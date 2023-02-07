Read full article on original website
Legendary Drummer Butch Miles Dead at 78
Jazz drummer and West Virginia Hall of Fame inductee Charles "Butch" Miles has died. Miles passed away at the age of 78 earlier in February, Ludwig Drums confirmed on Facebook on Feb. 3, writing that Miles "is well known for his years with the Count Basie Band and his ability to stand out on the kit behind the bandstand" and his "40-plus years as a Ludwig artist and clinician was a treasure for us all." A cause of death was not disclosed.
Burt Bacharach, the velvety smooth composer and orchestrator whose partnership with lyricist Hal David brought swanky sophistication to pop music in the 1960s, has died. He was 94. Bacharach died Wednesday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, publicist Tina Brausam announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterRobert Dalva, Oscar-Nominated Film Editor on 'The Black Stallion,' Dies at 80Arnold Schulman, Screenwriter on 'Goodbye, Columbus' and 'Love With the Proper Stranger,' Dies at 97Charles Kimbrough, Anchor Jim Dial on 'Murphy Brown,' Dies at 86 Bacharach composed the music for some 50 top 10 hits, including six that reached No. 1. Among his most...
Drifters icon Charlie Thomas dead at 85
Doo-wop icon Charlie Thomas, who was a member of The Drifters for 60 years, died on January 31 after a courageous battle with liver cancer. He was 85 years old. Thomas’ friend, singer Peter Lemongello Jr., confirmed the Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer’s passing in a statement. “He was aging, but he was active almost every weekend,” Mr. Lemongello, the former frontman for the Crests, told the New York Times “Unfortunately, he went from being active to being at home and he started going downhill.” Born on April 7, 1937, in Lynchburg, Va, Thomas joined the Drifters by chance in 1958...
