Milwaukee, WI

Bakersfield Californian

Portland 125, Golden State 122

Percentages: FG .474, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 21-49, .429 (Poole 7-12, Thompson 7-19, DiVincenzo 5-10, Wiggins 2-3, D.Green 0-1, J.Green 0-1, Jerome 0-1, Kuminga 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (D.Green, Kuminga). Turnovers: 11 (D.Green 4, DiVincenzo 2, Poole 2, Kuminga, Looney, Thompson). Steals: 11 (Wiggins...
Bakersfield Californian

Orlando 115, Denver 104

Percentages: FG .464, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Jokic 3-5, Gordon 3-6, Porter Jr. 3-12, Cancar 1-2, Green 0-2, Brown 0-3, Caldwell-Pope 0-3). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Jokic 2, Brown, Cancar, Gordon). Turnovers: 16 (Jokic 7, Brown 2, Gordon 2, Porter Jr. 2, Caldwell-Pope,...
Bakersfield Californian

Wednesday's Sports In Brief

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns pulled a midnight blockbuster, acquiring 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, according to multiple reports. The outlets, citing unnamed sources, said the Suns added Durant to a starting lineup that already includes an All-Star backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker, along with center Deandre Ayton.
UTAH STATE
Bakersfield Californian

KANSAS CITY 76, WESTERN ILLINOIS 64

Percentages: FG .569, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Mitchell 4-7, Andrews 2-3, B.Diallo 1-1, Allen 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ngandu, Pro.Idiaru). Turnovers: 9 (A.Mukeba 2, Allen 2, Andrews, B.Diallo, Mitchell, Ngandu, Pro.Idiaru). Steals: 4 (Allen, B.Diallo, Mitchell, Sullivan). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. W....
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bakersfield Californian

NORTH CAROLINA A&T 66, ELON 61

Percentages: FG .355, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (T.Watson 3-7, Halloran 2-5, Ervin 2-6, Mackinnon 1-6, Pratt 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bowen 2). Turnovers: 14 (Mackinnon 6, Halloran 3, T.Watson 2, Bowen, Pratt, Sherry). Steals: 2 (Halloran, Mackinnon). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. NC...
GREENSBORO, NC
Bakersfield Californian

Syracuse 76, Florida St. 67

SYRACUSE (15-10) Bell 4-14 1-1 10, Ma.Brown 2-2 0-0 4, Edwards 6-14 6-6 18, Girard 9-16 3-4 26, Mintz 6-12 4-5 16, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Torrence 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-1 0-1 0, Hima 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 14-17 76. FLORIDA ST. (8-17) Corhen 0-1 0-0 0, Cleveland...
SYRACUSE, NY
Bakersfield Californian

UNLV 69, WYOMING 59

Percentages: FG .333, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Harkless 5-8, Parquet 1-2, Gilbert 1-3, McCabe 1-3, Webster 1-3, Rodriguez 1-5, Hall 0-1, Nowell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Gilbert 3, Harkless 2, Iwuakor, McCabe, Nowell, Webster). Steals: 7 (Gilbert 2, Webster 2,...
LARAMIE, WY
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 25 SAN DIEGO STATE 63, UTAH STATE 61

Percentages: FG .397, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Bradley 2-2, Parrish 2-4, Trammell 1-2, LeDee 0-1, Seiko 0-2, Butler 0-3, K.Johnson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 4 (Mensah 3, Arop). Turnovers: 9 (Butler 3, Arop 2, Bradley 2, K.Johnson, Parrish). Steals: 6 (Bradley 3, Arop,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

OREGON 78, USC 60

Percentages: FG .411, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Ellis 3-7, Johnson 1-4, Peterson 0-1, Thomas 0-1, White 0-1, Sellers 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Niagu, Wright). Turnovers: 11 (Iwuchukwu 3, Peterson 3, Ellis 2, Johnson, Niagu, White). Steals: 8 (Johnson 2, Peterson 2, Ellis,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Californian

TOWSON 86, HAMPTON 72

Percentages: FG .410, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Godwin 3-9, A.Nesbitt 2-4, Banister 2-4, Dean 0-1, J.Nesbitt 0-1, Bethea 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Banister 3, Mullen). Turnovers: 7 (Dean 3, J.Nesbitt 2, Mullen 2). Steals: 2 (A.Nesbitt, Dean). Technical Fouls: Nesbitt, 14:04 second.
TOWSON, MD
Bakersfield Californian

No. 2 Indiana 87, No. 5 Iowa 78

IOWA (19-5) Warnock 5-8 2-2 14, Czinano 3-6 0-0 6, Clark 12-28 8-11 35, Marshall 1-2 0-0 3, Martin 2-7 2-2 6, Stuelke 5-5 0-8 10, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Affolter 1-3 0-0 2, O'Grady 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 30-62 12-23 78. INDIANA (23-1) Holmes 10-17 4-8 24, Berger 10-20...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 23 CREIGHTON 75, SETON HALL 62

Percentages: FG .614, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 12-20, .600 (Scheierman 5-10, Miller 2-3, Nembhard 2-3, Kaluma 1-1, Mitchell 1-1, Alexander 1-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Kalkbrenner, King). Turnovers: 17 (Scheierman 6, Kaluma 3, Nembhard 3, Alexander 2, Kalkbrenner 2, Miller). Steals: 3 (Alexander 2, Scheierman).
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Bakersfield Californian

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 80, LIU 79

Percentages: FG .460, FT .654. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Almonor 3-9, Moore 1-2, Munden 1-3, Singleton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Almonor, Bligen). Turnovers: 12 (Roberts 4, Emanuel 3, Bligen 2, Moore, Reynolds, Singleton). Steals: 8 (Moore 3, Almonor, Lamaute, Munden, Roberts, Singleton). Technical Fouls:...
HACKENSACK, NJ

