CELEBRATE SELF-LOVE AT CINQ MONDES SPA WITH EXCLUSIVE GALENTINE’S PACKAGES AT HYDE HOTEL DUBAI
Cinq Mondes Spa at Hyde Hotel Dubai, in collaboration with Comfort Zone, is celebrating sisterhood this Valentine’s season with special package deals and offers crafted specifically to pamper you and your girlfriends. Be treated like the queens you truly are with Cinq Mondes Spa’s“Two-To-Tango”90-minute couple treatment that offers you...
FOUR SEASONS DUBAI IS SET TO WIN HEARTS AGAIN THIS VALENTINE’S DAY
As Valentine’s Day approaches for 2023, Four Seasons Dubai have been busy behind the scenes creating a host of heart quickening experiences spanning across their portfolio of well-loved venues. Whether looking to fall in love, or to celebrate the joys of romance, there is a perfect scene for every occasion from the bustling on-trend city vibes of Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, or the dreamy beach resort of Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach. Both properties promise to show true heart this Valentine’s.
JOYEUSE SAINT-VALENTIN! BAGATELLE DUBAI PREPARES FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE VALENTINE’S DAY THAT WILL SET PULSES RACING
With the most romantic night of the year fast approaching, the stakes are high to create a memorable date night and Dubai’s favourite French fine dining hotspot is prepared to sweep guests off their feet. Bagatelle’s incredible Unplugged event on Monday evenings is having a Valentine’s takeover on the...
SWEETHEART VALENTINE’S DEALS AT RADISSON BLU HOTEL AJMAN!
It is that time of the year again when love is in the air! Make it an unforgettable experience with your loved someone by booking our romantic staycations and special dinner offers at Filini and The Deck Pool Bar at Radisson Blu Hotel Ajman. Looking for a romantic escape? Sounds...
FALL IN LOVE WITH WILD IDOL THIS VALENTINE’S DAY AND CELEBRATE WITHOUT ALCOHOL
Wild Idol is the perfect accompaniment whether you’re enjoying a romantic meal with your partner, celebrating Galentine’s Day, or relaxing solo. Pop open some alcohol-free bubbles on this special occasion without suffering the dreaded hangover the following day – a mindful drinker’s dream. With its natural...
LOVEBIRDS SAY “I DO” ONCE MORE, WITH A FAMILY-MOON AT FOUR SEASONS RESORT DUBAI AT JUMEIRAH BEACH
Family life is to be cherished, and how precious it is to build a nest and raise young ones as they discover childhood. As wonderful as parenthood is, it is a journey that doesn’t lack difficulty and sacrifice, and occasionally, it is important for parents to slow down and ‘smell the roses’ – and Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach is serving up a figurative bouquet that enamored moms and dads can gift to one another. The luxurious Dubai resort offers the perfect blend between family-friendly activities and bespoke experiences for two, that fan the embers and inspire couples to say ‘I do’ again and again.
FAIRMONT THE PALM ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTORIAL APPOINTMENTS
Fairmont the Palm has appointed Dany El Mahgiub as Director of Operations, who brings 15 years of experience in hospitality leadership to his role. At the helm of hotel operations, Dany will be responsible for ensuring the financial and organisational success of the esteemed luxury property. A seasoned hotelier, Dany...
SECLUDED DESERT ROMANCE AWAITS COUPLES THIS VALENTINE’S DAY WITH QASR AL SARAB DESERT RESORT BY ANANTARA’S ‘MINI MOON AT THE PALACE’
Desert stargazing, bubbly breakfast in bed, private pool cabanas, and luxurious spa experiences await couples this Valentine’s Day, with the arrival of the Mini Moon at the Palace by Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara. Nestled within the golden dunes of the fabled Empty Quarter, the fortress-like palace...
EXPLORE THE NATURE EMIRATE FROM A BIRD’S EYE VIEW WITH BRAND NEW HOT AIR BALLOON EXPERIENCE
The first to operate balloon flights in the northern Emirates, ActionFlight, the only permanently based aerobatics operator in the UAE, has launched a brand-new hot air balloon experience in Ras Al Khaimah. The flight will take visitors soaring over the rolling terracotta dunes for awe-inspiring sunrise views of the Emirate’s breath-taking natural landscapes.
ITALIAN CHEFS GIUSEPPE AND FAUILISI SET TO VISIT DUBAI TO SHOWCASE THE SLOW FOOD MOVEMENT AT STUDIO ONE AND MEDIA ONE HOTEL THIS FEBRUARY
As a hub for new and delicious dining concepts that pop up by the second, Dubai residents should look no further than the latest to visit our shores – the. Slow Food Movement, a lesson in sustainability, homegrown goodness and Italian flair and mastery! The term “Slow Food” simply stands for respecting the land and sea with carefully produced and savoured dishes.
PIERCHIC & FOREVER ROSE LONDON SET UP AN UNFORGETTABLE EVENING OF ROMANCE
In partnership with renowned luxury florist, Forever Rose London, the stunning multi-award-winning restaurant perched at the end of the private pier, Pierchic, transports love birds to a dreamy romantic paradise this Valentine’s Day. Transformed for the day of love, the much-loved venue will be adorned with one-of-a-kind roses from...
ANUP PAWAR IS YAS PLAZA HOTELS NEW CULINARY DIRECTOR
Yas Plaza Hotels is excited to have this multi-awarded chef leading their culinary team. Anup has received accolades like Time Out Dubai’s Young Chef of the Year 2012 Award and a 17-time medalist as part of the culinary team representing the UAE in the 2012 Culinary Olympics. In his...
GIAMPAOLO SCARFI HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS THE DIRECTOR OF RESTAURANTS AND BARS OF HOTEL INDIGO DUBAI DOWNTOWN
The art-led Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown is absolutely thrilled to welcome Giampaolo Scarfi as their new Director of Restaurants and Bars. Giampaolo is a highly experienced professional who boasts a wealth of knowledge in the operations of 5-star hotels and resorts and a deep understanding of international cuisine and the beverage industry. He has travelled and worked all over the world, from Europe to the United States and the Middle East. He is always updated with the latest market trends to drive business to the highest levels of revenue and profitability.
NUSKA BEACH BRINGS THE HEAT TO JUMEIRAH BEACH HOTEL
Situated on the vibrant beachfront of Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Nuska Beach opens as the latest hotspot in town for breezy casual lunches, picturesque sundowners and late-night feasts. The ultimate destination in social sharing experiences, Nuska Beach transports guests to a coastal paradise with a sensorial culinary journey, unparalleled views and a lively day to night ambiance.
INDULGE IN NEW SINFUL DESSERTS AT MOON SLICE THIS VALENTINES
Homegrown artisan pizza joint, Moon Slice introduces sinfully sweet and heavenly desserts for the month of Valentines. The specially curated desserts will be available at its branches at Dar Wasl Mall in Dubai and Al Jada Mall in Sharjah from February onwards. In addition to creative artisan pizzas, Moon Slice also whips up a selection of delish starters and desserts that make it a great spot for a casual date.
WHITE HOSPITALITY TO LAUNCH SIX NEW FINE-DINING CONCEPTS IN ABU DHABI
James Soo Yong Kim, CEO of White Hospitality, is set to redefine F&B industry in Abu Dhabi with the launch of six brand new dining concepts over the course of 2023—each of which promises to be a major milestone in White Hospitality’s mission to offer truly immersive dining experiences that are not just good for the customer, but for the planet too.
