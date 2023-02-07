ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

FOX Sports

Detroit hosts Calgary in a non-conference matchup

Calgary Flames (24-17-10, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (21-19-8, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings take on the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup. Detroit has a 21-19-8 record overall and a 12-11-3 record in home games. The Red Wings have...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Kings

Dallas Mavericks (30-26, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (31-23, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Sacramento Kings. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game. The Kings are 19-11 in Western Conference games. Sacramento...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Haliburton and Indiana take on Phoenix in non-conference play

Phoenix Suns (30-27, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (25-31, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns visit Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in a non-conference matchup. The Pacers have gone 17-12 at home. Indiana is 7-15 in games decided by...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Lightning visit the Stars after Hagel's 2-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning (33-16-2, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (30-13-10, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Dallas Stars after Brandon Hagel scored two goals in the Lightning's 5-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Dallas has gone 15-5-6 in home games...
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the Pistons

With the NBA trade deadline now upon us, many teams around the association are looking to offload contracts and bolster their rosters. Now, the Golden State Warriors have joined the party, as it has been reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be trading former first-round pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Hawks add depth, acquire Bey for 5 2nd-round draft picks

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta general manager Landry Fields says the Hawks were looking to bolster their depth and improve their playoff hopes in two trades that involved the team sending out a combined seven second-round draft picks on Thursday. The Hawks acquired former Detroit small forward Saddiq Bey as...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies face the Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves (30-28, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (33-21, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against Minnesota. He's ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game. The Grizzlies are 15-16 in Western Conference games. Memphis has a 3-6...
MEMPHIS, TN

