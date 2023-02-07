Read full article on original website
Iowa lawmakers pass monetary cap on medical malpractice suits
The Iowa legislature passed a bill late Feb. 8 that will place a monetary cap on the amount that can be awarded to a patient in medical malpractice lawsuits. The legislation would cap noneconomic damages at $2 million in medical malpractice lawsuits against hospitals and $1 million in lawsuits against clinics and individual doctors.
Proposed bill: Schools must disclose curriculum; no gender identity education until 4th grade
DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill proposed this week and backed by Gov. Kim Reynolds would ban classroom instruction on gender identity until the fourth grade and require teachers to inform parents if a student indicates interest in changing their gender identity. Senate Study Bill 1145 was assigned to...
Shop Heart of Iowa | Paid Content
Paid Content | Heart of Iowa Market Place has all things Iowa related. They have many wares to choose from. From food related Items to home decoration they have all your Iowa needs. This shop is Iowa Tailored and a perfect place to stop by and browse around. Located in Valley Junction, make it your next stop to find a special gift for tourists or yourself.
Recreational, medical marijuana sales total $12.7M on opening weekend in Missouri
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Marijuana dispensaries across Missouri raked in roughly $12.7 million this weekend between medical and recreational sales, but not every city is on board. The Des Peres City Administrator told 5 On Your Side's Laura Barczeski that they are holding off allowing recreational marijuana permits...
