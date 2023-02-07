Love Spells In Eagan, MN (201) 473-4645 Lakeville, MN Psychic Near Me Voodoo love spells Best Psychic Mediums Black magic spells Binding love spells

Read full article on original website
Major store chain closing another location in MinneapolisKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Walgreens is Permanently Closing Severals Locations in 4 StatesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)The Streets of St. PaulMinneapolis, MN
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Aldi Unexpectedly Closing Longstanding LocationJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
One of Rochester’s Most Authentic Mexican Restaurants Is Closing
It's an excruciating decision for us because we love the restaurant, our loyal regulars, and the team of people who made this place what it was. We love what we do and it breaks our hearts to say goodbye. A Rochester, Minnesota restaurant that started as a food truck and...
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)
Still image of a Hamm's TV commercial showing the Hamm's bear playing baseball, early 1950s.Photo byKirk Schnitker. The iconic Hamm's Bear was first sketched on a restaurant napkin by ad executive Cleo Hovel during a 'three-martini' lunch meeting at Freddie's restaurant in Minneapolis. Among those in attendance were Hovel and 'Betty' Burmeister of the Campbell-Mithun ad agency, Howard Swift, a TV animator from Swift-Chaplin in California, and representatives from Hamm's Brewery.
Minnesota Woman Just Competed on National Game Show
Dang! I hate being late to the party on things like this! I missed my chance to live vicariously through a fellow Minnesotan who was participating on the popular TV show Wheel of Fortune last night! Kelsey Mead of Mankato didn't win the whole thing, but she made some cash and fulfilled a lifelong dream in the process of playing.
Tips to prevent melting ice from leaking into your home's foundation
By WCCO's Joseph DamesMINNEAPOLIS – Wednesday's nice weather was an opportunity to take care of all the ice and snow around your home. Mark Settergren, owner of Settergren Hardware in Minneapolis, spent the afternoon chopping away the ice around the store foundation. He says doing this now will help come spring. "If you know you've had leaks before, now's the time to get out and really try to stop that," Settergren said. "The older houses, the foundations are built 100 years ago, so we've piled all that snow up though, that's our worst thing. So if you can get that snow out into the yard, away from the house, clean up the downspout areas as best you can, that's gonna help them a lot." Creating a dry foundation for what will come. And with 55 inches of snow so far this season, there is plenty to take care of.
Where’s the best pizza in Minnesota? Jason DeRusha gives his top 25 spots
With National Pizza Day arriving once again, the debate of “Where’s the best pizza spot in Minnesota?” is as hot as ever. Where do Minnesotans and Jason DeRusha think you can get the best slice?
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
Hidden Gem Minnesota Meat Market Is Home To A ‘World Famous’ Flavor Of Brat
I don't often consider myself 'lucky' in the overall sense of the term. I rarely win at pull tabs, meat raffles, or fantasy football. I will however claim that I am lucky enough to be within driving distance of this hidden gem of a meat market each time I stop and see my father-in-law. Some may have heard of Grundhofer's Old-Fashioned Meat's in Hugo, others, however, may have not. For those unfamiliar with Grundhofer's they actually offer you more than 100 brat flavors, including their 'World Famous' Gummer Bear brats!
Feed Your Soul At This Minnesota Restaurant For One All-You-Can-Eat Price
At Mama Sheila’s House of Soul, a Minnesota soul food restaurant located in the Powderhorn neighborhood of Minneapolis, you can order the buffet for lunch or dinner and eat all you want for a single price. For such delicious, quality food, it’s a deal you really need to taste for yourself.
Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota
It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
North Minneapolis Walgreens to close, leaving few places to get prescriptions filled
North Minneapolis will soon lose one of its two neighborhood pharmacies. The news comes the same week the community learned it will also lose one of its few options for fresh groceries. The "closing" sign on the door is one people on the north side didn't see coming.
One Of The 'Quietest Places In The World' Is Right Here In Minnesota
In a lab, to be specific.
North Minneapolis ALDI closing Feb. 12
MINNEAPOLIS — An ALDI spokesperson confirmed Monday that the grocery chain's location in the Jordan neighborhood of north Minneapolis will close later this month. In a statement, ALDI said that the company made the decision to close the store at 3120 Penn Avenue N. in Minneapolis "due to the inability to renovate the store to accommodate our larger product range and our current lease term expiring... We thank our customers for their years of loyalty at this location and look forward to seeing them in nearby stores soon."
Augsburg wrestler loses college savings in Instagram 'fraud'
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As a freshman at Augsburg University, Brooklyn Hays is one of the top-ranked female collegiate wrestlers in the country. So when someone direct messaged her on Instagram saying they would pay her to use one of the pictures she'd posted for a mural, she thought it was a dream come true.
Two Minnesota Cities On 2023 List Of Most Homes With Rats
If you hate rats and mice you might want to avoid these two Minnesota cities. No one wants to have rats or mice running around in their house. In addition to how the little rodents can damage your property, they also spread diseases that can pose a serious risk to public health.
East Bethel home explosion caused by faulty heater
A home in East Bethel exploded on Monday morning after a heater in the basement of the house malfunctioned, according to one person familiar with the matter.
South St. Paul students re-design the MN state flag as the debate moves through the legislature
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The design of the Minnesota state flag is once again up for debate this session, and the DFL-controlled Congress is hoping this is the year they get it passed.Some argue the state seal on the flag highlights the troubling past of the pioneers pushing the Dakota and Ojibwe tribes out of Minnesota."When that state seal was made in 1858, Henry Sibley who designed it, wanted the Indian traveling west and leaving Minnesota," said Scott Wilkie, a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.Others argue the flag breaks the rules of vexillology and isn't memorable.A 7th-grade...
Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America
Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
Chuck and Don's to shut down multiple stores
Pet food and supplies chain Chuck and Don's will be shutting down multiple stores across the country. The news comes as the Woodbury-based chain's parent company, Independent Pet Partner Holdings, reportedly files for bankruptcy. Around 66 stores across five states under the Chuck and Don's and Kriser's Natural Pet banners...
Massive discount grocer closing another store in Minnesota
A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Minnesota store locations this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the country in recent years, with new stores opening almost every month, which is why the news that it plans to close one of its Minnestota stores this week is so puzzling.
