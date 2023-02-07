NE-YO and Crystal Renay's Divorce Finalized 6 Months After She Accused Him of Having Baby with Another Woman

Read full article on original website
Related
Ne-Yo will pay his ex-wife $1.6 million, $150,000 for a new car, and $12,000 a month in child support after finalizing their divorce, says report
Crystal Renay filed for divorce from Ne-Yo in August 2021 after she had publicly accused the "So Sick" singer of having a child with another woman.
LaNisha Cole Slams Speculation She's Pregnant Again 4 Months After Welcoming Baby With Nick Cannon
LaNisha Cole is too blessed to be stressed by the haters. The model, who welcomed her first child Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with Nick Cannon in September, is setting the record straight on speculation that she is pregnant again. "No I am not pregnant again," LaNisha wrote on her Instagram...
BET
MC Lyte Sets The Record Straight About Divorcing Her Husband Of Three Years: ‘My Divorce Was Not A Battle’
MC Lyte is setting the record straight about her divorce from entrepreneur John Wyche. “My divorce was not a battle,” the hip-hop legend shared via Instagram on Sunday (Jan. 22). She continued, “My ex-husband, John Wyche, has never attempted to take any assets from me at any time...
Ne-Yo & Crystal Renay Finalize Divorce
Ne-Yo, 43, and Crystal Renay, 37, have finalized their divorce, TMZ reports. The couple split for the second time in August, after she accused him of fathering a child with someone else. TMZ shared details from their settlement, revealing the exes will share joint custody of their three children Shaffer,...
thesource.com
[WATCH] R. Kelly Questions Why Tasha K And Ex-Prison Guard Have Not Been Charged
Last week, R. Kelly gave an interview to vlogger Storm Monroe from prison accusing gossip vlogger Tasha K of witness tampering. Kelly accused her of leaking his emails and phone calls ahead of his trial and aggravating his girlfriends by showing them private messages. In a new phone interview, R....
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
Gabrielle Union Responds to People Getting Their ‘Panties in A Twist’ Over Her Cheating Confession
Gabrielle Union is clapping back at those bothered by the unfiltered discussion she had about her past infidelity. The Bring It On actress appeared on Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Expert podcast earlier this month where she admitted to feeling “entitled” to cheat on her first husband because he also cheated and she was the breadwinner in the relationship.
Caught Creepin,’ Again: T.J. Holmes Allegedly Had A ‘Reckless’ Affair With An Intern In 2015
News of T.J. Holmes' affair with Pettaway comes as the embattled reporter is already facing backlash from his affair with GMA cohost Amy Robach.
Mustard to Pay Ex-Wife $19,000 a Month in Child Support, She Wanted Over $80,000 – Report
Mustard and his ex-wife Chanel Thierry have reportedly completed their divorce settlement, with the hit-making producer being ordered to pay $19,000 a month in child support. Mustard and Chanel have been going back and forth in court over a child support payment amount in the wake of their 2022 divorce. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), RadarOnline published a report stating Mustard and Chanel have come to an agreement for an amount, with the former couple informing the court of their decision on Tuesday (Jan. 31). Chanel was reportedly seeking $82,628 per month for their three children, according to the report, and looking to get an additional $35,000 a month in spousal support, per a prenuptial agreement. She was also reportedly seeking $40,000 in lawyer fees.
Muhammad Ali Jr. Reportedly Ditched His Wife and Kids After "Inheriting Millions"
Although being a nepo baby has plenty of perks, it also comes with near-impossible expectations; take Muhammad Ali Jr., for example — he has struggled to live up to his legendary father's name. As he got older, the famed boxer's only son ended up going down a dangerous path full of drugs, homelessness, and marital issues.
A man didn't take his girlfriend to his boss's wedding because of the way she was dressed
We live in modern times. Women have the right to do whatever they want, including how to dress. But, where do you compromise and give a little?. A man was put in an unfair situation by his girlfriend. He took his story to the internet. His girlfriend loves dressing up and wearing short dresses which he has no problem with. His boss and his wife are the total opposite of his girlfriend. They are extremely conservative people. (source)
Kelly Clarkson Gives Blunt Update On Her Dating Life, As She Prepares To Release New Music About Her Divorce
Kelly Clarkson gave an update on her dating life, ahead of her new album, which will feature music she wrote during her divorce.
Rickey Smiley Breaks Silence On Son Brandon’s Death: It’s Been A ‘Terrible Nightmare’
Rickey Smiley mourned his son Brandon’s death with an emotional clip on his Instagram on Monday, January 30. The comic, 54, spoke about Brandon’s passing at 32 a day after his unexpected death. He said that the day after learning that his son had died was even more heartbreaking than the day before, and he opened up about the grief that he and the rest of the family were experiencing.
Singer Babyface Agrees To Pay Ex-Wife $37,500 Per Month In Divorce Settlement
R&B singer and music producer Babyface reached a divorce settlement agreement with his ex-wife and will pay $37,000 per month in support to his former spouse, RadarOnline.com has learned. Babyface, 64, whose real name is Kenneth Brian Edmonds, reached the deal with his ex, Nicole Pantenburg. Unlike most high-profile divorces, Babyface and Pantenburg entered into their divorce finalization on amicable terms. According to The Blast, the former Dancing with the Stars announced he separated from his now ex-wife in the summer of 2021. The singer made the decision to end his marriage and officially filed for divorce days later. While...
Jeannie Mai-Jenkins' Daughter Monaco Looks As Content As Can Be While 'Hanging With Daddy'
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Jeannie Mai-Jenkins just showed how happy, and content, her emotive daughter Monaco looked ahead of her adorable daddy-daughter day. Get ready: because your heart is about to melt! On Jan 25, the Real alum shared an adorable snapshot of Monaco in her playpen surrounded by her plushes, laying on a very comfortable-looking sloth stuffed animal with the caption, “Hanging with Daddy today @monacomaijenkins.” In the photo, we see Monaco looking so content and cute as she lies, drinking from her bottle. Her...
realitytitbit.com
Amanda Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters’ ex-husband is Michael’s bro Jason Halterman
Amanda Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters‘ ex-husband is Jason Halterman, Michael Halterman’s brother. Michael is married to Amy, who he shares two children with, meaning two Slaton sisters have married to Haltermans. She’s been a fan favorite since she made her TLC debut, helping her sisters Tammy and Amy...
‘Married At First Sight’: Only 1 Couple Reportedly Remain Married From Nashville’s Season 16
Season 16 of 'Married at First Sight' is currently airing on Lifetime. The experts matched 10 eager singles from Nashville who wanting lasting marriages.
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.Photo byClaudia Wolff/ UnsplashonUnsplash. A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
allhiphop.com
DMX’s 10-Year-Old Daughter Launches GoFundMe For Documentary On Drug Addiction
DMX wrestled with drug addiction for most of his adult life—and it ultimately killed him. The Ruff Ryders legend died at White Plains Hospital in April 2021 following a cocaine-induced heart attack. He was just 50 years old. DMX left behind a fiancée and several children, including 10-year-old Sonovah Hillman Jr. The rapper’s death has […]
Man told his "nephew" the truth about him and his wife being his biological parents; wife livid he didn't tell her first
Sometimes a family secret gets to a point where it just can't be kept any longer. This evidently is what happened when one man let the cat out of the bag about his paternity status as it pertained to his "nephew" who is really his biological son. He takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Comments / 12