From the Editors: Housing delayed is housing denied; approve the Holtan Hills development

Assembly devolves into community bashing, but Girdwood gets a win on Holton Hills, despite Constant harping
In the end, Girdwood got a win on Tuesday, if only because members of the Anchorage Assembly think the mayor of Anchorage is too incompetent to execute the transfer of a large parcel of Heritage Land Bank property to a private developer to build more housing in the community south of Anchorage.
Paulette Simpson: The ticking demographic time bomb
Years ago, I attended a college commencement where a Jesuit priest offered graduates some good advice: When you’re about to make a big decision, first ask yourself, “How do I know, and what if I’m wrong?”. In short, consider the source of the knowledge that informs your...
Weddings are resuming at Alaska courthouses — here’s how to get married in Alaska
For the Alaska Court System, Friday is wedding day. After a break of almost three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person wedding ceremonies have resumed at Alaska’s courthouses. Anchorage, the busiest state courthouse for weddings, resumed knot-tying Jan. 20, and Palmer will follow suit March 3. Most of the state’s other courthouses have already […] The post Weddings are resuming at Alaska courthouses — here’s how to get married in Alaska appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Assembly votes down controversial Girdwood housing development project
GIRDWOOD, Alaska (KTUU) - A major housing development that has received support from Mayor Dave Bronson — along with considerable pushback from Girdwood residents — was scrapped Tuesday night by the Anchorage Assembly. The ordinance that proposed to build homes on 60 acres of land known as Holtan...
Embattled Anchorage nonprofit presents no proof it raised matching funds
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An update on an Alaska’s News Source investigation into a nonprofit group that received $750,000 in federal grant money uncovered questions regarding the group’s fundraising efforts. The Anchorage Assembly has already expressed serious concerns after Revive purchased a church with grant money intended to...
Below average temperatures returning to much of Alaska
Retrial begins for Wasilla man accused of killing 15-month-old daughter in 2008. Before the jury was brought into the courtroom, Superior Court Judge Patrick McKay asked Allison to confirm his rejection of a plea deal the state offered before the trial got underway. Embattled Anchorage nonprofit presents no proof it...
Anchorage Assembly pursues litigation for release of investigative report
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly leadership pressed Mayor Dave Bronson Tuesday to release the results of an investigative report completed by the mayor’s administration that looked into how the former municipal health director was hired, despite a fabricated resume. The resolution asks Assembly counsel to pursue litigation to...
Dave Bronson: Everyone needs a place
Reflecting on more than a year and a half as mayor of Anchorage, I realize now more than ever, that the issue of homelessness touches nearly every aspect of our great. city. Whether we are talking Parks & Recreation, Police, Fire, or our Health Department homelessness touches every department within the Municipality. In the community, we know that homelessness is impacting our workforce, our small businesses, and our image as a top tourist destination. With that understanding, it is essential that we approach it effectively, compassionately, efficiently, and quickly.
Arctic Winter Games 2023: A fast and furious finale.
The flame for the Arctic Winter Games torch was extinguished on Saturday, signaling the end of the 2023 games in Wood Buffalo, Alberta. The next time the torch will be lit will be next year in Wasilla, the host city for the 2024 games. Although Team Alaska had a taste...
It Was Good to Be Friends With the Mayor. Then the Investigations Began.
An influential friend of the mayor of Anchorage, Alaska, is at the center of a burgeoning scandal at City Hall.
Anchorage HR director resigns, citing ‘toxic, hostile, and demoralizing work environment’
Anchorage’s Chief Human Resources Officer Niki Tshibaka abruptly resigned Monday, citing an “increasingly toxic, hostile, and demoralizing work environment.”. Mayor Dave Bronson announced Tshibaka’s resignation in a written statement Monday afternoon. The statement did not say why Tshibaka stepped down, and a spokesman for Bronson declined to comment.
Anchorage has seen nearly 6 feet of snow so far this winter
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light, fluffy snow has been falling across Southcentral Alaska for most of the weekend. This snow has provided a daily occurrence of accumulation across the region, with the first few days of February bringing the most snow Anchorage has seen since the middle of December. While...
Cold air camps out to the north and west
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow in Anchorage for the month of February has added up to 11 inches — and inches more will likely be counted before Wednesday ends. Watch for snow showers to remain over the city, Glenn Highway, Parks Highway, Wasilla and Palmer as we hit Wednesday morning. Snow totals will be up to 3 inches in the city.
Anchorage HR Director resigns amid turmoil
The APD has confirmed that officers are carrying Kloxxado, a form of naloxone in an email. Naloxone is a drug that is used to prevent opioid overdoses, Kloxxado is administered through a nasal spray and blocks the effects of an opioid overdose. Alaska Forum on the Environment holds annual meeting.
Alaska Ocean Leadership Awards Presented To Notable Alaskans
The Alaska SeaLife Center has released the recipients of the 2023 Alaska Ocean Leadership Awards. The awards were formally presented at the Alaska Marine Science Symposium on January 23 and recipients will be recognized at the Alaska SeaLife Center Soiree (fundraiser) in Anchorage on February 18th. Five individuals were recognized...
ASD School Board votes unanimously for extended lunch hours next school year
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage School District elementary school students will see changes to their lunch hours during the upcoming school year. At Tuesday night’s Anchorage School Board meeting, the board voted unanimously to revise the board policy concerning student nutrition. The new changes would guarantee elementary school students at least 20 minutes of lunchtime, starting from the moment they are served food.
The legal definition of consent has been updated in Alaska
Last year, Reps. Geran Tarr, a Democrat from Anchorage, introduced House Bill 5. According to Tarr’s website, it was a two year effort to craft a bill to change the 40-year-old definition of consent. The bill became a part of Republican Reps. Sara Rasmussen’s House Bill 325, which was...
New Anchorage daycare teaches children in Hmong and English
On a recent Thursday, Chue Hang opened a small door to greet a classroom of toddlers at her new daycare. “Good morning!” she said. “Nyob zoo!” some responded in Hmong. Hang is the director of the Hmoob Cultural Center of Alaska — a daycare she started in Midtown Anchorage in November. She said she wanted to help support and educate Hmong people like herself, and also to offer child care in a city that is strapped for options.
Dimond Center | Shopping mall in Anchorage, Alaska
The Dimond Center is a regional shopping mall in Anchorage, Alaska, United States, located on the southwest corner of East Dimond Boulevard and the Old Seward Highway in south Anchorage. This is the largest enclosed mall in the state of Alaska, though the open-air Tikahtnu Commons in NE Anchorage has a greater GLA.
Certified Community Behavioral Health Center Opening in Wasilla
Alaska Behavioral Health is opening a new Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) near downtown Wasilla, addressing a shortage of services in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. Coming in April. CCBHCs offer crisis services, screening and evaluation, outpatient mental health, primary care screening and monitoring, client-centered treatment planning, targeted case management, psychiatric...
