Guitar World Magazine
Watch Joe Satriani, Steve Lukather, Eric Gales and Mateus Asato trade licks in one of the best jams of 2023 so far
The four guitar heroes joined forces at Satriani's G4 V6.0 Experience, and treated attendees to a scorching 15-minute fretboard throwdown. Last month, Joe Satriani hosted his G4 V6.0 Experience – a star-studded guitar camp for which he recruited Steve Lukather, Eric Gales, Mateus Asato and many more A-list electric guitar heroes for five days of tuition workshops and jams.
John Lennon Said The Beatles’ ‘I Am the Walrus’ Could’ve Been About a Pudding Basin Instead
John Lennon discussed his feelings regarding the "eggman" in The Beatles' "I Am the Walrus," as well as the song as a whole.
Micky Dolenz Admits He Was Hired to Be ‘a Wacky Drummer’ on ‘The Monkees’
Micky Dolenz admits to being hired as more of a 'wacky drummer' than a real musician on 'The Monkees,' even though he had plenty of musical experience.
Guitar World Magazine
How Roland’s JC-120 became the king of solid-state guitar amps
We unpack the magic of the Jazz Chorus, which has been producing reference-quality clean tones and sublime chorusing for everyone from The Police to Metallica since its introduction in 1975. In recent years, advances in digital modelling amps have, at last, offered a variety of non-tube amps that most of...
James Brown: Godfather of Soul pathed way for Black R&B artists
James Brown was an iconic American musician who is recognized as one of the most influential figures in rhythm and blues, soul, funk and protest civil rights music. Born and raised in Augusta, Georgia on May 3rd 1933, James Brown spent most of his early life singing gospel music in the local baptist church choir. As a teenager, he began to explore rhythm and blues artists such as Little Richard and Fats Domino. He took their styles of music and began to create his own unique sound by combining elements from both genres.
Collider
‘Little Richard: I Am Everything' Review: A Look at the Duality of One of Rock & Roll’s Greatest Icons | Sundance 2023
Late in his life, Little Richard would talk about how he was the inspiration for all the artists we now consider rock and roll. The Beatles opened for him, Jimi Hendrix played with him, and The Rolling Stones learned from him. What might seem like bold claims are actually a sad truth: Little Richard might be the most influential musician of the 20th century. The brilliance of Little Richard: I Am Everything, by director Lisa Cortés, is that it does the work and shows that Little Richard deserved better and deserved more respect for his contributions, an icon who paved the way for everyone that would come after him, from Elvis Presley to Tyler, the Creator.
5 Brilliant Live Moments in Honor of The Beach Boys’ Carl Wilson
Founding member of The Beach Boys – alongside his brothers Brian and Dennis, their cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine – Carl Wilson was more than the delicate harmonies and boyish antics with which the surf-rockers were often pigeonholed. Carl was equipped with a peaceful tenor that...
Burt Bacharach mastered the art of the perfect pop song – and that ain't easy
Pop composer Burt Bacharach died on Feb. 8, 2023, at the age of 94. He left a legacy of classic songs beloved by generations.
Factbox-Burt Bacharach, songwriter and composer
(Reuters) - Composer Burt Bacharach, whose hits such as “Do You Know the Way to San Jose” and “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” provided a mellow alternative soundtrack to rock and roll in the 1960s and 1970s, has died at the age of 94.
The Old-School Tech That Made Burt Bacharach And Elvis Costello's Collaboration Work
Burt Bacharach passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 94 on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The entertainer's decades long career saw him release hits like "I Say A Little Prayer," "Walk On By," and "What The World Needs Now Is Love." He also had strong ties to Hollywood, working as a composer for classic movies like "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and "My Best Friend's Wedding."
“It’s a masterpiece”: why the prog world loves Jethro Tull’s Aqualung
From Arthur Brown to Sonja Kristina, prog musicians tell us why they love Jethro Tull’s classic album Aqualung
Jimi Hendrix Was Briefly in a Band With Tommy Chong of Cheech and Chong
Jimi Hendrix crossed paths with many famous people throughout his life, from The Beatles to The Rolling Stones. At one point, he was even in a band with Tommy Chong of the famous duo 'Cheech and Chong.'
Jimi Hendrix’s Relationship History
Jimi Hendrix's relationship history from his teenage years to his death involved several women, many of whom became inspiration for songs of his including "The Wind Cried Mary."
The influence of Holst on prog rock – archive, 1973
Something like 10 years ago, there was one of those localised marketing successes which came at just the right time to help bring about a little social revolution. Of those cheap long-playing records, which came just in time to tap a soaring student population and a more widespread youth affluence, one of the three biggest sellers was that paunchily dignified classic of Holst, the Planets Suite.
newbooksnetwork.com
Classic Rock and Hair Metal with Professor and Guitarist Jesse Kavadlo
Jesse Kavadlo is the classic “renaissance man” – literature and humanities professor, author of acclaimed books and articles, President of the Don DeLillo Society, fantastic husband and father…AND self-taught guitarist and vocalist with Top Gunz, one of the most popular 1980s rock cover bands in America.
guitar.com
Dunlop’s new Authentic Hendrix ‘68 Shrine mini pedals honour the effects he made history with
Dunlop has glanced back at Jimi Hendrix’s legacy and reimagined some of his most distinctive pedals in four new mini designs – introducing the Authentic Hendrix ’68 Shrine range. The range promises to deliver fans with the same tones the guitarist shot to fame with – alongside...
Guitar World Magazine
Aynsley Lister on why he prefers ’70s Strats to ’60s models, and relying on amp drive rather than pedals
With a focus on storytelling and an unexpectedly precious mid-’70s Strat, blues-rocker Aynsley Lister presents album number eight and talks about the tones behind the tracks. Like any hardened blues musician, it’s been a case of relentlessly touring over the years for UK’s Aynsley Lister. Along For the Ride is his eighth studio album on the Straight Talkin’ label that he co-founded with his wife, Stephanie.
Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith Plays AC/DC Covers for Audience of 17 People: Watch
Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith joined a local band called Adhesion for a couple of AC/DC covers at a pub in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday night (February 8th). The audience for the show was a reported 17 people. With a night off between two Chili Peppers shows at...
soultracks.com
Long awaited Whitney Houston Gospel CD and DVD to be released
(February 9, 2023) - The unmistakable voice of Whitney Houston is powerful and timeless. She is one of the best-selling artists of all time with sales of over 200 million records worldwide and is the only artist to have had seven consecutive number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100. Whitney reached the pinnacle of pop success, becoming one of the most accomplished recording artists of all time. But her heart was always in gospel music, and it profoundly influenced her life and career. On March 24, 2023, we will get to know a side of Whitney intrinsic to her very soul with the release of I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston.
Washington Examiner
The golden age of the Great American Songbook has come to a final close
Pianist and songwriter Burt Bacharach, who died on Feb. 9 at the age of 94, wrote the last chapter in the Great American Songbook. His 26-year partnership with the lyricist Hal David, who died in 2012, made them the heirs to earlier double acts such as George and Ira Gershwin, Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe, and Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart. Bacharach came from the golden age, and it ends with him.
