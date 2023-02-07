ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omot powers North Dakota to 86-63 rout over Denver

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — B.J. Omot scored 16 points to propel North Dakota to an 86-63 victory over Denver on Thursday night. Omot added nine rebounds for the Fightin' Hawks (9-17, 3-10 Summit League). Matt Norman scored 15 points with five rebounds and Tsotne Tsartsidze scored 15. The...
Colorado State takes down Air Force 69-53

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — John Tonje had 21 points in Colorado State's 69-53 win against Air Force on Tuesday night. Tonje was 9-of-14 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) for the Rams (11-14, 3-9 Mountain West Conference). Isaiah Stevens scored 20 points, going 9 of 13 (2 for 3 from distance). James Moors finished 3 of 6 from the floor to finish with seven points. The Rams stopped a five-game losing streak with the win.
Thursday's Scores

Addenbrooke Classical 45, Lotus School of Excellence 9. Front Range Christian School 89, Denver Academy 16. Mile High Adventist Academy 56, Beth Eden Baptist 35. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Logan High School names new football coach – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – The Logan High School football team has a new head coach, Carson Mund. The 31-year old with 11 years of coaching experience was introduced to the team Wednesday afternoon, speaking with his players for the first time. Mund, a graduate of Box Elder High School, began his...
Queen of SLC: What to Do This Weekend

The Queen of Salt Lake City tells us what are some of the activities we can do this weekend. The Queen of Salt Lake City tells us what are some of the activities we can do this weekend. Mendenhall Provides More Homeless Shelters During …. Homeless shelter advocates claim the...
Felix Reyna

March 29, 1932 ~ January 26, 2023 (age 90) Felix Fidencio Salvador Reyna was born in San Marcos, Texas on March 29, 1932 to Amelia and Fidencio Reyna. His boyhood was spent in and around Lyford and Homestead, Texas, where he lived and worked ranches with his family. As a young man, he followed the work through New Mexico, Arizona and California, settling in Colorado in the 1960’s, when his son, Phillip, was born.
St. George to South Jordan, My Go To Dinner Stops

It's incredibly subjective for me to say these are the best places to eat, depending on where you are. And it's worth pointing out that I'm a simple man, more comfortable chomping a chili burger than slicing a prime rib. Oh yeah, and I'm cheap. But every time I hit...
SVVSD names new principal of Timberline PK-8

The St. Vrain Valley School District has named the new principal of Timberline PK-8 in Longmont. Audrey Seybold, the current principal of Columbine Elementary School, is set to replace Timberline’s current principal, Kerin McClure, in July. The district approved the hire during Wednesday’s regular Board of Education meeting.
High Pressure in control for our Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! High pressure builds today and will allow for dry and quiet conditions for most of the day. You can expect clearer skies with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions and daytime highs will be just a touch warmer than where we were yesterday.
