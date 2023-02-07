Read full article on original website
Bears beat Bulldogs on Senior Night
The Little Cypress Mauriceville Bears solidified their position of second place in the district on Tuesday, February 7. The Bears had a late surge to beat the Jasper Bulldogs 78-58 at the Dr. Pauline Colburn Hargrove Gymnasium on the Little Cypress Mauriceville High School campus. The game was played on...
Orangefield golfers win in Chambers County
The Orangefield boys varsity golf team traveled to Chambers County on Wednesday, February 8, to compete in the Anahuac Athletic Booster Club Tournament. The inclement weather caused the tournament to be reduced to fifteen holes. Orangefield finished in the top spot for the third straight week. The Bobcats had the...
Bears receive 2024 commitment from Lumberton EDGE Brock Jackson
Baylor fans received a surprise on Thursday when Brock Jackson committed to the Bears. The EDGE from Lumberton High School located just outside of Beaumont chose Baylor over eleven other offers from Arkansas, Central Michigan, Colorado, Cornell, Houston, Missouri, North Texas, Texas State, Texas Tech, UNLV, and UTSA. Jackson earned a Baylor offer during the spring and made several visits to Baylor during that time. A star off the edge for his Lumberton Raiders, Jackson put up impressive stats as a junior posting 64 total tackles, 43 solo tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 4 pass breakups, 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and a whopping 21 quarterback hurries.
Addie Cuttrell Wallace, 95, Orange
Addie Cuttrell Wallace, 95, of Orange, Texas, passed away on February 8, 2023, at Sabine Place in Orange. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Joshua Sharp, of Trinity Baptist Church in Orange. Burial...
Samuel David Hodges, Jr., 51, Buna
Samuel David Hodges, Jr., 51, of Buna, Texas, passed away on February 3, 2023, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Texas. Born in Canyon, Texas, on July 30, 1971, he was the son of Samuel David Hodges, Sr. and Luann (Rodgers) Hodges. Samuel worked as a manager at Magic Express in Beaumont.
Wanda Jean Wood, 85, Beaumont
Wanda Jean Wood, 85, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away on February 6, 2023, at Rosemary House in Beaumont, Texas. Memorial services will be at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 4:00 p.m.., Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.
'Don't take life for granted': Bridge City High School cheerleader makes miraculous strides after traumatic brain injury
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A Bridge City High School student has made miraculous strides after suffering a traumatic brain injury. Addison Minter was on her way home from cheerleading in Houston, when she and her family got in a car accident that fractured her skull and shifted her brain.
Kenneth Ray Ballard, 83, Orange
Kenneth Ray Ballard, 83, of Orange, Texas, passed away on February 4, 2023. Born in Sulphur Springs, Texas, on September 24, 1939, he was the son of Horace Edward Ballard and Dathel (Rettman) Ballard. Kenneth had dedicated his life to The Lord and was a member at Ninth and Elm Church of Christ in Orange, Texas. He proudly served 8 years in our United States Armed Forces before working as a chemist for Pittsburgh Paint and Glass Industries for 18 years. Kenneth later went on to work as a chemist for AlliedSignal. During his free time, he enjoyed hunting and watching football. Kenneth was a loving father and grandfather, and his loved ones will cherish the memories they have with him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Horace Edward Ballard and Dathel (Rettman) Ballard; and brothers, James E. Ballard, Homer L. Ballard, Frank W. Ballard, Marlin L. Ballard, and David L. Ballard. He is survived by his sisters, Lou Carter and husband, Billy and Linda S. Delome and husband, John; son, David E. Ballard and wife, Robin; daughter, Delores E. Ballard and Dawn Stuckey; grandchild, Alex Lea and wife, Michelle; great-grandchildren, Jace and Bobby Lea; and sisters-in-law, Geraldine Ballard, and Edith Ann. He will be fondly remembered by an abundance of nieces, nephews and an extended “adopted” family. Cremation will be held under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.
Douglas Keith Forsyth (Bubba), 69, Orange
Douglas Keith Forsyth (Bubba), 69, born in Mansfield, Louisiana on July 28, 1953. Passed away at home on February 7, 2023. Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Bridge Point Fellowship in Bridge City. Officiating will be Paster Lance Faulkner. Keith graduated from Lutcher Stark High...
Orangefield seniors prepare resumes
Seniors, Jackson Humplik, Gavin Perry-Koci, and Landon DeLaet, are dual-enrolled students with Orangefield High School and Lamar State College Orange. These students will not only graduate with their high school diploma from Orangefield ISD but a Process Operating Technology Certificate from LSCO. They are working on their resumes to submit with their apprenticeship program application. These young men are hoping to get picked for the apprenticeship program so they can work for DOW as they earn an Associate Degree in Process Operations from LSCO.
Judith Ann "Judy" Eikenhorst Colebrook, 84, Orange
Judith Ann “Judy” Eikenhorst Colebrook was born on March 5, 1939, in Caldwell, Texas and passed away on February 5, 2023, at Vidor Health and Rehab in Vidor, Texas. Judy was the daughter of Elsie Ann and Ernest H. Eikenhorst. When she was a young child her family moved to Orange, Texas so her father could work in the shipyards.
Tornadoes Possible This Afternoon Across Deep East Texas
Meteorologists at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma are putting out the alert that an outbreak of severe weather is possible across parts of the South over the next several days. Damaging straight-line winds, hail, and tornadoes are all in the mix. In their latest advisories, forecasters are anticipating...
BCHS Neill named BC/OF Rotary Student of the Month
The Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary Club awarded Keith Neill as their January Bridge City Student of the Month. Keith ranks number 42 out of 184 seniors and has a 4.22 GPA. He plans to attend Texas State University and pursue a degree in Computer Science. He is accompanied by Tim Woolley-BCHS Principal, his mother Emily Neill, Dr. Mark Messer-Rotary President, and BCHS Counselor Chloe Tucker.
Some Entergy customers lose power as storms pass through Southeast Texas Wednesday afternoon
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Some Entergy customers in Jefferson and Orange counties lost power Wednesday afternoon as rain and thunderstorms passed through the area. Locally, heavy amounts up to about an inch are forecast. As of 6:45 p.m., 400 Entergy customers in Jefferson County and 158 Entergy customers in...
J.B. Arrington grabs attention in Commissioners Court
J.B. Arrington turned a routine meeting of Orange County Commissioners Court into a memorable event as the 98-year-old local legend sought support for preserving breast milk. Arrington, who is a World War II veteran, recently closed his J.B.'s Barbecue restaurant after 50 years in business. Before that, he was the longtime agriculture teacher at the old Stark High.
Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report
Weekly report from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. MISSING PERSON- JOPSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Texas Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
If you love barbecue, you must visit this small-town joint that’s been a local favorite for decades. Florida’s Kitchen in Livingston serves up mouthwatering smoked meats using secret family recipes passed down over generations, and you’ll be hooked after just one bite. It’s, without a doubt, some of the best BBQ in Texas.
Hit and Run On MacArthur
Jesse Tillman tells KOGT that at about 6:55pm Tuesday, he was pulling into LaCantina Restaurant on MacArthur when he was struck by a dark color (believed blue) four door vehicle. That vehicle then left the scene and should have some damage on the drivers front side according to Tillman. If...
2nd hung jury declared in trial of man accused of 2019 Independence Day assault
ORANGE, Texas — A second hung jury has been declared in the trial of a Houston man accused of aggravated assault. Terrance Watson is charged with assaulting Nederland man Brandon Scott. The incident happened on July 4, 2019. On that day, Orange Police were called to the Home Depot...
Gov. Abbott requesting Presidential Disaster Declaration for counties impacted by severe weather, tornadoes
BEAUMONT, Texas — As some Southeast Texas continue to assess the damage that severe storms and damage brought to the area in late January, Gov. Greg Abbott is trying to get federal assistance to those affected. (Editor's note: The above video is from a January 25, 2023 newscast showing...
