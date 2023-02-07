Read full article on original website
Related
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk world
Diandra Forrest is an African-American actress and the first model with albinism to sign a contract with a major modeling agency. Her amazing beauty and successful career have attracted more attention to the needs of albino people. Forrest is working to try to make her industry and society in general more inclusive for people with albinism because she knows what it’s like to live in a world where you look different from other people.
hotelnewsme.com
FALL IN LOVE WITH WILD IDOL THIS VALENTINE’S DAY AND CELEBRATE WITHOUT ALCOHOL
Wild Idol is the perfect accompaniment whether you’re enjoying a romantic meal with your partner, celebrating Galentine’s Day, or relaxing solo. Pop open some alcohol-free bubbles on this special occasion without suffering the dreaded hangover the following day – a mindful drinker’s dream. With its natural...
hotelnewsme.com
JOYEUSE SAINT-VALENTIN! BAGATELLE DUBAI PREPARES FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE VALENTINE’S DAY THAT WILL SET PULSES RACING
With the most romantic night of the year fast approaching, the stakes are high to create a memorable date night and Dubai’s favourite French fine dining hotspot is prepared to sweep guests off their feet. Bagatelle’s incredible Unplugged event on Monday evenings is having a Valentine’s takeover on the...
hotelnewsme.com
INDULGE IN NEW SINFUL DESSERTS AT MOON SLICE THIS VALENTINES
Homegrown artisan pizza joint, Moon Slice introduces sinfully sweet and heavenly desserts for the month of Valentines. The specially curated desserts will be available at its branches at Dar Wasl Mall in Dubai and Al Jada Mall in Sharjah from February onwards. In addition to creative artisan pizzas, Moon Slice also whips up a selection of delish starters and desserts that make it a great spot for a casual date.
hotelnewsme.com
REX BAR LAUNCHES TWO WEEKLY SUNDOWNER OFFERS ON THURSDAY’S AND SATURDAY’S INCLUDING A SOPHISTICATED AFTER BRUNCH PACKAGE
Rex Bar, the hidden gem located on the 39 th floor of the InterContinental Dubai Marina will launch not one, but TWO weekly sundowner offers (including an after-brunch package), starting from February 9th. With stunning views of the Dubai Marina, this intimate spot is perfect for a mid-week refreshment, relaxed sundowners with friends or even as an after brunch cool down spot. Offering tantalizing Italian cuisine and Rex Peroni Nastro Azzurro Signature Cocktails, an evening at Rex is not something to be missed. Curated by Master Bartender, Simone Caporale, Peroni Nastro Azzurro infusions are a unique twist to some of the classics, with names including; The Original Rex Bar Infusion – Rex Rubino, The Lively One, The Cool One, The Magical One and The Colourful One. As the only place in Dubai where you can take in the breath-taking Dubai views atop the city and feel the breeze with a Peroni Nastro Azzurro drink in hand for as little as AED 40, it is the perfect choice for all tastes. The secret rooftop spot is launching two incredible weekly offers this week to get tastebuds tingling and toes tapping.
hotelnewsme.com
FOUR SEASONS DUBAI IS SET TO WIN HEARTS AGAIN THIS VALENTINE’S DAY
As Valentine’s Day approaches for 2023, Four Seasons Dubai have been busy behind the scenes creating a host of heart quickening experiences spanning across their portfolio of well-loved venues. Whether looking to fall in love, or to celebrate the joys of romance, there is a perfect scene for every occasion from the bustling on-trend city vibes of Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, or the dreamy beach resort of Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach. Both properties promise to show true heart this Valentine’s.
hotelnewsme.com
SECLUDED DESERT ROMANCE AWAITS COUPLES THIS VALENTINE’S DAY WITH QASR AL SARAB DESERT RESORT BY ANANTARA’S ‘MINI MOON AT THE PALACE’
Desert stargazing, bubbly breakfast in bed, private pool cabanas, and luxurious spa experiences await couples this Valentine’s Day, with the arrival of the Mini Moon at the Palace by Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara. Nestled within the golden dunes of the fabled Empty Quarter, the fortress-like palace...
hotelnewsme.com
NUSKA BEACH BRINGS THE HEAT TO JUMEIRAH BEACH HOTEL
Situated on the vibrant beachfront of Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Nuska Beach opens as the latest hotspot in town for breezy casual lunches, picturesque sundowners and late-night feasts. The ultimate destination in social sharing experiences, Nuska Beach transports guests to a coastal paradise with a sensorial culinary journey, unparalleled views and a lively day to night ambiance.
hotelnewsme.com
ITALIAN CHEFS GIUSEPPE AND FAUILISI SET TO VISIT DUBAI TO SHOWCASE THE SLOW FOOD MOVEMENT AT STUDIO ONE AND MEDIA ONE HOTEL THIS FEBRUARY
As a hub for new and delicious dining concepts that pop up by the second, Dubai residents should look no further than the latest to visit our shores – the. Slow Food Movement, a lesson in sustainability, homegrown goodness and Italian flair and mastery! The term “Slow Food” simply stands for respecting the land and sea with carefully produced and savoured dishes.
hotelnewsme.com
WHITE HOSPITALITY TO LAUNCH SIX NEW FINE-DINING CONCEPTS IN ABU DHABI
James Soo Yong Kim, CEO of White Hospitality, is set to redefine F&B industry in Abu Dhabi with the launch of six brand new dining concepts over the course of 2023—each of which promises to be a major milestone in White Hospitality’s mission to offer truly immersive dining experiences that are not just good for the customer, but for the planet too.
Comments / 0