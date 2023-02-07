ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa lawmakers pass monetary cap on medical malpractice suits

The Iowa legislature passed a bill late Feb. 8 that will place a monetary cap on the amount that can be awarded to a patient in medical malpractice lawsuits. The legislation would cap noneconomic damages at $2 million in medical malpractice lawsuits against hospitals and $1 million in lawsuits against clinics and individual doctors.
