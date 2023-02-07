ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

tnledger.com

Backyard solution to housing shortage

But Tennessee cities have varied tolerances for detached rentals. Call them DADUs or ADUs – just don’t call them STVRs. Also, are they a property, a use or both?. Welcome to the often-confusing state of play when it comes to adding a second dwelling to residential property in Tennessee’s urban cores.
NASHVILLE, TN
tourcounsel.com

Foothills Mall | Shopping mall in Maryville, Tennessee

Foothills Mall is an indoor regional shopping mall located in Maryville, Tennessee. Foothills Mall features approximately 70 stores and restaurants. Adjacent to the mall is the Foothills Plaza complex which includes several additional restaurants and a Kroger. Opened in 1983, Foothills Mall is the only shopping mall in suburban Blount...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville-based solar panel company under restraining order

After scores of customer complaints, a federal judge has issued a restraining order against the Knoxville-based company Solar Titan USA and put it under the control of a court-appointed receiver. Knoxville-based solar panel company under restraining …. After scores of customer complaints, a federal judge has issued a restraining order...
KNOXVILLE, TN
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Greenworks to Bring 150 High-tech Jobs to Tennessee

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Greenworks Commercial, an electric outdoor power equipment...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Police discover body by I-40 ramp

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thesmokies.com

Five Oaks Farm Kitchen Pigeon Forge, What To Order When You Go

Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. It’s hard to imagine now – even when running across an old picture – but Pigeon...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Push to return 76 acres to Cherokee people

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann is again trying to return land in Monroe County to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Congressman Chuck Fleischmann is again trying to return land in Monroe County to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. News at 4 on 2/08. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Sevier County shelter assisting in taking more dogs in need

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevierville animal shelter may take on another cruelty case that may place more dogs into their full facility. The Sevier Animal Care Center Director Ashley Thomas confirmed that they are assisting a shelter in Texas with “a huge hoarding case of mainly puppies.”
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Suspect in deadly stabbing arrested

A 47-year-old man died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. One suspect has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday morning. A 47-year-old man died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. One suspect has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday morning. News at 11 on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Scammers back at it in AC

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a telephone scam making the rounds. The ACSO says that several citizens have recently reported receiving telephone calls from someone purporting to be with the Sheriff’s Civil Process Unit who proceeds to tell the call’s recipient that they owe a large sum of money to the state. However, the caller then tells the would-be victim that they “can knock down the amount owed” if the person were to pay them over the phone that day or send a money order.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI investigating possible arson after 2 Lenoir City barn fires

State documents obtained by WVLT News now outline the details of a manufacturing plant explosion in Sevierville on July 21, 2022. TDOT set to repair I-40 bridge in downtown Knoxville, expect traffic. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be repairing the I-40 bridge over 17th Street...
KNOXVILLE, TN

