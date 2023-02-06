Read full article on original website
Lori Lightfoot trailing in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.Joel EisenbergChicago, IL
Immigrants to be given job opportunities at 35 U.S. technology companiesUSA DiarioChicago, IL
Week in Review: Chicago Mayoral Forums Get Tense
Officials are probing Paul Vallas’ residency, as his Chicago mayoral campaign tries to explain why his suburban Palos Heights home was claimed on his taxes as his primary residence. Vallas claims he actually lives in a rented second-floor apartment in Bridgeport. Meanwhile, things get contentious at mayoral candidate forums...
Political Fund Created by Lightfoot’s Allies Used Cash from City Contractors to Attack Johnson
A political action committee created by close allies of Mayor Lori Lightfoot to boost her bid for reelection — fueled with cash from firms doing business with the city of Chicago — entered the political fray on Tuesday with an advertisement attacking Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson. The...
Vallas Faces Questions About Whether He Lives in Chicago as Officials Launch Probe of Tax Breaks
Paul Vallas, one of the leading candidates for mayor of Chicago, has claimed a home in south suburban Palos Heights as his legal permanent residence since 2009, according to documents obtained by WTTW News that raise questions about whether he is qualified to lead Chicago. Vallas, who has been registered...
Spotlight Politics: Recapping the WTTW News Mayoral Forum
Things got heated between the candidates at the WTTW News mayoral forum. The Chicago mayor's race is the focus of tonight's Spotlight Politics.
Cook County Assessor’s Office Closes Probe of Vallas’ Tax Break at Palos Heights Home
Paul Vallas, one of the leading candidates for mayor of Chicago, properly claimed a home in south suburban Palos Heights as his legal permanent residence, entitling him to tax breaks, according to the results of a brief probe by the Cook County Assessor’s Office announced Friday. Vallas, who has...
Feb. 7, 2023 - Full Show
The candidates for Chicago mayor take on the critical issues facing the city in our WTTW News forum. We’re live from the community as residents pose questions to candidates.
Mayoral Challengers Pledge To Bring Back Department of Environment. Chicagoans Have Heard That Before
During press interviews held after WTTW’s mayoral forum Tuesday evening, challengers to Mayor Lori Lightfoot pledged to reestablish a Department of Environment — disbanded in 2011 under Rahm Emanuel — if elected. Here’s a summary of candidate responses. Ald. Sophia King (4th Ward):. Reestablishing a Department...
Mayoral Forum Reaction: Some Logan Square Residents Feel A Disconnect with Candidates
Logan Square resident Juliet de Jesus Alejandre believes Chicago mayoral candidates need to be more in touch with the everyday struggles Chicagoans face; she pointed to a disconnect she felt with the candidates during the WTTW News mayoral forum Tuesday night. “I think most of the candidates felt so far...
Mayoral Forum Reaction: Austin Residents Want Investment in West Side Communities
Inside of Bethel New Life, Austin residents made it clear that working with communities and working for the West Side were some of their top concerns when it comes to the 2023 Chicago municipal elections. Residents on Tuesday listened as eight of the nine mayoral candidates vying for the top...
Mayoral Forum Reaction: Bridgeport Residents Seek Answers on Environmental Justice, Plans for High School
Safety concerns, environmental justice, taxes and the rising cost of rent and food were among the most important topics for community members who gathered Tuesday for the WTTW News mayoral forum watch party at the Bridgeport Art Center. Also top of mind for attendees were the prospect of a high school on the Near South Side and language and other barriers faced by immigrants who need access to social services.
Negative Ads Fly in Chicago Mayoral Race as Candidates Seek to Define Opponents
The race for mayor is heating up and the attack ads are beginning to fly but in a nine-candidate field, how do you stand out from the crowd?. “Math, message and money are what campaigns are ultimately about, particularly in a primary field,” says Jason DeSanto, senior lecturer at both Northwestern University’s School of Law and School of Communication.
Week in Review: Tensions Arise in Chicago Mayoral Race
In the Chicago mayoral race, Paul Vallas lands endorsements from the Chicago Tribune and outgoing Ald. Tom Tunney (44th Ward). Now, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García are pouncing on Vallas, who said he’s anti-abortion. Lightfoot’s chosen budget chair, Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd Ward), has endorsed Brandon Johnson for mayor. Should a prospective Lightfoot voter be concerned about that? Meanwhile, Willie Wilson continues to doubles down on wanting the police to hunt suspects down like rabbits.
Building / Blocks: The Architecture of Chicago's South Side
Architecture photographer/writer Lee Bey explores Chicago South Side’s architecture. Building / Blocks: The Architecture of Chicago's South Side is a local public television program presented by WTTW.
Homicide Clearance Rate Lower in Chicago’s Black Communities: Report
For the past several years, the Chicago Police Department has solved an average of 50% of the city’s homicides per year. But that number, known as a clearance rate, is even lower for Black victims. That’s according to Live Free Chicago, whose report “Killed, Ignored, Never Forgotten: Chicago’s Unsolved...
Chicago Tonight: Black Voices, Feb. 4, 2023 - Full Show
The controversy over an Advanced Placement African American studies course for high school students. Architecture writer Lee Bey gives us a South Side tour in his new documentary. And a woman hits a home run for the Negro Baseball Leagues.
South Suburban Forest Preserve Transformed Into Vital Refuge for Endangered Birds, Now Orland Grassland Faces Its Own Threats
At the southwestern edge of Cook County, near the junction of Interstate 80 and La Grange Road, sits an unpretentious 960-acre field. From the window of a passing car, it could easily be mistaken as the future home of yet another nondescript strip mall instead of the globally significant habitat it is.
Chicago Police Eject Resident Who Spoke Against ComEd Deal from City Council Meeting
Chicago police officers ejected a leader of the Chicago chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America from the City Council chambers during Wednesday’s City Council meeting after they said the deal Mayor Lori Lightfoot brokered with Commonwealth Edison “spit in the face” of efforts to fight climate change and prevent corruption.
$500 Payments Flowing to 3,250 Households in Cook County’s Guaranteed Basic Income Program: Preckwinkle
The nation’s largest test of whether a universal basic income can reduce poverty is underway, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said. More than 233,000 Cook County residents applied to be part of the $42 million program, and all 3,250 households that won a lottery to participate in the two-year program got the first of 24 $500 monthly payments by the end of January, officials said.
UIC Faculty Vote to Ratify New Contract Agreement
Weeks after their four-day strike concluded, union-backed faculty at the University of Illinois Chicago have ratified a new four-year contract. The UIC United Faculty on Tuesday announced its members had voted in favor of the new deal, which applies to all 1,500 members of the tenure and non-tenure bargaining units.
5 Things to Do This Weekend: Chicago Black Restaurant Week, Ski Jump Competition
Chicago Black Restaurant Week returns for a two-week run with nearly 30 eateries offering discounts and special menus across the city. From Creole flavors to vegan fare, there’s something for everyone. Details: Sunday to Feb. 26. Prices, hours and locations vary. 2. Strum. There are two nights of music...
