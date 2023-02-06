ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

New York Post

Navy divers recovering Chinese balloon debris off Atlantic coast for investigation

Navy divers are now performing the “fairly easy” task of recovering the remnants of the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the Atlantic, as the entire Senate is set to be briefed on China next week. The balloon was shot down by a F22 fighter jet over Myrtle Beach, SC, and landed in just 47 feet of water, which should make its recovery relatively easy, US officials said. Cops in Horry County, where the balloon was shot down near, warned residents that “members of the US Military are coordinating to collect debris; however, fragments may make it to the coastline.” Recovery ships are...
The Independent

First images of Chinese spy balloon debris pulled from Atlantic Ocean released by US Navy

New images released by the US Navy show the debris from a destroyed Chinese spy balloon being pulled from the water in the Atlantic Ocean.The images are the first close-up look at the object that Pentagon officials described as a “high-altitude surveillance balloon” that was discovered travelling over sensitive US military sites last week. The balloon was shot down over the ocean on Sunday off the coast of South Carolina after being tracked across the US for days by the military. The new photographs are dated 5 February, the day after the balloon was downed by an F-22 Raptor...
theaviationgeekclub.com

The US Navy found the wreck of the Chinese high-altitude spy balloon shot down on Saturday by a USAF F-22 Raptor

Sailors assigned to US Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovered the Chinese high-altitude spy balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Feb. 5, 2023. Sailors assigned to US Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovered the Chinese high-altitude spy balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Feb. 5, 2023.
Detroit News

Navy looks into selling USS Detroit to foreign ally

Washington ― After six years on the water, the USS Detroit is likely to be taken out of active service this year, and the Navy says it's looking into selling it to a foreign ally. The Freedom-class littoral combat ship, commissioned in 2016, is a candidate for divestment in...
msn.com

US Navy’s Newest Submarine Leaves Pentagon Baffled on When It Will Be Ready

(Bloomberg) -- Officials overseeing development of the US Navy’s next-generation submarine to carry nuclear missiles don’t have the information they need to know whether the first vessel in the $132 billion Columbia program can deploy on time in 2031, an unreleased congressional audit found. Most Read from Bloomberg.
msn.com

President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
KHOU

Navy releases first close-up photos of Chinese balloon

WASHINGTON — Navy divers began pulling pieces of the downed Chinese spy balloon from the depths of the ocean floor on Tuesday, using sophisticated reconnaissance drones dubbed the Kingfish and the Swordfish to locate the debris. After collecting all of the balloon's white fabric and shell structure found floating...
The Week

Chinese surveillance balloon was at least 5th spotted over the U.S. in past 6 years, U.S. officials say

The high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday wasn't the first such balloon to breach U.S. airspace in the past six years, U.S. officials said over the weekend. At least three of the earlier sightings over the U.S. happened during the Trump administration, including over Texas, Florida, and Guam, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) said Sunday, citing a Saturday briefing by Pentagon officials. A similar airship traveled near Hawaii earlier in the Biden administration. Elmurod Usubaliev/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The Chinese balloon flights during the Trump administration were not discovered until Biden was in office,...
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon

The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
24/7 Wall St.

The Newest Ships in the US Navy

The British Empire more or less ruled the world during the 18th century through its naval power. The British Navy was more advanced, with newer ships that could outmaneuver those of Spanish and French rivals. However, this power would eventually wane as the American Revolutionary War and Napoleonic Wars took their toll on the empire, […]
24/7 Wall St.

The Fastest Ships and Submarines In The US Navy

An American general recently predicted a war with China over Taiwan in 2025 in a memo leaked to NBC News. The island nation lies just 97 miles east of the Chinese mainland. Based on current relations with Taiwan, the official State Department position is that the U.S. maintains its “capacity to resist any resort to […]
The Independent

Chinese spy balloon – live: Trump takes credit for attention on China threats as Navy reveals shot-down debris

The first images from a US Navy operation to recover debris from a shot-down Chinese surveillance balloon show pieces of the craft being pulled out of the Atlantic Ocean.US military officials have reported that similar balloons traveled across parts of the US during Donald Trump’s presidency, with an Air Force document detailing how surveillance balloons from China “circumnavigated the globe” in 2019.The former president dismissed the Pentagon’s claims that there were three separate incidents during his presidency, saying Beijing had “too much respect” for him to have carried out such activity. He also took credit for nation’s attention on...

