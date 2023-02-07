Read full article on original website
Portland 125, Golden State 122
Percentages: FG .474, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 21-49, .429 (Poole 7-12, Thompson 7-19, DiVincenzo 5-10, Wiggins 2-3, D.Green 0-1, J.Green 0-1, Jerome 0-1, Kuminga 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (D.Green, Kuminga). Turnovers: 11 (D.Green 4, DiVincenzo 2, Poole 2, Kuminga, Looney, Thompson). Steals: 11 (Wiggins...
SYRACUSE 76, FLORIDA STATE 67
Percentages: FG .452, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Girard 5-8, Bell 1-9, Mintz 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Edwards 3, Bell). Turnovers: 12 (Mintz 3, Edwards 2, Girard 2, Torrence 2, Williams 2, Hima). Steals: 5 (Williams 2, Edwards, Hima,...
MISSOURI STATE 61, BELMONT 59
Percentages: FG .429, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Davidson 2-3, Friberg 2-4, Sheppard 1-3, Brauns 0-1, Jakubicek 0-1, Shanks 0-1, Tyson 0-1, Gillespie 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jakubicek, Sheppard). Turnovers: 6 (Shanks 4, Brauns, Gillespie). Steals: 7 (Sheppard 3, Jakubicek, Sabin, Shanks, Tyson).
DUQUESNE 75, GEORGE MASON 52
Percentages: FG .373, FT .529. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Cooper 3-8, Gaines 2-3, Dinkins 0-1, Fernandez 0-1, J.Oduro 0-1, Polite 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (J.Oduro, Nnaji, Ojiako, Polite, Singleton). Turnovers: 20 (J.Oduro 5, Gaines 4, Polite 3, Cooper 2, Dinkins 2, Fernandez 2, Henry,...
NO. 23 CREIGHTON 75, SETON HALL 62
Percentages: FG .614, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 12-20, .600 (Scheierman 5-10, Miller 2-3, Nembhard 2-3, Kaluma 1-1, Mitchell 1-1, Alexander 1-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Kalkbrenner, King). Turnovers: 17 (Scheierman 6, Kaluma 3, Nembhard 3, Alexander 2, Kalkbrenner 2, Miller). Steals: 3 (Alexander 2, Scheierman).
FLORIDA GULF COAST 68, NORTH FLORIDA 66
Percentages: FG .519, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Largie 1-1, Bishop 1-2, Johnston 1-2, Rivers 1-2, Catto 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Miller 0-1, Thompson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Weir 2, Rivers). Turnovers: 10 (Johnston 3, Bishop 2, Catto 2, Miller 2, Anderson). Steals: 8...
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 66, LOUISIANA TECH 62
Percentages: FG .371, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Stewart 4-13, I.Crawford 2-3, C.Williams 2-7, T.Williams 1-2, Willis 0-1, Mangum 0-2, J.Crawford 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (I.Crawford 2, Bullock, Stewart). Turnovers: 21 (C.Williams 9, I.Crawford 5, J.Crawford 3, Hunter 2, T.Williams, Willis). Steals: 10...
UNLV 69, WYOMING 59
Percentages: FG .333, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Harkless 5-8, Parquet 1-2, Gilbert 1-3, McCabe 1-3, Webster 1-3, Rodriguez 1-5, Hall 0-1, Nowell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Gilbert 3, Harkless 2, Iwuakor, McCabe, Nowell, Webster). Steals: 7 (Gilbert 2, Webster 2,...
OREGON 78, USC 60
Percentages: FG .411, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Ellis 3-7, Johnson 1-4, Peterson 0-1, Thomas 0-1, White 0-1, Sellers 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Niagu, Wright). Turnovers: 11 (Iwuchukwu 3, Peterson 3, Ellis 2, Johnson, Niagu, White). Steals: 8 (Johnson 2, Peterson 2, Ellis,...
Orlando 115, Denver 104
Percentages: FG .464, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Jokic 3-5, Gordon 3-6, Porter Jr. 3-12, Cancar 1-2, Green 0-2, Brown 0-3, Caldwell-Pope 0-3). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Jokic 2, Brown, Cancar, Gordon). Turnovers: 16 (Jokic 7, Brown 2, Gordon 2, Porter Jr. 2, Caldwell-Pope,...
KANSAS CITY 76, WESTERN ILLINOIS 64
Percentages: FG .569, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Mitchell 4-7, Andrews 2-3, B.Diallo 1-1, Allen 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ngandu, Pro.Idiaru). Turnovers: 9 (A.Mukeba 2, Allen 2, Andrews, B.Diallo, Mitchell, Ngandu, Pro.Idiaru). Steals: 4 (Allen, B.Diallo, Mitchell, Sullivan). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. W....
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 78, NO. 15 SAINT MARY'S 74, OT
SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .415, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Mahaney 3-9, Johnson 2-4, Bowen 1-3, Ducas 1-5, Jefferson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Saxen 2, Ducas). Turnovers: 10 (Mahaney 5, Saxen 3, Ducas, Johnson). Steals: 5 (Bowen 2, Johnson 2, Ducas). Technical...
NO. 4 ARIZONA 85, CALIFORNIA 62
Percentages: FG .507, FT .353. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Larsson 3-3, Boswell 3-5, Henderson 3-6, Ramey 2-5, A.Tubelis 0-1, Bal 0-1, Kriisa 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (A.Tubelis, Ballo, Henderson, Larsson). Turnovers: 10 (Ballo 3, Boswell 3, A.Tubelis 2, Henderson, Kriisa). Steals: 7 (A.Tubelis 4,...
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 80, LIU 79
Percentages: FG .460, FT .654. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Almonor 3-9, Moore 1-2, Munden 1-3, Singleton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Almonor, Bligen). Turnovers: 12 (Roberts 4, Emanuel 3, Bligen 2, Moore, Reynolds, Singleton). Steals: 8 (Moore 3, Almonor, Lamaute, Munden, Roberts, Singleton). Technical Fouls:...
No. 2 Indiana 87, No. 5 Iowa 78
IOWA (19-5) Warnock 5-8 2-2 14, Czinano 3-6 0-0 6, Clark 12-28 8-11 35, Marshall 1-2 0-0 3, Martin 2-7 2-2 6, Stuelke 5-5 0-8 10, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Affolter 1-3 0-0 2, O'Grady 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 30-62 12-23 78. INDIANA (23-1) Holmes 10-17 4-8 24, Berger 10-20...
Wednesday's Scores
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
