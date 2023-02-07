ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Pentagon: ‘100% Clear’ China Balloon Was Military Craft

The Defense Department on Wednesday took aim at China’s explanation for the balloon that drifted across the U.S. last week, saying it was “100%” certain the airship was for espionage and not for benign civilian meteorological data collection as Beijing has claimed. [. Read:. China Fires Back...
US News and World Report

Shoppers to Face Fresh Price Hikes as Stores, Suppliers Pass on Costs

LONDON (Reuters) - Shoppers around the world will pay even more for groceries this year than they did in 2022, according to retailers, consumer goods firms and investors, unless commodity costs decline or the shift to cheaper store-brand products accelerates. Retailers and consumer goods producers have been stuck in tough...
US News and World Report

American Wealth Has Declined for All Income Groups – Except Those at the Bottom

During the State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden plans to tout the success of his economic strategy, one the administration says is rooted in the principle that “we must build the economy from the bottom up and middle out, not the top down.”. When it...
TechCrunch

Partech hits first close of largest Africa-focused fund, at €245M

The firm, which focuses on early- and growth-stage startups across the continent, intended to raise about €230 million (~$250 million) for its second African fund and reach a first close at €150 million, according to general partners Tidjane Deme and Cyril Collon. However, overwhelming interest from LPs meant Partech Africa II surpassed what was initially set for the entire fund at first close. To add, the African fund will now seek to reach a final close of not more than €280 million (~$300 million), Deme said on the call.
The Associated Press

Zilch signs pioneering partnership to work with leading UK debt charity StepChange in face of the cost-of-living crisis

Zilch, the UK-headquartered payments technology company, today announces it has signed an industry-first partnership to work with StepChange, the UK’s leading debt advice charity, which will help Zilch’s millions of customers access help, should they need it, more quickly during the current cost of living crisis. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005630/en/ Zilch signs pioneering partnership to work with leading UK debt charity StepChange in face of the cost-of-living crisis (Graphic: Business Wire) This support for StepChange will see Zilch become the first provider of credit via buy now pay later to fully integrate StepChange Direct into its platform. The payments technology company will also go one step further and provide innovation that will better advance the user experience.
CoinDesk

UK to Start Further Development Work on ‘Likely Needed’ Digital Pound

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Bank of England is starting further research and development work on a digital pound for purchasing goods and services – something that’s likely to be needed in the future, the regulator said Monday.
Flying Magazine

UP.Partners’ Moving World Report Highlights Aviation Trends, Insights

The first edition of the Moving World Report examines supply chain innovation now and in the future. [Credit: Jim Allen/FreightWaves]. Editor’s Note: This infographic originally appeared on FreightWaves.com. Just about any time a new, groundbreaking technology takes off, comparisons to the internet are inevitable and seldom warranted. The smartphone...
US News and World Report

Britain Says It Paid $2.8 Billion to EU to Settle Chinese Import Fraud Case

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry said on Thursday it had paid 2.6 billion euros ($2.8 billion) to the European Union, after an EU court ruled that the former EU member should pay billions of euros it failed to collect due to fraud on imports from China. The European Commission...
CoinDesk

Contentious Uniswap Vote Highlights the Opaqueness of Decentralized Governance

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. When Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) invested in the decentralized crypto exchange Uniswap, it earned a massive trove of the project’s UNI tokens – crypto assets that double as votes in the exchange’s decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).
CNBC

Unilever says prices hikes will continue into this year, easing in H2

Unilever Plc said on Thursday it would continue to raise prices for its detergents, soaps and packaged food to offset rising input costs. CEO Alan Jope told CNBC he believed the company was "past peak inflation but not yet at peak pricing ... there will be some modest fresh price increases still to come."
BBC

Lloyd's of London boss warns UK's financial reputation is dented

The UK's reputation for financial stability was dented by a year of political turmoil, says the boss of insurance giant Lloyd's of London. John Neal said confidence in the UK had been hit by a high turnover of prime ministers and a mini-budget which saw the pound drop and mortgage rates soar.
Phys.org

FinTech companies true to their word after Brexit

UK FinTech firms who predicted in 2018 that they would partly relocate their UK operations to the European Union after Brexit have largely followed through with their plans, according to new research published this week in the journal Advances in Economic Geography. FinTech, which focuses on the application of digital...
The Associated Press

Sri Lankan leader appeals for patience amid economic crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president on Wednesday appealed for patience amid the country’s worst economic crisis but promised brighter times ahead. President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a policy speech after inaugurating a new parliamentary session that he had been forced to make unpopular decisions to salvage the country’s finances, including by implementing measures such as higher taxes.
US News and World Report

Twitter Gets EU Yellow Card for Disinformation Reporting Effort

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Elon Musk's Twitter was hit with a yellow card from the European Commission on Thursday as its reported efforts to tackle disinformation fell short of those by Alphabet's Google, Meta Platforms, Microsoft and TikTok. The companies presented progress reports on compliance with a beefed up European Union (EU)...
The Associated Press

Japan’s SoftBank logs $5.9B loss as tech investments tumble

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese investor SoftBank Group reported Tuesday that it sank into a deep loss for the October-December quarter, slammed by the global plunge in technology shares. SoftBank Group Corp. racked up a 783 billion yen ($5.9 billion) loss for the fiscal third quarter, a reversal from the...

