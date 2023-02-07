Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
Gay dads told to "Stay Away" from daughter's Queen Creek schoolTimothy RawlesQueen Creek, AZ
It's Rihanna TimeAndryPQGlendale, AZ
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
golfmagic.com
DJ and Bryson become latest LIV Golf players to face harsh reality
Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are the latest LIV Golf players to hit unfortunate milestones in their careers. DeChambeau, 29, has fallen to World No. 102 in the OWGR while Johnson is projected to slip outside the top-50 for the first time in 13 years. As for DeChambeau, the last...
