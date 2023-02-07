ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Man City v Aston Villa: Pick of the stats

This will be Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's 250th Premier League game as a manager. He's the 29th to reach this milestone in the competition, while only five bosses have more wins than the Spaniard (183). Indeed, Guardiola has the highest win-rate of any permanent manager in Premier League history (73.5%).
BBC

Manchester City finances: What do Premier League charges mean?

The Premier League's decision to charge Manchester City with breaking its financial rules has shocked the domestic game. The Premier League champions have become a dominant force in English football in recent years, winning six league titles since they were taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008.
CBS Sports

Hakan Calhanoglu's new position key to Inter Milan dealing without Marcelo Brozovic; a big decision looms

Inter Milan went through a quite difficult start to the 2022-23 season that led coach Simone Inzaghi to change the way his team played during the previous season when the Nerazzurri failed to win the Serie A but managed to win both the Supercoppa and Coppa Italia titles. Inter Milan are currently second in the Serie A table, 13 points behind Napoli, who are leading and dominating the ongoing season. Inter will play the Champions League's round of 16 against Porto this month and next with so much on the line. There was one major tactical change in the 3-5-2 of Inzaghi compared to the past years that has seen this team take on a brand new look. Due to the injury to key midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, the former Lazio coach opted to put playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu there, giving him a new position that sees him drop deep into the midfield. This change helped the team to cope with the absence of such an important player, but what will happen now that Brozovic is back from his injury?
SB Nation

Chelsea in talks for ‘lucrative’ new shirt sponsorships deals

Chelsea’s three-year agreement with main shirt sponsors Three is ending this season, and unsurprisingly, there are no expectations of it getting renewed, from either side. While it’s a bit weird to get too emotional either way about a perfectly inoffensive corporate sponsor that was throwing £40m our way every season, I don’t think anyone will shed a tear for their ghastly logo not being front and center on the shirts anymore — especially after their quick decision to (temporarily) abandon the club suspend their sponsorship in the wake of sanctions against then-owner Roman Abramovich last year.
BBC

Birmingham City: Frank McParland brought in as Blues head of recruitment

Birmingham City have appointed Frank McParland as their new head of recruitment, to work under technical director Craig Gardner. The Championship club have also brought back former Blues backroom man Joe Carnall as chief scout, as part of a reshaped recruitment team. Liverpudlian McParland, 63, has twice had spells with...
Reuters

Soccer-Galatasaray sign Italy midfielder Zaniolo from Roma

Feb 8 (Reuters) - AS Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has completed a move to Turkish side Galatasaray, the Serie A club said on Wednesday. Italian media reported Zaniolo has signed a 4-1/2-year deal, adding Galatasaray would pay Roma 16.5 million euros ($17.70 million) and a further 13 million euros in add-ons.
SB Nation

Steven Gerrard on Leeds United Shortlist to Replace Jesse Marsch

In Steven Gerrard’s 11 Premier League games as manager of Aston Vila this season, the historic Birmingham outfit recorded two wins, three draws, and six defeats, earning less than a point per game on average and leaving them in the thick of the relegation battle. Since Unai Emery took...
BBC

'A battling team will give Everton fans their pride back'

What a difference a fortnight makes. Back on 21 January, Everton had lost at West Ham which was apparently a ‘must-win’ game which may decide the fate of the losers. Frank Lampard was sacked and Everton had 15 points after 20 games, needing another 25 with under half a season remaining to reach the common safety mark. A tall order.
BBC

Kalaveti Ravouvou: Bristol Bears agree deal to sign Fiji centre

Fiji centre Kalaveti Ravouvou is to join Bristol in the summer. The 24-year-old will move to Ashton Gate from Super Rugby's Fijian Drua. Ravouvou played in Tests against Scotland and Ireland in November and will join as speculation links fellow Fijian Semi Radradra with a move away from the Bears after three seasons.
BBC

Motorcycle road racing in Northern Ireland cancelled for 2023

All motorcycle road racing, short circuit racing and trials in Northern Ireland have been cancelled for 2023. After an emergency meeting, the organising clubs deemed it impossible to run events because of soaring insurance charges. Quoted costs for public liability insurance for 2023 have tripled, amounting to more than £400,000....

