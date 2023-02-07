Ghent, Belgium – 09 February 2023 – Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA) (the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), a pioneer in the treatment of fluid overload in liver disease, heart failure and cancer, announces today that it received transparency notifications from the shareholders listed below, notifying the number of voting rights attached to shares mentioned next to their respective names in the table below. The transparency notifications were filed following a share transfer on 31 January 2023 pursuant to which NeoMed V (as defined below), a closed-end fund, transferred its aggregate shareholding in the Company to Rosetta Capital (as defined below) within the framework of the winding down of NeoMed V at the end of its fund life. Rosetta Capital is a venture capital firm, based in the United Kingdom, that is focused on the life science and medical device sectors, primarily on direct secondary transactions, with a mission to invest in companies that are able to deliver breakthrough medical advances. NeoMed IV (as defined below) and Rosetta Capital indicated to the Company their intention to remain long-term shareholders, until further notice.

