New York City, NY

FOX Sports

Detroit hosts Calgary in a non-conference matchup

Calgary Flames (24-17-10, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (21-19-8, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings take on the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup. Detroit has a 21-19-8 record overall and a 12-11-3 record in home games. The Red Wings have...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Lightning visit the Stars after Hagel's 2-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning (33-16-2, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (30-13-10, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Dallas Stars after Brandon Hagel scored two goals in the Lightning's 5-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Dallas has gone 15-5-6 in home games...
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the Pistons

With the NBA trade deadline now upon us, many teams around the association are looking to offload contracts and bolster their rosters. Now, the Golden State Warriors have joined the party, as it has been reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be trading former first-round pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Why the Nets fumbled the Kevin Durant trade to Suns | THE HERD

Everyone woke up to the news that the Brooklyn Nets had traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns only shortly after trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd on the Arizona set of The Herd to talk about the ramifications of this trade for the Nets, who he believes made a big mistake not asking for more for KD.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Hawks add depth, acquire Bey for 5 2nd-round draft picks

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta general manager Landry Fields says the Hawks were looking to bolster their depth and improve their playoff hopes in two trades that involved the team sending out a combined seven second-round draft picks on Thursday. The Hawks acquired former Detroit small forward Saddiq Bey as...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

AP source: Hornets send Plumlee to Clippers for Jackson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have traded center Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers for point guard Reggie Jackson and a 2028 second-round draft pick, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Hornets also sent forward Jalen McDaniels to the Philadelphia 76ers as part...
CHARLOTTE, NC

