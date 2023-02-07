ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Detroit hosts Calgary in a non-conference matchup

Calgary Flames (24-17-10, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (21-19-8, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings take on the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup. Detroit has a 21-19-8 record overall and a 12-11-3 record in home games. The Red Wings have...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Kings

Dallas Mavericks (30-26, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (31-23, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Sacramento Kings. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game. The Kings are 19-11 in Western Conference games. Sacramento...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Lightning visit the Stars after Hagel's 2-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning (33-16-2, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (30-13-10, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Dallas Stars after Brandon Hagel scored two goals in the Lightning's 5-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Dallas has gone 15-5-6 in home games...
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the Pistons

With the NBA trade deadline now upon us, many teams around the association are looking to offload contracts and bolster their rosters. Now, the Golden State Warriors have joined the party, as it has been reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be trading former first-round pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Nets ship Kevin Durant to Phoenix in blockbuster deal

The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to trade 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant and to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap, according to multiple reports. T.J. Warren will also head to the Suns as part of the trade.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Memphis Showboats' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know

The Memphis Showboats' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday. The Showboats, coached by Todd Haley, open the season April 15 against the Philadelphia Stars in Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Fans can visit theUSFL.com for purchasing information on affordable tickets, including general admission, premium and...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Sports

Haliburton and Indiana take on Phoenix in non-conference play

Phoenix Suns (30-27, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (25-31, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns visit Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in a non-conference matchup. The Pacers have gone 17-12 at home. Indiana is 7-15 in games decided by...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Why the Nets fumbled the Kevin Durant trade to Suns | THE HERD

Everyone woke up to the news that the Brooklyn Nets had traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns only shortly after trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd on the Arizona set of The Herd to talk about the ramifications of this trade for the Nets, who he believes made a big mistake not asking for more for KD.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies face the Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves (30-28, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (33-21, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against Minnesota. He's ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game. The Grizzlies are 15-16 in Western Conference games. Memphis has a 3-6...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Hawks add depth, acquire Bey for 5 2nd-round draft picks

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta general manager Landry Fields says the Hawks were looking to bolster their depth and improve their playoff hopes in two trades that involved the team sending out a combined seven second-round draft picks on Thursday. The Hawks acquired former Detroit small forward Saddiq Bey as...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

AP source: Hornets send Plumlee to Clippers for Jackson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have traded center Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers for point guard Reggie Jackson and a 2028 second-round draft pick, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Hornets also sent forward Jalen McDaniels to the Philadelphia 76ers as part...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

NBA odds: Does D'Angelo Russell improve Lakers' title chances?

LeBron James now owns the NBA career scoring record. But will the Los Angeles Lakers reacquiring point guard D'Angelo Russell in a three-team trade Thursday help LeBron earn his fifth NBA championship ring?. Let's dive into the trade from a betting perspective, and whether the move helped Los Angeles' title...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Knicks acquire Josh Hart for Cam Reddish, first-round pick

The New York Knicks are acquiring Josh Hart from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk and a lottery protected 2023 first-round pick, according to a report from ESPN. The pick will turn into four future second-round picks if not conveyed this year, per the report.
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 odds: Sharp action, big liability, insane Super Bowl MVP bet

For the past week or so, it’s been all quiet on the southwestern front, with little or no Super Bowl odds movement for Sunday’s game in suburban Phoenix. The Philadelphia Eagles have been stable 1.5-point favorites at FOX Bet against the Kansas City Chiefs with perhaps a stray Philly -2 out there at a sportsbook or two.
