The art-led Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown is absolutely thrilled to welcome Giampaolo Scarfi as their new Director of Restaurants and Bars. Giampaolo is a highly experienced professional who boasts a wealth of knowledge in the operations of 5-star hotels and resorts and a deep understanding of international cuisine and the beverage industry. He has travelled and worked all over the world, from Europe to the United States and the Middle East. He is always updated with the latest market trends to drive business to the highest levels of revenue and profitability.

1 DAY AGO