ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Outlaws indicted: Two women accused of stealing thousands from Alaska elders and Habitat for Humanity

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ROU3r_0keuYnky00

The Department of Justice on Friday unsealed a January indictment charging two Anchorage women with conspiracy, fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering for perpetrating a lengthy scheme to steal identities and defraud elderly victims and Habitat for Humanity, a charitable organization that builds houses for low-income people.

According to court documents, Valerie Calip and Jennifer Haydu defrauded banks and individuals in Alaska, obtaining at least $150,000 through their illegal scheme.

The pair stole mail, checkbooks, and identity documents from victims and used the information to create false identification documents. They signed up for credit cards and bank accounts under the victims’ names and intercepted their mail, using the fake ID to access their bank accounts. Calip and Haydu also used cash transfer apps to conceal the source of the stolen funds by transferring money to third-party accounts.

Calip and Haydu are accused of stealing more than 200 identity documents and thousands of dollars from victims, including over $100,000 from an elderly victim with dementia and thousands from a Habitat for Humanity bank account.

Calip is a repeat customer of the criminal justice system. In 2019, she was indicted by a grand jury for robbery, theft, and vehicle theft in relation to an armed robbery that occurred on Oct. 26, 2018 at Mile 71 of the Tok Cutoff Highway. Calip and her accomplice at the time, Wesley Sanford, approached a couple at their home and asked for assistance. Then, the bandits held the two victims at gunpoint and rifled through the residence, stealing firearms, cash, and other items. They tied the victims up and fled in a stolen truck.

Calip has numerous other prior charges, including forgery of legal documents. She is housed at Hiland Mountain Correctional Center.

Haydu is also a known criminal. She was arrested in Ketchikan in 2017 for importing methamphetamine and heroin to Alaska from Seattle. She has court records relating to shoplifting, violating conditions of release, falsifying evidence, and other crimes. Haydu comes from the Southeast community of Craig, where she has offered services as an accounting professional. Haydu is also at Hiland Mountain Correctional Center.

If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison on the most serious indictment counts and a mandatory sentence of two years in prison for each count of aggravated identity theft. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The United States Postal Inspection Service is investigating this case and has received assistance from the Anchorage Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Tansey for the District of Alaska is prosecuting the case. Anyone who believes they may be a victim of this scheme and entitled to restitution may contact the United States Attorney’s Office at 907-271-3661.

Comments / 10

ya da ya
2d ago

I wonder if they will be let out on bond. I assume they don't have any money now, but who knows. I wish I was smart enough to do something like they did. I wouldn't do it though. They have wasted their talent on stealing rather than on something useful.

Reply
2
default-avatar
Kal Kennedy
2d ago

It's easier and more fun to make a living honestly than dishonestly. Why do this and ruin good sleeping habits?

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kinyradio.com

Two Anchorage women indicted for stealing identities from over 200 Alaskans and defrauding elderly victims and Habitat for Humanity

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Department of Justice on Friday unsealed a January indictment charging two Anchorage women with conspiracy, fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering for perpetrating a lengthy scheme to steal identities and defraud elderly victims and Habitat for Humanity. According to court documents, Valerie Calip and...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Anchorage man sentenced to 10 years for stealing 22 guns

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage man was sentenced yesterday to 10 years in federal prison for stealing 22 firearms from an Anchorage gun store in 2019. According to court documents, Gian Carlo Clemente Pangilinan aka “G,” 26, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to stealing 22 firearms from Granny’s Guns, a federally licensed firearms dealer located in Anchorage, on June 6, 2019, along with three co-conspirators.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

2 Anchorage women accused of fraud, theft of over 200 identities

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two women from Anchorage have been indicted on charges related to identity theft and fraud, including the theft of over 200 identities, according to a release from the Department of Justice. Valerie Calip, 42, and Jennifer Haydu, 33, have been charged with conspiracy, fraud, aggravated identity...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Granny’s Guns ringleader sentenced for 2019 theft of 22 guns in smash-and-grab

An Anchorage man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison for stealing 22 firearms from an Anchorage gun store in 2019. According to court documents, Gian Carlo Clemente Pangilinan aka “G,” 26, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to stealing 22 firearms from Granny’s Guns, a federally licensed firearms dealer located in Anchorage, on June 6, 2019, along with three co-conspirators.
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Center Square

Alaska bill would charge drug suppliers with murder for overdose deaths

(The Center Square) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced a bill Wednesday that would allow prosecutors to charge drug manufacturers and distributors with second-degree murder if a patient overdoses on drugs they supplied. The bill targets drug dealers that "prey on Alaskans with addictions," Dunleavy said in a statement. The highest charge under Alaska's current laws for overdose deaths is manslaughter. Murder in the second degree carries a minimum 15-year sentence, according to the state code. ...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 Yakutat murder

Retrial begins for Wasilla man accused of killing 15-month-old daughter in 2008. Before the jury was brought into the courtroom, Superior Court Judge Patrick McKay asked Allison to confirm his rejection of a plea deal the state offered before the trial got underway. Embattled Anchorage nonprofit presents no proof it...
WASILLA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Police forward charges from multiple school threats in Anchorage

Sen. Murkowski and Sullivan attend a second briefing on the flight path of the Chinese spy balloon. Senator Sullivan suggested heightened public transparency on the balloon, and the wider ramifications for national security, to keep Americans informed. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Anchorage Assembly has voted to postpone indefinitely a...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Calcasieu Parish News

68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns

68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Cynthia Bowley, age 68, of Meraux, Louisiana was sentenced on February 7, 2023, after pleading guilty to aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns, a violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(2).
MERAUX, LA
alaskasnewssource.com

Retrial begins for Wasilla man accused of killing 15-month-old daughter in 2008

An update on an Alaska’s News Source investigation into a nonprofit group that received $750,000 in federal grant money uncovered questions regarding the group’s fundraising efforts. The Anchorage Assembly has already expressed serious concerns after Revive purchased a church with grant money intended to build a food pantry in South Anchorage. Part of that grant agreement required the group to raise matching funds, but no proof has been provided to show that has happened.
WASILLA, AK
CBS Denver

Colorado couple indicted for tree trimming scam

A Colorado couple was indicted for a tree trimming scam that targeted more than 50 older adults, according to attorney general, Phil Weiser. Last year, Arvada police arrested Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler. The couple is accused of conning people as old as 95 out of more than $40,000 from February 2020 until October 2022. The Tylers are currently in Jefferson County Detention Center, being held on two charges of suspiciously violating the state's Organized Crime Control Act. 
ARVADA, CO
kelo.com

Minnesota bank employee facing felony charges for attempting to defraud elderly customers

ANOKA COUNTY, MN (KELO.com) — An attempt to defraud elderly bank customers has a Coon Rapids, Minnesota, man facing felony charges. Kazaeem Adeseye Adelekan, 34, was charged in Anoka County District Court with identity theft. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, he was selling the identities of elderly customers of the bank where he worked to co-conspirators outside of Minnesota. The report says more than $100,000 was attempted to be stolen from the victims’ accounts.
COON RAPIDS, MN
989wclz.com

Maine man sentenced for disability insurance scheme

A former Yarmouth man has been sentenced to three years behind bars for lying to receive disability insurance benefits. According to court documents, 53-year-old John Cavanaugh Jr. applied for disability insurance benefits for his son from the social security administration in November of 2016. Cavanaugh said his son and son’s...
YARMOUTH, ME
alaskasnewssource.com

Man indicted in Delta Junction double homicide

The APD has confirmed that officers are carrying Kloxxado, a form of naloxone in an email. Naloxone is a drug that is used to prevent opioid overdoses, Kloxxado is administered through a nasal spray and blocks the effects of an opioid overdose. Municipality of Anchorage Chief Human Resources Officer Niki...
ANCHORAGE, AK
publicradioeast.org

NC motorcycle gang leader sentenced to 75 years at Wilmington federal court

A North Carolina-based national leader of a motorcycle gang has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes. Court documents show Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington federal court Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted him of 17 counts.
WILMINGTON, NC
VTDigger

After receiving report of off-duty racism and misogyny by Vermont troopers, public safety chief initially declined to take action

On Monday, Commissioner Jennifer Morrison “declined to open an internal investigation into this matter citing a lack of sufficient information,” a Vermont State Police sergeant wrote in an email obtained by VTDigger. An investigation launched two days later. Read the story on VTDigger here: After receiving report of off-duty racism and misogyny by Vermont troopers, public safety chief initially declined to take action.
VERMONT STATE
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy