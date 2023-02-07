Read full article on original website
Rakeem Lane found guilty in Chili Avenue murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man arrested for a fatal April 2022 shooting on Chili Avenue in Rochester was found guilty of second degree murder Thursday. Investigators say Rakeem Lane, 33, was arrested in June of 2022, after shooting Javon Sampson in the head on April 9. Sampson died nine days after the shooting. According […]
Fire at local hair salon on Spencerport Rd. in Gates
The building housed multiple businesses, but firefighters say the source was in the salon.
Another Smash-and-Grab Reported in Rochester
Rochester police are reporting another case of someone breaking into a store by crashing through the doors with a car. It happened around 1 a.m. at University Liquor on University Avenue. The burglar, or burglars, took property from the store and drove off. Police chased a damaged car minutes later...
Honeoye Falls EquiCenter to receive $100,000 grant from American Legion
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The EquiCenter in Honeoye Falls is set to receive a $100,000 grant from the American Legion to support programming for veterans. Staff first began offering services to vets in 2008 and have since developed a full range of experiences. They add they believe the interaction between people and horses offers key […]
City of Rochester adds new code enforcement inspectors, dedicated housing attorney
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans provided an update on the Quality Housing Task Force in the city. The city has added new code enforcement inspectors and a dedicated housing attorney. This is in addition to the "Buy the Block Program," which subsidizes the cost of new, high-quality...
Rochester's Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Meteorologist Liam Healy details the wind risk for overnight Thursday into Friday. Meteorologist Liam Healy details the wind risk for overnight Thursday into Friday. High School Huddle: Primetime 585’s Karen and Gerard …. In one of our favorite and most important shows of the year, Karen and Gerard Iglesia...
Penfield Town Supervisor resigns
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Marie Cinti has stepped down from her role as Penfield Town Supervisor, the town announced Tuesday. Currently, Deputy Town Supervisor Debbie Drawe will oversee the day-to-day operations until another supervisor is chosen. “I made this decision on my own a few weeks ago; there are simply not enough hours in the […]
Man convicted in deadly Chili Ave. shooting
UPDATE (Feb. 10, 2023): A state Supreme Court jury on Thursday convicted Rakeem Lane for the shooting death of Javon Sampson in April 2022, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Lane, now 33, was found guilty of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a...
Wow! Rochester, New York Is Way Below Average In This Department
New York State is seeing one of the most unique year's on record. The city that is parked between Syracuse and Buffalo is also perched between two of the most active Great Lakes and sure sees plenty of stormy winter days. But this year, so far, things are not what they used to be.
City of Rochester holds job fair
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester is working to connect residents with opportunities for care and employment. The Department of Recreation and Human Services held a fair at the Edgerton R-Center Wednesday. Numerous organizations were in attendance, representing job opportunities in child care, manufacturing, and more. Organizers say they aim to offer a […]
Liquor store the latest victim in smash-and-grabs throughout Rochester
Police then found a damaged vehicle in the area of Prince Street and East Main Street. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but it led to a short pursuit.
iSmash opens expanded location in Henrietta
Steven Shortino opened iSmash in 2018, after a friend of his showed him a video of people smashing things, and offered it as a business model. Steven Shortino opened iSmash in 2018, after a friend of his showed him a video of people smashing things, and offered it as a business model.
Webster Comfort Care Home turns 20
One of Webster’s most valued organizations, Webster Comfort Care Home, located at the corner of Holt Rd. and Klem Rd., is marking a significant anniversary this week: 20 years serving the comfort needs of those in their final weeks of life. A lot of people have heard about Webster...
Rochester, NY mother pleads for answers in 2022 disappearance of 27-year-old Tommy Williams
“Open your mouth,” Joyce Williams pleads to the Rochester, New York community. “It could have been one of your loved ones.”. Joyce’s son, 27-year-old Tommy Williams, has been missing for a year. He was last seen in Rochester, New York, on February 2, 2022. “Tommy would never...
Two postal carriers robbed within hours of each other in Rochester
In both incidents, the suspects stole equipment from the carriers. The carriers were not assaulted or injured.
Florida man sentenced for scamming people out of $680K in scheme involving Rochester man
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A western New York judge sentenced a Florida man to five years in prison over his involvement in a Ponzi scheme involving a Rochester man, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Paul LaRocco, 60 of Ocala, Florida, was convicted of mail fraud for convincing people...
Change in plans for Minister Franklin Florence's memorial service; Sharpton unable to attend
There’s been a change in plans for the upcoming memorial service for Minister Franklin Florence, who died Feb. 1 at the age of 89. The Rev. Al Sharpton, who had been expected to speak at a Friday night service at the Central Church of Christ, 101 S. Plymouth Ave., will not be able to come to Rochester because of scheduling problems.
Philip Seymour Hoffman statue gets permanent home in Upstate NY
A statue of Oscar-winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman is getting a permanent home in Upstate New York. WROC reports a statue of the late movie star has been donated to the George Eastman Museum in Rochester, N.Y. The bronze sculpture shows Hoffman as if he’s walking towards the Dryden Theatre, located at the museum near his hometown.
MCSO: Dave & Buster’s employee attacked, injured, by group of minors
MCSO said the employee was injured in the attack and was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Weddings are more expensive than a down payment on a house in 3 Upstate NY cities
How much money does a wedding cost? Depending on where you live, walking down the aisle can cost more than a down payment on a home. A new report by SmartAsset found that weddings are more expensive than down payments on a house in 23 of the 150 largest metro areas in the U.S., including Syracuse (No. 2 in the nation), Rochester (No. 5) and Buffalo-Cheektowaga (No. 7). That may sound like a good reason to elope when considering the cost of venues, catering, flowers, photographers, DJs/bands, bridal gowns and additional wedding vendors, but it’s largely because of the affordability of homes in Upstate New York.
