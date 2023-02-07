Rex Bar, the hidden gem located on the 39 th floor of the InterContinental Dubai Marina will launch not one, but TWO weekly sundowner offers (including an after-brunch package), starting from February 9th. With stunning views of the Dubai Marina, this intimate spot is perfect for a mid-week refreshment, relaxed sundowners with friends or even as an after brunch cool down spot. Offering tantalizing Italian cuisine and Rex Peroni Nastro Azzurro Signature Cocktails, an evening at Rex is not something to be missed. Curated by Master Bartender, Simone Caporale, Peroni Nastro Azzurro infusions are a unique twist to some of the classics, with names including; The Original Rex Bar Infusion – Rex Rubino, The Lively One, The Cool One, The Magical One and The Colourful One. As the only place in Dubai where you can take in the breath-taking Dubai views atop the city and feel the breeze with a Peroni Nastro Azzurro drink in hand for as little as AED 40, it is the perfect choice for all tastes. The secret rooftop spot is launching two incredible weekly offers this week to get tastebuds tingling and toes tapping.

2 DAYS AGO