HYATT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH RUA AL MADINAH HOLDING COMPANY TO BRING THREE NEW HOTELS TO THE KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA
Hyatt announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into management agreements with Rua Al Madinah Holding Company to manage three new Hyatt-branded hotels, including Grand Hyatt Madinah, Hyatt Regency Madinah and Hyatt Place Madinah. Upon opening, these properties will participate in the World of Hyatt loyalty program and will add a combined 1,729 room keys to Hyatt’s portfolio in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, significantly expanding Hyatt’s brand presence in the country and demonstrating its commitment to strategic growth of its portfolio in key markets that matter to its guests, World of Hyatt members, customers and owners.
HOMEGROWN UAE HOSPITALITY BRAND LEVA HOTELS ANNOUNCE AMBITIOUS GCC, AFRICA EXPANSION DRIVE
Established in 2019, LEVA Hotels, is steadily making inroads in the regional and international hospitality scene and cutting a unique niche in the underserved affordable luxury segment. With impressive accolades under its belt, the homegrown brand is poised to make a meaningful contribution to the overall growth of the Middle East and Africa hospitality industry by transforming and scaling up the region’s hidden gems.
GuestReady’s UAE’S OFFICE NAMED AMONG TOP THREE GLOBALLY AS IT READIES FOR GREATER 2023 EXPANSION
GuestReady, the leading global hospitality & property technology company has revealed that the firm’s UAE office is among the top three offices leading the company’s global growth for 2022. With a focus on urban short-term rental management that allows both guests and owners to make the most of...
SUNSET HOSPITALITY GROUP ENTERS ITALIAN MARKET WITH THE UPCOMING OPENING OF SUSHISAMBA MILAN
Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG), the leading hospitality group renowned for curating lifestyle experiences from hotels and resorts to restaurant and beach clubs, continues to expand its international presence with the launch of SUSHISAMBA in the historic Torre Velasca, Milan, Italy. Planned to open in Spring 2024, the announcement underpins the...
FOUR SEASONS HOTEL MADRID EXTENDS REMARKABLE STAY FOR GCC TRAVELLERS
Four Seasons Hotel Madrid continues to build its prominence as a hotel of choice for guests traveling from the Gulf Cooperative Council (GCC) countries to Madrid. As the new calendar year for the hotel industry begins, the 5-star hotel will welcome tourists with spacious, luxurious suites and an assortment of high-end hotel amenities, all within proximity to the wonders of Spain’s charming capital city.
AN EXQUISITE EXPERIENCE, A TASTE OF ELEVATED PERSIAN HOSPITALITY
Belgrave Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s only three ‘Belgrave’ restaurants, is reimagining the exotic flavours of Persian hospitality by crafting distinctive amalgams of Eastern and Western cuisines. From London to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Belgrave AD is reigniting guests’ appreciation for rich Persian tastes. The London-born restaurant is truly levelling up the art of Persian hospitality, known across the globe for its warm welcomes.
FAIRMONT THE PALM ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTORIAL APPOINTMENTS
Fairmont the Palm has appointed Dany El Mahgiub as Director of Operations, who brings 15 years of experience in hospitality leadership to his role. At the helm of hotel operations, Dany will be responsible for ensuring the financial and organisational success of the esteemed luxury property. A seasoned hotelier, Dany...
JEAN-PAUL DANTIL APPOINTED GENERAL MANAGER AT QASR AL SARAB DESERT RESORT BY ANANTARA
An internationally versed General Manager Jean-Paul Dantil has taken the helm of one of the world’s most iconic resorts: Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara. With more than 30 years of experience in the luxury hospitality industry from General Manager and Managing Director roles, through to leading his own business, Jean-Paul Dantil brings a wealth of knowledge of commercial, operational and brand knowledge to the award-winning resort, leading its 350+ strong team.
GIAMPAOLO SCARFI HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS THE DIRECTOR OF RESTAURANTS AND BARS OF HOTEL INDIGO DUBAI DOWNTOWN
The art-led Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown is absolutely thrilled to welcome Giampaolo Scarfi as their new Director of Restaurants and Bars. Giampaolo is a highly experienced professional who boasts a wealth of knowledge in the operations of 5-star hotels and resorts and a deep understanding of international cuisine and the beverage industry. He has travelled and worked all over the world, from Europe to the United States and the Middle East. He is always updated with the latest market trends to drive business to the highest levels of revenue and profitability.
NH COLLECTION DUBAI THE PALM LAUNCHES ON PALM JUMEIRAH
NH Collection Dubai The Palm has opened its doors and represents the debut of the NH Collection brand in the Middle East. The new-build 532-key hotel is located shoreside on the trunk of the Palm Jumeirah with direct access to West Palm Beach and spectacular views across the Dubai skyline.
WHITE HOSPITALITY TO LAUNCH SIX NEW FINE-DINING CONCEPTS IN ABU DHABI
James Soo Yong Kim, CEO of White Hospitality, is set to redefine F&B industry in Abu Dhabi with the launch of six brand new dining concepts over the course of 2023—each of which promises to be a major milestone in White Hospitality’s mission to offer truly immersive dining experiences that are not just good for the customer, but for the planet too.
ITALIAN CHEFS GIUSEPPE AND FAUILISI SET TO VISIT DUBAI TO SHOWCASE THE SLOW FOOD MOVEMENT AT STUDIO ONE AND MEDIA ONE HOTEL THIS FEBRUARY
As a hub for new and delicious dining concepts that pop up by the second, Dubai residents should look no further than the latest to visit our shores – the. Slow Food Movement, a lesson in sustainability, homegrown goodness and Italian flair and mastery! The term “Slow Food” simply stands for respecting the land and sea with carefully produced and savoured dishes.
FOOD TECH START-UP CONNECTS COMMERCIAL F&B SUPPLIERS TO CONSUMERS WITH B2C BUYING PLATFORM
E-procurement platform Watermelon Market, introduces, Watermelon Home – a B2C marketplace app connecting consumers with food suppliers across the UAE previously only accessible to commercial operators. Developed by industry and tech professionals, the Watermelon Home solution facilitates access to restaurant-quality products and attractive pricing through bulk buying resulting in grocery spending savings.
CELEBRATE SELF-LOVE AT CINQ MONDES SPA WITH EXCLUSIVE GALENTINE’S PACKAGES AT HYDE HOTEL DUBAI
Cinq Mondes Spa at Hyde Hotel Dubai, in collaboration with Comfort Zone, is celebrating sisterhood this Valentine’s season with special package deals and offers crafted specifically to pamper you and your girlfriends. Be treated like the queens you truly are with Cinq Mondes Spa’s“Two-To-Tango”90-minute couple treatment that offers you...
NUSKA BEACH BRINGS THE HEAT TO JUMEIRAH BEACH HOTEL
Situated on the vibrant beachfront of Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Nuska Beach opens as the latest hotspot in town for breezy casual lunches, picturesque sundowners and late-night feasts. The ultimate destination in social sharing experiences, Nuska Beach transports guests to a coastal paradise with a sensorial culinary journey, unparalleled views and a lively day to night ambiance.
EXPLORE THE NATURE EMIRATE FROM A BIRD’S EYE VIEW WITH BRAND NEW HOT AIR BALLOON EXPERIENCE
The first to operate balloon flights in the northern Emirates, ActionFlight, the only permanently based aerobatics operator in the UAE, has launched a brand-new hot air balloon experience in Ras Al Khaimah. The flight will take visitors soaring over the rolling terracotta dunes for awe-inspiring sunrise views of the Emirate’s breath-taking natural landscapes.
ANUP PAWAR IS YAS PLAZA HOTELS NEW CULINARY DIRECTOR
Yas Plaza Hotels is excited to have this multi-awarded chef leading their culinary team. Anup has received accolades like Time Out Dubai’s Young Chef of the Year 2012 Award and a 17-time medalist as part of the culinary team representing the UAE in the 2012 Culinary Olympics. In his...
