SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Pendulum Therapeutics, the biotech company pioneering the next frontier of metabolic health through its microbiome-targeted products, today announced that Halle Berry, Academy Award ® winning actress and director, has joined the company as equity owner, investor and Chief Communications Officer. As an avid Pendulum customer for over a year, Berry will now collaborate with Pendulum’s executive team on future product development and innovation. Acting as a brand evangelist, Berry will empower people to live healthy, well-balanced lives through the health of their gut microbiome. The announcement comes at a time when achieving optimal metabolic health is a priority in the post-pandemic era. The American Heart Association points to the link between poor metabolic health and negative health outcomes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005288/en/ As Chief Communications Officer, Halle Berry will work closely with Colleen Cutcliffe, Ph.D., CEO and Co-founder at Pendulum (Photo: Business Wire)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO