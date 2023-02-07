ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

FOX Sports

Detroit hosts Calgary in a non-conference matchup

Calgary Flames (24-17-10, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (21-19-8, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings take on the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup. Detroit has a 21-19-8 record overall and a 12-11-3 record in home games. The Red Wings have...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Lightning visit the Stars after Hagel's 2-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning (33-16-2, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (30-13-10, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Dallas Stars after Brandon Hagel scored two goals in the Lightning's 5-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Dallas has gone 15-5-6 in home games...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Why Lakers moves makes them a 'real' playoff team | THE HERD

The Los Angeles Lakers traded Russell Westbrook and their 2027 first-round pick to the Utah Jazz in a three-team trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves and also received Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. Colin explains why this makes the Lakers a playoff team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Why the Nets fumbled the Kevin Durant trade to Suns | THE HERD

Everyone woke up to the news that the Brooklyn Nets had traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns only shortly after trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd on the Arizona set of The Herd to talk about the ramifications of this trade for the Nets, who he believes made a big mistake not asking for more for KD.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Hawks add depth, acquire Bey for 5 2nd-round draft picks

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta general manager Landry Fields says the Hawks were looking to bolster their depth and improve their playoff hopes in two trades that involved the team sending out a combined seven second-round draft picks on Thursday. The Hawks acquired former Detroit small forward Saddiq Bey as...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Knicks acquire Josh Hart for Cam Reddish, first-round pick

The New York Knicks are acquiring Josh Hart from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk and a lottery protected 2023 first-round pick, according to a report from ESPN. The pick will turn into four future second-round picks if not conveyed this year, per the report.
PORTLAND, OR

