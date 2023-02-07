Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congresswoman Attacked Inside D.C. Apartment BuildingNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Maryland - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Controversy over Democratic Secrecy Sparks National Conversation on Transparency in GovernmentSuperb26Washington, DC
Huge store chain opening another new Virginia locationKristen WaltersStafford, VA
Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig assaulted in Washington, her office saysMecoTipsWashington, DC
Related
WJLA
Owner of Old Town Alexandria restaurant 1799 Prime honors Quander family legacy, history
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The owner of one of Old Town Alexandria’s newest restaurants is marking his first six months in business this Black History Month. Owner, Jahmond "Jay" Quander said business has been better than he would have imagined. Quander attributes his early success to not just what’s on the menu but also how guests are treated when they walk in the front door.
tourcounsel.com
Dulles Town Center | Shopping mall in Sterling, Virginia
Dulles Town Center is a two-level enclosed shopping mall in Sterling in Loudoun County, Virginia. It is located five miles (8.0 km) north of Washington Dulles International Airport. It is part of the Dulles Town Center census-designated place for population statistical purposes. Dulles Town Center is anchored by the traditional chains Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, and Macy's. It features typical mall staples such as Books-A-Million, American Eagle, Aeropostale, PacSun, Hollister Co., and Ann Taylor.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Bed Bath and Beyond closing two more Northern Virginia stores
Bed Bath and Beyond announced another round of store closures this week, including two more Northern Virginia stores for a total of five. The announcements come six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase. Closures this round...
Inside Nova
PenFed to sponsor first Honor Flight from Puerto Rico
PenFed Credit Union is sponsoring Lone Eagle Honor Flight, for its first Honor Flight from Puerto Rico to Washington from April 12 to 14. The Lone Eagle Honor Flight ensures that all veterans, regardless of their location in the United States, can participate in their Honor Flight Experience. The Honor Flight network’s mission is to fly veterans to Washington to visit the memorials and monuments dedicated to honoring their service.
tourcounsel.com
The Boulevard at the Capital Centre | Shopping center in Maryland
The Boulevard at the Capital Centre was an open-air shopping center in Lake Arbor, Prince George's County, Maryland; it had a Largo postal address. It was located on the former site of the Capital Centre, previously the home of the Washington Bullets and Washington Capitals. Opened in 2003, the Boulevard...
fox5dc.com
Superb Owls across DC, Maryland and Virginia
WASHINGTON - WHO doesn't love owls? Over the years, FOX5 has encountered a few local favorite – some might say superb – owls in and around the D.C. area. Last winter, a rare snowy owl was spotted on the roof of Union Station. Wildlife photographer Konstantine "Gus" Mamalis captured images of the snowy owl around downtown D.C.
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza Day
VIRGINIA - If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
Inside Nova
TikTok Kia theft challenge comes to Woodbridge; fleeing car thieves and violence ensue
A recent epidemic of stolen Kias and Hyundais reached Prince William County this week, with a shooting and two cases of thieves stealing, or trying to steal, vehicles. The incidents follow a national TikTok trend of teenagers stealing Kia and Hyundai vehicles with just a phone charging cord. The thieves...
Suspected catalytic converter thief caught in Fairfax
Monday night, the Fairfax County Police Department caught a man accused of stealing several catalytic converters.
OnlyInYourState
The Oldest Town In Virginia That’s Loaded With Fascinating History
When you think of the oldest town in Virginia, do you pictures Jamestown? Perhaps Williamsburg? Both of these destinations are rooted in history, but the title of the oldest continuously-chartered town in Virginia belongs to none other than Dumfries. If you’ve never heard of it, you’re not alone; this town tends to fly under the radar. But, as you can imagine, it’s also loaded with history. Here’s more on why the town of Dumfries makes for an excellent and underrated day trip destination in Virginia.
dcnewsnow.com
Virginia man headed to Turkey to help family affected by earthquake
A Prince William County man is headed to Turkey to be with his family after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked the country. Virginia man headed to Turkey to help family affected …. A Prince William County man is headed to Turkey to be with his family after a 7.8 magnitude...
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Food Bank Opens Large Expansion, Market for ‘Dignified' Shopping Experience
Food for Others, a regional food bank serving Northern Virginia, announced Thursday the grand opening of its expanded facility in Fairfax, aiming to offer a dignified experience that feels like shopping in a grocery store. Food for Others has been a resource to Northern Virginians since 1995, distributing 3.7 million...
WUSA
Man, teen accused of shooting at person, hitting homes in Woodbridge, Virginia
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Prince William County Police say a case where three people were arrested, including two 16-year-old boys, is the third serious instance in recent weeks involving juveniles or young adults being connected to the theft, or attempted theft, of Hyundai and Kia vehicles. On Wednesday, police were...
fox5dc.com
Woman kidnapped, robbed of $8,000 in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for two suspects accused of kidnapping a woman and robbing her of $8,000 and jewelry in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday. According to the Metropolitan Police Department the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. in 1500 block of Park Road in Columbia Heights. Police said the two...
Police: Woman found dead in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers in the incident. Officers with the police department responded to 28th Street Southeast, off of R Street Southeast, just before 9:30 p.m. after a report...
Concerns Mounting In Charles County After Vulnerable Man Goes Missing Twice In Three Days
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who went missing for several days before resurfacing and then disappearing again after making cryptic statements. An alert was issued by the sheriff’s office regarding 61-year-old Christopher John McHenry, 61, of Brandywine, who had...
Weekend storm to impact millions along East Coast with heavy rain, snow
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking an area of low pressure forecast to develop this weekend over parts of the East Coast, bringing a round of snow and rain to the region. Heavy rain is likely near the Southeast coast, with upward of 5 inches possible across parts of the Carolinas and Georgia between Friday and Sunday. “We’re going to slowly start to see the precipitation increase,” FOX Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer said. “For those of you right along the I-95 corridor, for places like Virginia, as well as even our nation’s capital (and) Baltimore, could end up seeing some rain by Sunday.” For those headed to Arizona for the Super Bowl, there...
fox5dc.com
Multi-plug wall adapter sparks fire that damaged Fairfax County apartment building
ANNANDALE, Va. - Investigators say a multi-plug wall adapter was the source of a three-alarm fire early Sunday morning at an apartment building in Fairfax County. The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of Little River Turnpike in the Annandale area. Firefighters say the three people...
Augusta Free Press
Six Virginia localities receive Infrastructure Act funding to improve traffic safety
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in November 2021 is making road safety improvements possible in several Virginia localities. Through the United States Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets For All initiative, the town of Culpeper will receive $160,000. According to U.S. Rep....
11 New Happy Hours Around D.C. To Try This Winter
Whether you’re still ringing in the new year, celebrating the end of dry January, or just trying to warm up in this darn cold, the D.C. area is full of new happy hours for you to check out. L’HUERE DE L’APERO: Bistro du Jour,. 99 District Sq....
Comments / 0