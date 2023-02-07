Read full article on original website
Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
In the 19th century, critics and audiences thought blacks were incapable of singing as well as their white, European counterparts. Greenfield forced them to reconcile their ears with their racism.
A version of this article originally ran on Feb. 20, 2018, as part of our Black History Month Series. This year, because...
Cuban American artist Celia Cruz will be the first Latina singer to feature as part of the American Women Quarters Program, the US Mint announced.
As the 20th century’s preeminent scholar-activist on race, W.E.B. Du Bois would not be surprised by modern-day attempts at whitewashing American history. He saw them in 1930s and 1940s.
In 1905, the great moral philosopher George Santayana wrote, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” He was partly right. For some folks, it’s not that they can’t remember; it’s that they refuse to. Many people refuse to look at the long line of American history and see the repeated chorus…
The late Cuban American singer Celia Cruz, known as the Queen of Salsa, will be the first Afro Latina to appear on the U.S. quarter. Cruz was one of the 20th century's most celebrated Latin music artists. She recorded over 80 albums and gained worldwide fame. She was recognized with 23 gold albums, three Grammy Awards, four Latin Grammy Awards and the President’s National Medal of Arts, according to the Smithsonian Institution. She was also honored with a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2016 Grammys.
Black History Month is observed in February and the focus is often on activism. Instead, we should look at entrepreneurship as a proven pathway to economic and personal success.
Celia Cruz‘s legacy continues to live on. The late Cuban singer is making history nearly 20 years after her death for being the first-ever Afro-Latina set to appear on U.S. currency. Cruz will be appearing on the U.S. quarter as part of a four-year program titled the American Women...
So, you've already read the classics — Langston Hughes, W.E.B. DuBois, Zora Neale Hurston. But what's next? Here are 10 nonfiction books, all published in the past five years, that can help you expand your understanding of African American history and culture. 'African American Poetry: 250 Years of Struggle and Song' edited by Kevin Young This monumental anthology, edited by the director of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture, who is also the...
In the latest issue of Study, a new magazine helmed by French stylist, writer and editor Christopher Niquet, Black women are centre stage. One Black woman in particular, a bona fide genius you’re likely to have never heard of: the formidable, criminally underrated playwright Adrienne Kennedy. Kennedy made her Broadway debut last year with a revival of her play Ohio State Murders. She was 91.
Black History Month, also known as African American History Month, is an annual observance in the United States and Canada that recognizes and celebrates the contributions and achievements of African Americans throughout history. The month of February was chosen for this celebration because it marks the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, two significant figures in American history who played major roles in ending slavery and advancing civil rights for African Americans.
We should never forget that the right-wing fight to thwart inclusive learning plans stems from a fear of Black language. There’s a reason conservatives have waged this fight using “woke” and “critical race theory” as boogeymen. Republicans have relied on bigoted, white fears of the unknown to frame these words as dangerous.
THE CHAVIS CHRONICLES is a thought-provoking half-hour television series that features interviews with newsmakers, celebrities, and significant figures from the fields of politics, medicine, science, activism, education, and entertainment. Legendary civil rights leader and program host, Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr. takes a deep dive, going beyond the headlines to provider greater understanding of news and trends.
