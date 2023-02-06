ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week in Review: Chicago Mayoral Forums Get Tense

Officials are probing Paul Vallas’ residency, as his Chicago mayoral campaign tries to explain why his suburban Palos Heights home was claimed on his taxes as his primary residence. Vallas claims he actually lives in a rented second-floor apartment in Bridgeport. Meanwhile, things get contentious at mayoral candidate forums...
Mayoral Forum Reaction: Bridgeport Residents Seek Answers on Environmental Justice, Plans for High School

Safety concerns, environmental justice, taxes and the rising cost of rent and food were among the most important topics for community members who gathered Tuesday for the WTTW News mayoral forum watch party at the Bridgeport Art Center. Also top of mind for attendees were the prospect of a high school on the Near South Side and language and other barriers faced by immigrants who need access to social services.
Week in Review: Tensions Arise in Chicago Mayoral Race

In the Chicago mayoral race, Paul Vallas lands endorsements from the Chicago Tribune and outgoing Ald. Tom Tunney (44th Ward). Now, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García are pouncing on Vallas, who said he’s anti-abortion. Lightfoot’s chosen budget chair, Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd Ward), has endorsed Brandon Johnson for mayor. Should a prospective Lightfoot voter be concerned about that? Meanwhile, Willie Wilson continues to doubles down on wanting the police to hunt suspects down like rabbits.
$500 Payments Flowing to 3,250 Households in Cook County’s Guaranteed Basic Income Program: Preckwinkle

The nation’s largest test of whether a universal basic income can reduce poverty is underway, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said. More than 233,000 Cook County residents applied to be part of the $42 million program, and all 3,250 households that won a lottery to participate in the two-year program got the first of 24 $500 monthly payments by the end of January, officials said.
UIC Faculty Vote to Ratify New Contract Agreement

Weeks after their four-day strike concluded, union-backed faculty at the University of Illinois Chicago have ratified a new four-year contract. The UIC United Faculty on Tuesday announced its members had voted in favor of the new deal, which applies to all 1,500 members of the tenure and non-tenure bargaining units.
