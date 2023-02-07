Read full article on original website
hotelnewsme.com
LOVEBIRDS SAY “I DO” ONCE MORE, WITH A FAMILY-MOON AT FOUR SEASONS RESORT DUBAI AT JUMEIRAH BEACH
Family life is to be cherished, and how precious it is to build a nest and raise young ones as they discover childhood. As wonderful as parenthood is, it is a journey that doesn’t lack difficulty and sacrifice, and occasionally, it is important for parents to slow down and ‘smell the roses’ – and Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach is serving up a figurative bouquet that enamored moms and dads can gift to one another. The luxurious Dubai resort offers the perfect blend between family-friendly activities and bespoke experiences for two, that fan the embers and inspire couples to say ‘I do’ again and again.
hotelnewsme.com
HOMEGROWN UAE HOSPITALITY BRAND LEVA HOTELS ANNOUNCE AMBITIOUS GCC, AFRICA EXPANSION DRIVE
Established in 2019, LEVA Hotels, is steadily making inroads in the regional and international hospitality scene and cutting a unique niche in the underserved affordable luxury segment. With impressive accolades under its belt, the homegrown brand is poised to make a meaningful contribution to the overall growth of the Middle East and Africa hospitality industry by transforming and scaling up the region’s hidden gems.
hotelnewsme.com
CELEBRATE SELF-LOVE AT CINQ MONDES SPA WITH EXCLUSIVE GALENTINE’S PACKAGES AT HYDE HOTEL DUBAI
Cinq Mondes Spa at Hyde Hotel Dubai, in collaboration with Comfort Zone, is celebrating sisterhood this Valentine’s season with special package deals and offers crafted specifically to pamper you and your girlfriends. Be treated like the queens you truly are with Cinq Mondes Spa’s“Two-To-Tango”90-minute couple treatment that offers you...
hotelnewsme.com
FAIRMONT THE PALM ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTORIAL APPOINTMENTS
Fairmont the Palm has appointed Dany El Mahgiub as Director of Operations, who brings 15 years of experience in hospitality leadership to his role. At the helm of hotel operations, Dany will be responsible for ensuring the financial and organisational success of the esteemed luxury property. A seasoned hotelier, Dany...
hotelnewsme.com
NUSKA BEACH BRINGS THE HEAT TO JUMEIRAH BEACH HOTEL
Situated on the vibrant beachfront of Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Nuska Beach opens as the latest hotspot in town for breezy casual lunches, picturesque sundowners and late-night feasts. The ultimate destination in social sharing experiences, Nuska Beach transports guests to a coastal paradise with a sensorial culinary journey, unparalleled views and a lively day to night ambiance.
hotelnewsme.com
ITALIAN CHEFS GIUSEPPE AND FAUILISI SET TO VISIT DUBAI TO SHOWCASE THE SLOW FOOD MOVEMENT AT STUDIO ONE AND MEDIA ONE HOTEL THIS FEBRUARY
As a hub for new and delicious dining concepts that pop up by the second, Dubai residents should look no further than the latest to visit our shores – the. Slow Food Movement, a lesson in sustainability, homegrown goodness and Italian flair and mastery! The term “Slow Food” simply stands for respecting the land and sea with carefully produced and savoured dishes.
hotelnewsme.com
JEAN-PAUL DANTIL APPOINTED GENERAL MANAGER AT QASR AL SARAB DESERT RESORT BY ANANTARA
An internationally versed General Manager Jean-Paul Dantil has taken the helm of one of the world’s most iconic resorts: Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara. With more than 30 years of experience in the luxury hospitality industry from General Manager and Managing Director roles, through to leading his own business, Jean-Paul Dantil brings a wealth of knowledge of commercial, operational and brand knowledge to the award-winning resort, leading its 350+ strong team.
hotelnewsme.com
FOUR SEASONS DUBAI IS SET TO WIN HEARTS AGAIN THIS VALENTINE’S DAY
As Valentine’s Day approaches for 2023, Four Seasons Dubai have been busy behind the scenes creating a host of heart quickening experiences spanning across their portfolio of well-loved venues. Whether looking to fall in love, or to celebrate the joys of romance, there is a perfect scene for every occasion from the bustling on-trend city vibes of Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, or the dreamy beach resort of Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach. Both properties promise to show true heart this Valentine’s.
hotelnewsme.com
AN EXQUISITE EXPERIENCE, A TASTE OF ELEVATED PERSIAN HOSPITALITY
Belgrave Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s only three ‘Belgrave’ restaurants, is reimagining the exotic flavours of Persian hospitality by crafting distinctive amalgams of Eastern and Western cuisines. From London to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Belgrave AD is reigniting guests’ appreciation for rich Persian tastes. The London-born restaurant is truly levelling up the art of Persian hospitality, known across the globe for its warm welcomes.
hotelnewsme.com
HOST A MEMORABLE ANNIVERSARY PARTY WITH YOUR PERSONAL CHEF, VANESSA BAYMA
With winter months being the most popular to get married, so too are wedding anniversary parties. Whether it’s your bronze, silver or gold anniversary, Private Chef, Vanessa Bayma, can deliver an effortlessly romantic evening for your nearest and dearest. Between a cocktail event with floating canapes, sit-down dinner or...
hotelnewsme.com
HYATT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH RUA AL MADINAH HOLDING COMPANY TO BRING THREE NEW HOTELS TO THE KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA
Hyatt announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into management agreements with Rua Al Madinah Holding Company to manage three new Hyatt-branded hotels, including Grand Hyatt Madinah, Hyatt Regency Madinah and Hyatt Place Madinah. Upon opening, these properties will participate in the World of Hyatt loyalty program and will add a combined 1,729 room keys to Hyatt’s portfolio in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, significantly expanding Hyatt’s brand presence in the country and demonstrating its commitment to strategic growth of its portfolio in key markets that matter to its guests, World of Hyatt members, customers and owners.
hotelnewsme.com
JOYEUSE SAINT-VALENTIN! BAGATELLE DUBAI PREPARES FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE VALENTINE’S DAY THAT WILL SET PULSES RACING
With the most romantic night of the year fast approaching, the stakes are high to create a memorable date night and Dubai’s favourite French fine dining hotspot is prepared to sweep guests off their feet. Bagatelle’s incredible Unplugged event on Monday evenings is having a Valentine’s takeover on the...
hotelnewsme.com
LPM RESTAURANT & BAR DUBAI AND RIYADH RANK #21 AND #38 IN WORLD’S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
Multi award-winning LPM Restaurant & Bar Dubai and Riyadh have been recognized once more within World’s 50 Best Restaurants Middle East and Africa’s list. The restaurant’s Dubai location has ranked 21st this year while their Riyadh venue has been awarded 38th place, both remaining on the list following their inclusions in 2022. Since the opening of its first Middle East location in Dubai in 2010, LPM Restaurant & Bar has continued striving to be at its best and earn their well-respected status.
hotelnewsme.com
SECLUDED DESERT ROMANCE AWAITS COUPLES THIS VALENTINE’S DAY WITH QASR AL SARAB DESERT RESORT BY ANANTARA’S ‘MINI MOON AT THE PALACE’
Desert stargazing, bubbly breakfast in bed, private pool cabanas, and luxurious spa experiences await couples this Valentine’s Day, with the arrival of the Mini Moon at the Palace by Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara. Nestled within the golden dunes of the fabled Empty Quarter, the fortress-like palace...
hotelnewsme.com
SWEETHEART VALENTINE’S DEALS AT RADISSON BLU HOTEL AJMAN!
It is that time of the year again when love is in the air! Make it an unforgettable experience with your loved someone by booking our romantic staycations and special dinner offers at Filini and The Deck Pool Bar at Radisson Blu Hotel Ajman. Looking for a romantic escape? Sounds...
hotelnewsme.com
GIAMPAOLO SCARFI HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS THE DIRECTOR OF RESTAURANTS AND BARS OF HOTEL INDIGO DUBAI DOWNTOWN
The art-led Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown is absolutely thrilled to welcome Giampaolo Scarfi as their new Director of Restaurants and Bars. Giampaolo is a highly experienced professional who boasts a wealth of knowledge in the operations of 5-star hotels and resorts and a deep understanding of international cuisine and the beverage industry. He has travelled and worked all over the world, from Europe to the United States and the Middle East. He is always updated with the latest market trends to drive business to the highest levels of revenue and profitability.
hotelnewsme.com
REX BAR LAUNCHES TWO WEEKLY SUNDOWNER OFFERS ON THURSDAY’S AND SATURDAY’S INCLUDING A SOPHISTICATED AFTER BRUNCH PACKAGE
Rex Bar, the hidden gem located on the 39 th floor of the InterContinental Dubai Marina will launch not one, but TWO weekly sundowner offers (including an after-brunch package), starting from February 9th. With stunning views of the Dubai Marina, this intimate spot is perfect for a mid-week refreshment, relaxed sundowners with friends or even as an after brunch cool down spot. Offering tantalizing Italian cuisine and Rex Peroni Nastro Azzurro Signature Cocktails, an evening at Rex is not something to be missed. Curated by Master Bartender, Simone Caporale, Peroni Nastro Azzurro infusions are a unique twist to some of the classics, with names including; The Original Rex Bar Infusion – Rex Rubino, The Lively One, The Cool One, The Magical One and The Colourful One. As the only place in Dubai where you can take in the breath-taking Dubai views atop the city and feel the breeze with a Peroni Nastro Azzurro drink in hand for as little as AED 40, it is the perfect choice for all tastes. The secret rooftop spot is launching two incredible weekly offers this week to get tastebuds tingling and toes tapping.
hotelnewsme.com
EXPLORE THE NATURE EMIRATE FROM A BIRD’S EYE VIEW WITH BRAND NEW HOT AIR BALLOON EXPERIENCE
The first to operate balloon flights in the northern Emirates, ActionFlight, the only permanently based aerobatics operator in the UAE, has launched a brand-new hot air balloon experience in Ras Al Khaimah. The flight will take visitors soaring over the rolling terracotta dunes for awe-inspiring sunrise views of the Emirate’s breath-taking natural landscapes.
