msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Swimming in cash, Chevron plans a $75 billion slap in the face to drivers
While many blue-chip companies reported lower profits last year, Big Oil was having a moment. Crude prices surged, thanks in part to high demand and reduced supply. All of that helped make Chevron the top-performing Dow stock of last year, with shares surging more than 50%.
TotalEnergies doubles net profits with help from higher energy prices
The price Total Energies sold its crude oil at during the fourth quarter was roughly $10 per barrel higher than during fourth quarter 2021.
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
OilPrice.com
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted E&P companies quickly changed their operational playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. But E&Ps are not the only...
The stock market rally is about to crumble, and investors should expect zero upside for equities through the end of the year, Goldman Sachs says
The impressive year-to-date rally in the stock market is about to crumble, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank said the S&P 500 has more downside than upside between now and the end of the year due to high valuations and weak earnings growth. "The debt ceiling deadline later this year...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys in February
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 10.5%, can really pad your pocketbook.
Zacks.com
Northern (NOG) Updates Q4 Production Numbers, Hikes Dividend
NOG - Free Report) recently reported a decrease of around 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in its production due to severe weather in December, affecting its operations in the Williston and Permian Basins. Despite the impact, the company still expects its full-year 2022 output to meet its previous guidance of 75,250 to 75,550 boe/d.
Stocks With the Highest Dividend Yields in the S&P 500
One industry in particular dominates the list of stocks with the highest dividend yields in the benchmark index.
Gizmodo
BP: We’re Making Lots of Money on Oil, so Screw the Climate
BP is raking in a huge amount of cash these days on oil, so it wants you to ignore all those lofty promises it made about the climate just a few years ago. On Tuesday, the company became the latest oil major to post some truly jaw-dropping returns from its fourth financial quarter. Thanks in part to the global energy crisis kicked off by the conflict in Ukraine, oil producers have been rolling in dough for the past year, with companies like ExxonMobil and Chevron have posting record profits. BP is no exception. On Tuesday, the company said its 2022 profits were about $27.7 billion, more than twice the profit it posted in 2021. Not bad!
Big Oil doubles profits in blockbuster 2022
LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Big Oil more than doubled its profits in 2022 to $219 billion, smashing previous records in a year of volatile energy prices where Russia's invasion of Ukraine reshaped global energy markets and, in some cases, the industry's climate ambitions.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest premarket moves: Tapestry, Credit Suisse, Disney and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. — The entertainment company's shares jumped more than 6% following the company's better-than-expected earnings report. Disney reported a smaller-than-expected drop in subscribers, as well as a beat on the top and bottom lines. CEO Bob Iger, who returned to the company in November, also announced that Disney would be slashing 7,000 jobs as part of a broader cost-cutting and restructuring plan.
CNBC
Big Oil rakes in record profit haul of nearly $200 billion, fueling calls for higher taxes
Altogether, the five Big Oil companies reported combined profits of $196.3 billion last year, more than the economic output of most countries. Flush with cash, the energy giants have used their bumper earnings to reward shareholders with higher dividends and share buybacks. Big Oil executives have sought to defend their...
OilPrice.com
BP Pivots On Climate Promises
BP has just announced that it will be revising its emissions targets in order to produce more oil and gas to meet global demand. The British energy giant previously aimed to cut emissions by 35-40% by 2030, but now it is targeting a 20-30% decrease. BP has also recorded bumper...
Lionsgate Blows Past Forecasts With Record Library Revenue; Books $81 Million Content Writedown
Lionsgate punched through Wall Street forecasts, reporting a jump in revenue to $1 billion last quarter on a record $845 million in sales from its hefty film and television library. The company said Thursday that it swung to a net profit of $16.6 million, or 7 cents a share — 26 cents adjusted – for the fiscal third quarter ended in December, from a loss of $45 million the year before. The studio is prepping for some big film releases this year — John Wick: Chapter 4 and Hunger Games prequel Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes — as the box office normalizes and amid...
kalkinemedia.com
Equinor shares spike as gas bonanza lands record profit
OSLO/LONDON (Reuters) - Equinor posted a record $74.9 billion adjusted operating profit on Wednesday, more than doubling its previous high and sending the Norwegian oil and gas producer's shares up more than 7%. With net profit for the year of $28.7 billion, up from $8.6 billion a year earlier, Equinor...
kalkinemedia.com
Japan's Nippon Steel to pay record FY dividend on rising profit
(Reuters) - Japan's top steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp on Thursday posted a 2% increase in April-December net profit to 517 billion yen ($4 billion) and said it would pay a record-high full-year dividend of 180 yen per share. Nippon Steel, which kept its full-year net profit forecast unchanged at 670...
OilPrice.com
Fair Or Not, Big Oil Has To Deal With Public Opinion
The energy markets are currently going through a seismic shift only rivaled by the global energy crisis of the 1970s. Commodity analysts at Standard Chartered have pointed out that the oil majors in particular are facing one of their greatest tests due to a host of conflicting objectives, some of which are mutually exclusive while others demand tradeoffs of some sort:
NASDAQ
Top Buys by Directors: Price's $183.2K Bet on FCF
The directors of a company tend to have a unique inside view into the business, so when directors make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason a director of a company would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by company directors over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $183.2K by T. Michael Price, CEO at First Commonwealth Financial Corp (Symbol: FCF).
Motley Fool
Why ExxonMobil Stock Topped the Market on Thursday
The energy giant confirmed plans to reorganize its operations. Operations will be split into three main divisions, each containing a host of smaller units. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
