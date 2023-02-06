Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Daher To Buy French Aero Manufacturing Services Firm
Daher has signed an agreement to acquire France-headquartered aerospace manufacturing services company Assistance Aéronautique et Aérospatiale (AAA). This deal was announced today alongside the unveiling of Daher’s “Take off 2027” strategic plan, under which it plans to become a “large, profitable international company” in four complementary businesses: aircraft production, manufacturing, manufacturing services, and logistics. Subject to approvals, the acquisition is expected to be completed in May.
TechCrunch
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
DeciBio Consulting Ranks #1 in Innovation in the Vault Consulting 50 Best Firms to Work For
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- DeciBio Consulting, a strategy consulting firm dedicated to accelerating the adoption and impact of precision medicine technologies, received recognition as a top consulting firm to work for in North America. DeciBio received first place in Innovation, achieving its first #1 ranking since its founding one decade ago. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005751/en/ DeciBio Consulting Ranks #1 in Innovation in the Vault Consulting 50 Best Firms to Work For (Graphic: Business Wire)
Brendan Swift to Join ATF Medical as Vice President, Payer Partnerships & Marketing
NEWNAN, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Brendan Swift will join ATF Medical, a national provider of complex rehab technology and accessibility solutions in workers’ compensation, as vice president, payer partnerships and marketing on February 13. In this newly created role, Swift will lead the company’s sales and marketing strategies and develop and oversee national payer relationships. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005097/en/ Brendan Swift to join ATF Medical as Vice President, Payer Partnerships & Marketing, effective February 13. (Photo: Business Wire)
Truth About Cars
VinFast Lets Go Staff, Merges North American Operations
Building on yesterday’s report from Chris about hiccups in VinFast delivery, we bring news that the fledgling automaker is laying off numerous employees whilst also folding Canadian operations into its American business. Its chief financial officer also apparently flew the coop. According to multiple reports, VinFast is carrying out...
The Things Industries Reaches 1 Million Connected Devices to Their LoRaWAN® Network Management Infrastructure
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- The Things Industries, a LoRaWAN® Internet of Things solutions provider, has reached the milestone of 1 million devices connected to their network server infrastructure - The Things Stack. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005478/en/ The Things Industries mass-scale LoRaWAN use cases are implemented across the globe. (Graphic: Business Wire)
theevreport.com
Ideanomics Forms Strategic Partnership with MAHLE to Offer Fleet Charging Solutions in North America
NEW YORK – Ideanomics, a company specializing in the commercialization of electric vehicles (EVs), has announced a strategic partnership with German firm MAHLE. Ideanomics will become the development partner and exclusive North American distributor for MAHLE’s chargeBIG 18-36 AC fleet charging solution. Jan Freimann, Senior Vice President for...
constructiondive.com
Autodesk lays off 250 employees amid tech industry crunch
Autodesk has laid off 250 people across its global workforce, according to the San Francisco-based maker of design and building software for architects, construction contractors and engineers, putting it among the latest technology firms to slash its ranks. The cuts amounted to 2% of its workforce. Autodesk's cuts appear to...
technologynetworks.com
Tecan Collaborates With Element Biosciences To Provide Benchtop NGS
Tecan and Element Biosciences, Inc. are collaborating to offer a true benchtop NGS workflow with MagicPrep™ NGS* and the AVITI™ System. The collaboration will deliver a hands-free NGS solution offering unprecedented performance and flexibility for a benchtop set-up. MagicPrep NGS draws on Tecan’s experience in robust liquid handling...
Cruz launches compostable foam packaging material product
A new product from Cruz Foam will provide customers with a new sustainable packaging material to ship fragile and temperature-sensitive goods. The company said it hopes to replace plastic bubble wrap, bubble mailers, and plastic foam coolers with its new patented compostable foam, which offers a sustainable version of a highly effective product. Company officials […] The post Cruz launches compostable foam packaging material product appeared first on Transportation Today.
AST SpaceMobile Announces Collaboration with TIM
MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, today announced the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding (“MoU”) with TIM (BVFM: TIMS3), one of Brazil’s leading mobile network operators, with the aim of increasing the scope of cellular connectivity and bringing space-based coverage to Brazil. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005867/en/ AST SpaceMobile, Inc. announced the memorandum of understanding signing with TIM. (Photo: Business Wire)
monitordaily.com
Silicon Valley Bank Appoints New Leadership to Support Innovation Economy Clients
Silicon Valley Bank named Ashraf Hebela the new head of technology and healthcare banking for North America. Hebela will succeed Dave Sabow, who the bank recently named CEO of Silicon Valley Bank UK and head of the EMEA region, pending regulatory approval. The company also announced that Lewis Hower will step up to lead startup banking.
Jones Logistics Expands With Nationwide Express
Jones Logistics has acquired Nationwide Express. They have expanded their geographic footprint and their service line offerings with this acquisition. Their service line will now offer warehousing, intermodal, and transportation solution management. This expansion also allows Jones Logisitics to expand nationwide and reach customers they could not reach before. Having Nationwide Express means that both companies will be able to expand and grow with time.
Stratus Materials launches officially
A Pittsburgh-based manufacturer of components for lithium-ion batteries led by entrepreneur and Carnegie Mellon University Professor Jay Whitacre is amping up its visibility after more than a year in stealth mode.
Greenlane's Groove Launches 12 New Products
Greenlane Holdings, Inc.'s GNLN newest house brand, Groove, has launched 12 new products providing the market with simple, functional, and reliable ancillary products at an affordable price point. The CARA by Groove, which launched in Q4, is a quality concentrate pen at a value price. In addition to the launch of Groove, Greenlane plans to unveil additional new products at CHAMPS in Las Vegas starting February 8th. Upcoming launches include:
Halle Berry, Long-Standing Pendulum Customer, Joins Company as Chief Communications Officer, and Becomes Equity Owner and Investor
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Pendulum Therapeutics, the biotech company pioneering the next frontier of metabolic health through its microbiome-targeted products, today announced that Halle Berry, Academy Award ® winning actress and director, has joined the company as equity owner, investor and Chief Communications Officer. As an avid Pendulum customer for over a year, Berry will now collaborate with Pendulum’s executive team on future product development and innovation. Acting as a brand evangelist, Berry will empower people to live healthy, well-balanced lives through the health of their gut microbiome. The announcement comes at a time when achieving optimal metabolic health is a priority in the post-pandemic era. The American Heart Association points to the link between poor metabolic health and negative health outcomes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005288/en/ As Chief Communications Officer, Halle Berry will work closely with Colleen Cutcliffe, Ph.D., CEO and Co-founder at Pendulum (Photo: Business Wire)
Breakthrough Technology Enables World’s Most Efficient 5G Small Cells
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- InnoPhase, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company focused on innovative radio solutions for 5G/Cellular infrastructure equipment, announces the Hermes TWO digital radio device, a groundbreaking product development for more efficient cellular networks. The device utilizes InnoPhase’s patented radio architecture to deliver exceptional system efficiency and performance improvements. It shatters existing levels of integration by incorporating many key radio components onto a single CMOS semiconductor die, notably power amplifiers, Tx/Rx chains, digital signal processing including time/frequency conversions (FFT/iFFT) and system control. This revolutionary development enables an extremely efficient system implementation for cellular network radio units such as enterprise small cells. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005102/en/ InnoPhase Hermes TWO Digital Radio Block Diagram - A revolutionary development enabling an extremely efficient system implementation for cellular network radio units. Enterprise small cells will benefit greatly from the overall system integration that allows for more economical end-product designs. (Graphic: Business Wire)
marinelink.com
VIDEO: Patrick Ryan Named CTO at ABS
As Patrick Ryan assumes the top tech exec spot at ABS, Maritime Reporter TV interviewed him on the eve of the announcement. While shipowners face multiple technology challenges ahead, Ryan said a top priority is the bridging of technology from the fundamental phase into operational solutions. ABS appointed Patrick Ryan...
thefastmode.com
Liquid Deploys Nokia’s Innovative Transport Network Technology in Africa
Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, announced that it has partnered with Nokia. Through this partnership, Liquid deployed Nokia’s innovative transport network technology in the new terrestrial fibre route connecting Mombasa (Kenya) to Johannesburg (South Africa). This announcement comes in light of the...
petage.com
CANOPHERA Available in Arizona With Sunburst Pet Supplies Partnership
As the world’s leading producer and distributor of “The Original” award-winning coffee wood dog chews, CANOPHERA proudly announces a distribution partnership with Sunburst Pet Supplies, Inc. Sunburst will further expand CANOPHERA’s product line to independent retailers throughout the state of Arizona. CANOPHERA’s co-founders, Sebastian Klafka and...
