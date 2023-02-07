Read full article on original website
Manchester United To Be Without A Number Of Players vs Leeds United
Manchester United are set to be without a number of their senior stars ahead of Wednesday’s game with Leeds United.
BBC
Man City v Aston Villa: Pick of the stats
This will be Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's 250th Premier League game as a manager. He's the 29th to reach this milestone in the competition, while only five bosses have more wins than the Spaniard (183). Indeed, Guardiola has the highest win-rate of any permanent manager in Premier League history (73.5%).
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Branthwaite, Aubameyang, Silva, Bellingham, Foster, De Jong
Liverpool are among the clubs interested in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 20, who is on loan at PSV Eindhoven. Manchester United and Roma are also tracking the England Under-20 centre-back. (Mail) Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, is on the verge of leaving Chelsea for Los Angeles FC. (Le10 Sport -...
BBC
Manchester City finances: What do Premier League charges mean?
The Premier League's decision to charge Manchester City with breaking its financial rules has shocked the domestic game. The Premier League champions have become a dominant force in English football in recent years, winning six league titles since they were taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008.
BBC
Carlos Corberan: West Bromwich Albion head coach signs new contract until end of 2026-27
West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan has signed a new deal to remain with the club amid speculation linking him with the managerial vacancy at Leeds. The 39-year-old Spaniard, who has lost just three Championship games since arriving in October, has signed a new deal to the end of the 2026-27 season.
CBS Sports
Hakan Calhanoglu's new position key to Inter Milan dealing without Marcelo Brozovic; a big decision looms
Inter Milan went through a quite difficult start to the 2022-23 season that led coach Simone Inzaghi to change the way his team played during the previous season when the Nerazzurri failed to win the Serie A but managed to win both the Supercoppa and Coppa Italia titles. Inter Milan are currently second in the Serie A table, 13 points behind Napoli, who are leading and dominating the ongoing season. Inter will play the Champions League's round of 16 against Porto this month and next with so much on the line. There was one major tactical change in the 3-5-2 of Inzaghi compared to the past years that has seen this team take on a brand new look. Due to the injury to key midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, the former Lazio coach opted to put playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu there, giving him a new position that sees him drop deep into the midfield. This change helped the team to cope with the absence of such an important player, but what will happen now that Brozovic is back from his injury?
Report: N'Golo Kante's Future At Chelsea Still Undecided
N'Golo Kante's future at Chelsea is yet to be decided, and there are still chances he can leave the club in the summer.
SB Nation
Chelsea in talks for ‘lucrative’ new shirt sponsorships deals
Chelsea’s three-year agreement with main shirt sponsors Three is ending this season, and unsurprisingly, there are no expectations of it getting renewed, from either side. While it’s a bit weird to get too emotional either way about a perfectly inoffensive corporate sponsor that was throwing £40m our way every season, I don’t think anyone will shed a tear for their ghastly logo not being front and center on the shirts anymore — especially after their quick decision to (temporarily) abandon the club suspend their sponsorship in the wake of sanctions against then-owner Roman Abramovich last year.
BBC
Beth Mead: England boss Sarina Wiegman says it is 'too early' to prepare for a World Cup without forward
England manager Sarina Wiegman says it is "too early" to prepare for a World Cup without Euro 2022 top scorer Beth Mead. Mead, 27, ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament in November and could miss the tournament in July. The Arsenal forward will also be absent for this month's Arnold Clark...
BBC
Birmingham City: Frank McParland brought in as Blues head of recruitment
Birmingham City have appointed Frank McParland as their new head of recruitment, to work under technical director Craig Gardner. The Championship club have also brought back former Blues backroom man Joe Carnall as chief scout, as part of a reshaped recruitment team. Liverpudlian McParland, 63, has twice had spells with...
Soccer-Galatasaray sign Italy midfielder Zaniolo from Roma
Feb 8 (Reuters) - AS Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has completed a move to Turkish side Galatasaray, the Serie A club said on Wednesday. Italian media reported Zaniolo has signed a 4-1/2-year deal, adding Galatasaray would pay Roma 16.5 million euros ($17.70 million) and a further 13 million euros in add-ons.
SB Nation
Steven Gerrard on Leeds United Shortlist to Replace Jesse Marsch
In Steven Gerrard’s 11 Premier League games as manager of Aston Vila this season, the historic Birmingham outfit recorded two wins, three draws, and six defeats, earning less than a point per game on average and leaving them in the thick of the relegation battle. Since Unai Emery took...
BBC
'A battling team will give Everton fans their pride back'
What a difference a fortnight makes. Back on 21 January, Everton had lost at West Ham which was apparently a ‘must-win’ game which may decide the fate of the losers. Frank Lampard was sacked and Everton had 15 points after 20 games, needing another 25 with under half a season remaining to reach the common safety mark. A tall order.
Liverpool Exploring Move for €100M Attacker
Liverpool has reportedly entered the race to sign highly-rated French attacker in the summer transfer window, a deal that could cost upwards of €100m
BBC
Kyle Lafferty: Northern Ireland striker joins Premiership champions Linfield until end of season
Much-travelled NI striker Kyle Lafferty has joined Irish Premiership champions Linfield until the end of the season. The 35-year-old's arrival at the Belfast club sees him sees him link up with his former international team-mate, Linfield boss David Healy. Fermanagh man Lafferty was released on transfer deadline day last week...
Liverpool May Be Approaching the End of the Jurgen Klopp Era
Form, belief and intensity have all declined in the German manager’s eighth year in charge, leading to questions over his future at Anfield.
BBC
Kalaveti Ravouvou: Bristol Bears agree deal to sign Fiji centre
Fiji centre Kalaveti Ravouvou is to join Bristol in the summer. The 24-year-old will move to Ashton Gate from Super Rugby's Fijian Drua. Ravouvou played in Tests against Scotland and Ireland in November and will join as speculation links fellow Fijian Semi Radradra with a move away from the Bears after three seasons.
BBC
Netball Super League 2023: Chelsea Pitman looks ahead to new season with London Pulse
Three years ago, England's Chelsea Pitman thought her netball career might be over. "It was taken out of my hands," the 34-year-old, who was dropped by Suncorp Super Netball side Adelaide Thunderbirds in 2020, told BBC Sport. But after returning to the sport with West Coast Fever in 2022 as...
BBC
Motorcycle road racing in Northern Ireland cancelled for 2023
All motorcycle road racing, short circuit racing and trials in Northern Ireland have been cancelled for 2023. After an emergency meeting, the organising clubs deemed it impossible to run events because of soaring insurance charges. Quoted costs for public liability insurance for 2023 have tripled, amounting to more than £400,000....
