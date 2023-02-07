ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

News 8 WROC

Rakeem Lane found guilty in Chili Avenue murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man arrested for a fatal April 2022 shooting on Chili Avenue in Rochester was found guilty of second degree murder Thursday. Investigators say Rakeem Lane, 33, was arrested in June of 2022, after shooting Javon Sampson in the head on April 9. Sampson died nine days after the shooting. According […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Another Smash-and-Grab Reported in Rochester

Rochester police are reporting another case of someone breaking into a store by crashing through the doors with a car. It happened around 1 a.m. at University Liquor on University Avenue. The burglar, or burglars, took property from the store and drove off. Police chased a damaged car minutes later...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Meteorologist Liam Healy details the wind risk for overnight Thursday into Friday. Meteorologist Liam Healy details the wind risk for overnight Thursday into Friday. High School Huddle: Primetime 585’s Karen and Gerard …. In one of our favorite and most important shows of the year, Karen and Gerard Iglesia...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Penfield Town Supervisor resigns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Marie Cinti has stepped down from her role as Penfield Town Supervisor, the town announced Tuesday. Currently, Deputy Town Supervisor Debbie Drawe will oversee the day-to-day operations until another supervisor is chosen. “I made this decision on my own a few weeks ago; there are simply not enough hours in the […]
PENFIELD, NY
YAHOO!

Man convicted in deadly Chili Ave. shooting

UPDATE (Feb. 10, 2023): A state Supreme Court jury on Thursday convicted Rakeem Lane for the shooting death of Javon Sampson in April 2022, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Lane, now 33, was found guilty of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

City of Rochester holds job fair

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester is working to connect residents with opportunities for care and employment. The Department of Recreation and Human Services held a fair at the Edgerton R-Center Wednesday. Numerous organizations were in attendance, representing job opportunities in child care, manufacturing, and more. Organizers say they aim to offer a […]
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

iSmash opens expanded location in Henrietta

Steven Shortino opened iSmash in 2018, after a friend of his showed him a video of people smashing things, and offered it as a business model. Steven Shortino opened iSmash in 2018, after a friend of his showed him a video of people smashing things, and offered it as a business model.
HENRIETTA, NY
websterontheweb.com

Webster Comfort Care Home turns 20

One of Webster’s most valued organizations, Webster Comfort Care Home, located at the corner of Holt Rd. and Klem Rd., is marking a significant anniversary this week: 20 years serving the comfort needs of those in their final weeks of life. A lot of people have heard about Webster...
WEBSTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Philip Seymour Hoffman statue gets permanent home in Upstate NY

A statue of Oscar-winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman is getting a permanent home in Upstate New York. WROC reports a statue of the late movie star has been donated to the George Eastman Museum in Rochester, N.Y. The bronze sculpture shows Hoffman as if he’s walking towards the Dryden Theatre, located at the museum near his hometown.
ROCHESTER, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Weddings are more expensive than a down payment on a house in 3 Upstate NY cities

How much money does a wedding cost? Depending on where you live, walking down the aisle can cost more than a down payment on a home. A new report by SmartAsset found that weddings are more expensive than down payments on a house in 23 of the 150 largest metro areas in the U.S., including Syracuse (No. 2 in the nation), Rochester (No. 5) and Buffalo-Cheektowaga (No. 7). That may sound like a good reason to elope when considering the cost of venues, catering, flowers, photographers, DJs/bands, bridal gowns and additional wedding vendors, but it’s largely because of the affordability of homes in Upstate New York.
SYRACUSE, NY

