WNDU
Ethnic Festival to return to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s last Ethnic Festival was held about 20 years ago, but its next Ethnic Festival is just 212 days away. The 2023 version of the Ethnic Festival has been scheduled for Sept. 9. That’s the Saturday after Labor Day weekend. The new Ethnic Festival will be held in and around Howard Park. Details will be released at a later date.
WNDU
Catherine Kasper Life Center to close in March
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A skilled nursing facility in Michiana will soon close its doors. The Catherine Kasper Life Center in Marshall County will shut down at the end of March. The facility has informed the state that 60 employees will lose their jobs. The center offered independent living...
WNDU
South Bend moves to buy old Claeys Candy building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like the city of South Bend will finally be in the “driver’s seat” where parking at its baseball stadium is concerned. The city has long leased some of the land it uses for stadium parking from the candy company next door to the ballpark.
abc57.com
South Bend Common Council weighs in on changes coming to SBCSC; residents asked to complete online survey
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- The South Bend Community School Corporation (SBCSC) is looking to consolidate its schools, and it needs the public's input. A survey, available here, lets the community weigh in on the different scenarios presented, which would all save the city money. The South Bend Common Council could make...
abc57.com
Low enrollment prompts SBCSC to “rightsize” district; some community members argue closing schools is not the answer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The South Bend Community School Corporation wants to “rightsize” the district—after enrollment numbers have continued to fall over the past fifteen years, and have hired the consulting firm HPM to help create a long-term master plan. According to the district, eight of...
22 WSBT
Ball State University to hold new Elkhart school accountable
Elkhart, IN (WSBT) — A new, public charter school option will open in Elkhart in the fall. More than 100 students have completed enrollment forms for the Premier Arts Academy. The school will integrate the arts into the everyday academic learning. You can read more about the tuition-free school...
abc57.com
South Bend Schools considers consolidating to two high schools
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new proposal from South Bend Community School Corporation suggests leaving just two high schools open. South Bend Schools released three potential scenarios for its long-range facilities master plan, Monday. The proposals are clear to note there has not been a final decision, and consolidation isn't likely before the 2024-25 school year.
abc57.com
Elkhart Community Schools mourns loss of Elkhart Academy student
ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart Community Schools is mourning the loss of an Elkhart Academy student who died recently. Daysean Jackson was described as charismatic, goofy and loved to make people laugh. Those who knew him well say he had a big heart and loved hard. Jackson loved to play basketball...
abc57.com
Hiring process has begun for supercenter coming to Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind.- Opening later this year on Cassopolis Street, the new Meijer Supercenter coming to Elkhart is now hiring and looking to fill 350 part- and full-time positions. Meijer reported they will begin screening candidates over the new few weeks and interviews will begin late February. Interested applicants can apply...
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
WNDU
Meijer hiring for new supercenter in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking for a new job?. Meijer is hiring for its new supercenter in Elkhart! The retailer is currently building a new 159,000 sq. ft. location at 2500 Cassopolis Street. It’s seeking candidates to fill over 350 part and full-time positions. Meijer is offering weekly pay, flexible scheduling, free education, team member discounts, paid parental leave, 401K retirement planning, and health insurance.
abc57.com
Farmers Market in Cassopolis set to open Saturday, start 2023 market season
CASSOPOLIS, Mich.- Cassopolis Farmers Market will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to kick off the 2023 market season. The market will be open every 2nd and 4th Saturday each month, from February to November. The Cassopolis Farmers Market is located at 105 N. Broadway St. in...
abc57.com
Mshkiki Community Clinic adds new staff, expands health services for Benton Harbor residents
BENTON HARBOR, Mich.- Owned by the Pokagan Band of Potawatomi, the Mshkiki Community Clinic, which serves low-income residents in Benton Harbor and Benton townships, is adding dental staff. The clinic near Fairplain Plaza is currently accepting new patients.
abc57.com
Longtime Benton Harbor resident announces campaign for mayor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - Longtime Benton Harbor resident Gwen Johnson announced her campaign for mayor Monday evening. Johnson is a graduate of Benton Harbor High School and is heavily involved in the community. In recent years, Johnson has hosted a number of events in the city, including the first-ever Social...
Valparaiso Bed Bath & Beyond store to close
Bed Bath & Beyond announced it is closing its Valparaiso location at 91 Silhavy Road. The post Valparaiso Bed Bath & Beyond store to close appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
stnonline.com
First Electric School Buses Arrive in Northern Indiana
Two new South Bend School Corporation transportation electric school buses are expected to be in route service this month. The vehicles were unveiled during a ceremony last month. LaToya King, the district’s director of transportation, told School Transportation News that she anticipated the Thomas Built Buses Saf-T-Liner C2 “Jouley” electric...
95.3 MNC
New Crumbl Cookie coming to South Bend
A new Crumbl Cookie is opening in South Bend. The new store is located at 1290 E. Ireland Road and will open for business on Friday, Feb. 10. During the first five days of opening, customers can order cookies in person. Starting on Feb. 15, customers can use delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and the Crumbl app.
WNDU
Help wanted at new Meijer in Elkhart
St. Joseph man charged in death of 8-year-old son takes plea deal. Brian Morrow, 42, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the death of 8-year-old Jaxson Morrow. Goshen man sentenced to 55 years in prison for deadly stabbing. Updated: 1 hour ago. Samuel Byfield, 23, was charged in the...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Portage getting ready for two road projects
The city of Portage is gearing up for the Central Avenue West reconstruction. Director of planning and community development A.J. Monroe says some preliminary work has already begun, and the first phase of construction should start later this month. Central is tentatively scheduled to be closed entirely between Willowdale and Swanson from late April to late September.
abc57.com
South Bend Fire mourns the death of recently retired firefighter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department is mourning the death of Firefighter Mike Brown, who recently retired from the department. Brown retired on January 7, 2023, and was diagnosed with incurable cancer on January 25.
