd in March. The plans were a response, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, to western price caps. Crude oil prices were already set to end the week with an overall gain,...
Large Gasoline Inventory Build Counters Crude Draw
Crude oil inventories fell by 2.184 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed on Tuesday, countering in part several weeks of builds. U.S. crude inventories increased 13 million barrels last year, according to API data, while crude stored in the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves sunk by 221 million barrels. This week, SPR inventory held steady for the fourth week in a row at 371.6 million barrels as the emergency releases that the Biden Administration announced last spring are now complete. The SPR now contains the least amount of crude oil since early December 1983.
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted E&P companies quickly changed their operational playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. But E&Ps are not the only...
U.S. Company Strikes Oil Off Suriname Coast
APA Corporation has struck oil offshore Suriname in a deposit that could hold more than 200 million barrels in reserves. APA Corp. partners with TotalEnergies in Suriname, with a 50:50 split of the stakes in the project. So far, the two have drilled two appraisal wells and another two are scheduled for drilling in the block that the two companies are exploring.
Oil Prices Continue To Slide On Rising US, EU Inventories
After rebounding by some 5% earlier this week on China demand recovery optimism, crude oil prices have shed over 1% on Thursday, following U.S. inventory data showing increasing stockpiles. At 12.24 p.m. EST, Brent crude was trading down 1.09% on the day at $84.16 per barrel, while WTI was trading...
Crude Oil Bounces Back As Earthquake In Turkey Creates Supply Concerns
Oil prices are on the rise, with WTI and Brent benchmarks both up around 3% on Tuesday following the devastating earthquake in Turkey. By 12:17 pm ET, WTI had risen $2.54 to $76.55 per barrel—a 3.43% rise on the day. The Brent benchmark was trading up $2.31 per barrel, to $83.30—a 2.85% climb.
High Oil Prices Help To Send U.S. Trade Deficit To Nearly $1 Trillion
High oil prices have helped to send the U.S. international trade deficit to nearly $1 trillion, according to a Tuesday release by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The goods and services deficit in 2022 was $948.1 billion, an increase of $103 billion over the deficit in 2021, with imports up $556.1 billion.
Algeria Back On Top As Spain’s Largest Natural Gas Supplier
Algeria reclaimed its title as Spain’s largest natural gas supplier in January, providing 25% of the country’s monthly demand, according to Enagas. Algeria has long been Spain’s largest natural gas supplier since Enagas began collecting records, according to Reuters. But last January, the United States knocked Algeria off the top as Algeria-Spain relations soured following the latter’s public recognition of Morocco’s autonomy plan for the disputed area of Western Sahara. The former Maghred-Europe pipeline was shut down in the last quarter of 2021 following Spain’s recognition.
How Europe Can Regain Its Role As A Clean Energy Leader
Governments and institutions around the globe are seeking immediate fixes and long-term solutions to the ongoing energy crisis, exacerbated by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Mainland China, already in pole position in terms of access to critical raw materials (CRM) and processing, is relaxing regulations to encourage energy intensive companies to relocate, while the Inflation Reduction Act in the US at the end of last year offered simple tax breaks enticing companies to set up shop in the country. Amid a push to retain its lead in the energy transition, the EU must do more than just play catch-up to secure sustainable energy to its citizens, and the worlds largest single market.
Ship-To-Ship Loadings Of Urals Hit Record High As Russian Oil Heads To Asia
STS loadings, used by traders to move the crude from smaller tankers onto larger ones to make the journey to Asia profitable, have soared since the EU ban came into effect on December 5, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon cited by Reuters on Tuesday. The key STS loading points...
Total Puts Investment In $50 Billion Hydrogen Project On Hold
French TotalEnergies is putting on hold its plans to take a 25% stake in embattled Adani Group’s $50-billion hydrogen project, pending what it has called “clarity” over recent allegations that have caused Adan’s stock to plunge and even led to anti-government street protests in India. As...
Embattled Adani Embarks On A Coal Fire Sale To Boost Liquidity
India’s conglomerate Adani is offering coal cargoes at a discount to benchmarks in a move suggesting that the group’s traders are eager to sell the coal quickly and potentially boost the liquidity at Adani Group, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg on Thursday. The giant industrial conglomerate...
