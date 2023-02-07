Kenneth Ray Ballard, 83, of Orange, Texas, passed away on February 4, 2023. Born in Sulphur Springs, Texas, on September 24, 1939, he was the son of Horace Edward Ballard and Dathel (Rettman) Ballard. Kenneth had dedicated his life to The Lord and was a member at Ninth and Elm Church of Christ in Orange, Texas. He proudly served 8 years in our United States Armed Forces before working as a chemist for Pittsburgh Paint and Glass Industries for 18 years. Kenneth later went on to work as a chemist for AlliedSignal. During his free time, he enjoyed hunting and watching football. Kenneth was a loving father and grandfather, and his loved ones will cherish the memories they have with him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Horace Edward Ballard and Dathel (Rettman) Ballard; and brothers, James E. Ballard, Homer L. Ballard, Frank W. Ballard, Marlin L. Ballard, and David L. Ballard. He is survived by his sisters, Lou Carter and husband, Billy and Linda S. Delome and husband, John; son, David E. Ballard and wife, Robin; daughter, Delores E. Ballard and Dawn Stuckey; grandchild, Alex Lea and wife, Michelle; great-grandchildren, Jace and Bobby Lea; and sisters-in-law, Geraldine Ballard, and Edith Ann. He will be fondly remembered by an abundance of nieces, nephews and an extended “adopted” family. Cremation will be held under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

ORANGE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO