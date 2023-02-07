ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Joe Satriani, Steve Lukather, Eric Gales and Mateus Asato trade licks in one of the best jams of 2023 so far

The four guitar heroes joined forces at Satriani's G4 V6.0 Experience, and treated attendees to a scorching 15-minute fretboard throwdown. Last month, Joe Satriani hosted his G4 V6.0 Experience – a star-studded guitar camp for which he recruited Steve Lukather, Eric Gales, Mateus Asato and many more A-list electric guitar heroes for five days of tuition workshops and jams.
Guitar World Magazine

How Roland’s JC-120 became the king of solid-state guitar amps

We unpack the magic of the Jazz Chorus, which has been producing reference-quality clean tones and sublime chorusing for everyone from The Police to Metallica since its introduction in 1975. In recent years, advances in digital modelling amps have, at last, offered a variety of non-tube amps that most of...
rolling out

James Brown: Godfather of Soul pathed way for Black R&B artists

James Brown was an iconic American musician who is recognized as one of the most influential figures in rhythm and blues, soul, funk and protest civil rights music. Born and raised in Augusta, Georgia on May 3rd 1933, James Brown spent most of his early life singing gospel music in the local baptist church choir. As a teenager, he began to explore rhythm and blues artists such as Little Richard and Fats Domino. He took their styles of music and began to create his own unique sound by combining elements from both genres.
AUGUSTA, GA
Collider

‘Little Richard: I Am Everything' Review: A Look at the Duality of One of Rock & Roll’s Greatest Icons | Sundance 2023

Late in his life, Little Richard would talk about how he was the inspiration for all the artists we now consider rock and roll. The Beatles opened for him, Jimi Hendrix played with him, and The Rolling Stones learned from him. What might seem like bold claims are actually a sad truth: Little Richard might be the most influential musician of the 20th century. The brilliance of Little Richard: I Am Everything, by director Lisa Cortés, is that it does the work and shows that Little Richard deserved better and deserved more respect for his contributions, an icon who paved the way for everyone that would come after him, from Elvis Presley to Tyler, the Creator.
Reuters

Factbox-Burt Bacharach, songwriter and composer

(Reuters) - Composer Burt Bacharach, whose hits such as “Do You Know the Way to San Jose” and “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” provided a mellow alternative soundtrack to rock and roll in the 1960s and 1970s, has died at the age of 94.
MISSOURI STATE
SlashGear

The Old-School Tech That Made Burt Bacharach And Elvis Costello's Collaboration Work

Burt Bacharach passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 94 on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The entertainer's decades long career saw him release hits like "I Say A Little Prayer," "Walk On By," and "What The World Needs Now Is Love." He also had strong ties to Hollywood, working as a composer for classic movies like "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and "My Best Friend's Wedding."
The Guardian

The influence of Holst on prog rock – archive, 1973

Something like 10 years ago, there was one of those localised marketing successes which came at just the right time to help bring about a little social revolution. Of those cheap long-playing records, which came just in time to tap a soaring student population and a more widespread youth affluence, one of the three biggest sellers was that paunchily dignified classic of Holst, the Planets Suite.
newbooksnetwork.com

Classic Rock and Hair Metal with Professor and Guitarist Jesse Kavadlo

Jesse Kavadlo is the classic “renaissance man” – literature and humanities professor, author of acclaimed books and articles, President of the Don DeLillo Society, fantastic husband and father…AND self-taught guitarist and vocalist with Top Gunz, one of the most popular 1980s rock cover bands in America.
Guitar World Magazine

Aynsley Lister on why he prefers ’70s Strats to ’60s models, and relying on amp drive rather than pedals

With a focus on storytelling and an unexpectedly precious mid-’70s Strat, blues-rocker Aynsley Lister presents album number eight and talks about the tones behind the tracks. Like any hardened blues musician, it’s been a case of relentlessly touring over the years for UK’s Aynsley Lister. Along For the Ride is his eighth studio album on the Straight Talkin’ label that he co-founded with his wife, Stephanie.
soultracks.com

Long awaited Whitney Houston Gospel CD and DVD to be released

(February 9, 2023) - The unmistakable voice of Whitney Houston is powerful and timeless. She is one of the best-selling artists of all time with sales of over 200 million records worldwide and is the only artist to have had seven consecutive number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100. Whitney reached the pinnacle of pop success, becoming one of the most accomplished recording artists of all time. But her heart was always in gospel music, and it profoundly influenced her life and career. On March 24, 2023, we will get to know a side of Whitney intrinsic to her very soul with the release of I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston.
Washington Examiner

The golden age of the Great American Songbook has come to a final close

Pianist and songwriter Burt Bacharach, who died on Feb. 9 at the age of 94, wrote the last chapter in the Great American Songbook. His 26-year partnership with the lyricist Hal David, who died in 2012, made them the heirs to earlier double acts such as George and Ira Gershwin, Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe, and Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart. Bacharach came from the golden age, and it ends with him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy