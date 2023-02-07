ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What Are the Black History Month Colors and What Do They Mean?

Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
The Hill

All we want: The racial chorus of American history

In 1905, the great moral philosopher George Santayana wrote, ​“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” He was partly right. For some folks, it’s not that they can’t remember; it’s that they refuse to. Many people refuse to look at the long line of American history and see the repeated chorus…
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Celia Cruz, icon of salsa music, to be the first Afro Latina to appear on a U.S. quarter

The late Cuban American singer Celia Cruz, known as the Queen of Salsa, will be the first Afro Latina to appear on the U.S. quarter. Cruz was one of the 20th century's most celebrated Latin music artists. She recorded over 80 albums and gained worldwide fame. She was recognized with 23 gold albums, three Grammy Awards, four Latin Grammy Awards and the President’s National Medal of Arts, according to the Smithsonian Institution. She was also honored with a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2016 Grammys.
HAWAII STATE
Hypebae

Celia Cruz Makes History as First-Ever Afro-Latina To Appear on US Currency

Celia Cruz‘s legacy continues to live on. The late Cuban singer is making history nearly 20 years after her death for being the first-ever Afro-Latina set to appear on U.S. currency. Cruz will be appearing on the U.S. quarter as part of a four-year program titled the American Women...
People

10 New(ish) Books for Black History Month

So, you've already read the classics — Langston Hughes, W.E.B. DuBois, Zora Neale Hurston. But what's next? Here are 10 nonfiction books, all published in the past five years, that can help you expand your understanding of African American history and culture. 'African American Poetry: 250 Years of Struggle and Song' edited by Kevin Young This monumental anthology, edited by the director of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture, who is also the...
ALABAMA STATE
anothermag.com

Study’s New Issue Celebrates the Confrontational Work of Adrienne Kennedy

In the latest issue of Study, a new magazine helmed by French stylist, writer and editor Christopher Niquet, Black women are centre stage. One Black woman in particular, a bona fide genius you’re likely to have never heard of: the formidable, criminally underrated playwright Adrienne Kennedy. Kennedy made her Broadway debut last year with a revival of her play Ohio State Murders. She was 91.
NEW YORK STATE
Rupesh Kumar

Celebrating the Contributions and Legacy of African Americans During Black History Month

Black History Month, also known as African American History Month, is an annual observance in the United States and Canada that recognizes and celebrates the contributions and achievements of African Americans throughout history. The month of February was chosen for this celebration because it marks the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, two significant figures in American history who played major roles in ending slavery and advancing civil rights for African Americans.
Dr. Pam Perry

Black History Month Talking about Bridging Wealth Gap with John Hope Bryant and Kenneth Kelly on The Chavis Chronicles

THE CHAVIS CHRONICLES is a thought-provoking half-hour television series that features interviews with newsmakers, celebrities, and significant figures from the fields of politics, medicine, science, activism, education, and entertainment. Legendary civil rights leader and program host, Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr. takes a deep dive, going beyond the headlines to provider greater understanding of news and trends.

