ZDNet
Tech and sustainability: How companies are getting started
Professionals are finally waking up to the importance of environmental action -- 87% of business leaders aim to increase their company's sustainability measures during the next few years, according to tech analyst Gartner. Special Feature. Technology and the Sustainable Future. Technology has a key part to play in the solutions...
How to Invest in AI as ChatGPT Takes Tech by Storm
Lexington Law’s credit repair consultants will work on your behalf to dispute mistakes on your report. Start repairing your credit today!. From the classroom to the boardroom, the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPT is being billed as a game changer in how work is done. It can write a term paper, organize your calendar, plan your next vacation, explain the theory of relativity or even tell a joke (though, of course, with limitations).
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Generative AI for proptech, cloud vendor shopping, cybersecurity fairy tales
Investors have taken notice: CB Insights reports that VCs poured $49 billion into AI last year, a 40% jump from the year before. The hype so far has largely centered on chatbots and avatars, but “AI’s emergence will cut through material use cases in real estate tech,” says Kunal Lunawat, co-founder and managing partner of Agya Ventures.
Zoho Unveils Unified Communications Platform, Launches New Collaboration Tech
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today unveiled its unified communications platform, Trident, as well as strengthened collaboration technologies to offer businesses easier ways to communicate across channels, reduce tool-ambiguity, and improve an organization's overall digital adoption.
Woonsocket Call
The Best Place to Learn Blockchain & Web Development Skills is at Codeofcode.org
Today, codeofcode.org is pleased to announce the launch of our new website, offering aspiring coders and web developers the opportunity to learn coding skills from the comfort of their own homes. Codeofcode.org was founded by best-selling author Yasin H. Cakal and offers a wide range of courses and materials to help you become a proficient coder, no matter your skill level.
American Express Expands Relationship with Microsoft to Drive Innovation in Business Travel
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- American Express® (NYSE: AXP) is expanding its decades-long relationship with Microsoft to develop a suite of solutions built on Microsoft Cloud and AI technologies focused on reducing business travel friction for employees and businesses. The first solution developed through this collaboration will enhance the expense management process by addressing some of the pain points business travelers and expense processors face.
Industrial Cybersecurity Innovator Opscura Receives $9.4M in Series A Funding as Critical Operations Transform
SILICON VALLEY, Calif. & SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Opscura Inc., an innovator in industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, announced today it has received $9.4M in Series A funding as it scales to engage further U.S. partners and customers seeking to protect and connect their critical operations. Founded in Spain as Enigmedia, the new global entity Opscura is also launching a new brand, global management team, and product upgrades in addition to the capital infusion led by Anzu Partners, with investments from Dreamit and Mundi Ventures.
ZDNet
How to use Google's Jamboard whiteboard app for collaborative brainstorming
The first version of Google Jamboard was originally announced in 2016 as a 55-inch 4K touchscreen display for online collaboration in Google Workspaces. And although there are still companies selling the hardware Jamboard, such as Benq, you don't have to purchase the hardware to use the cloud-based software of the same name that comes free with Google Workspaces.
ZDNet
What is Freeform, and why should it be your next creative brainstorming tool?
At some point in your life, you've probably used a whiteboard or even a chalkboard as a means to brainstorm ideas. You've scribbled words, drawn pictures, and connected dots in order to help bring those moments of brilliance to fruition. For many, a whiteboard is a crucial tool for collaboration....
TechCrunch
Former Salesforce exec Bret Taylor is teaming up with Google AR/VR vet Clay Bavor on mystery startup
Image Credits: Marlena Sloss/Bloomberg and Ramin Talaie/Getty Images (composite) / Getty Images. When Bret Taylor announced he was stepping down as co-CEO and co-chair at Salesforce in November, it was easy to be cynical about him saying he wanted to go build again. Well, guess what? He wanted to go build again — and today he and long time Google engineering veteran Clay Bavor announced they were teaming up on a new mystery project.
Google’s VP of Labs and former co-CEO of Salesforce are starting a new AI company
The AI news keeps on coming today. Clay Bavor, Google’s Vice President of Labs, and Bret Taylor, the former co-CEO of Salesforce, have announced that they are starting a new AI company. The two took to LinkedIn today to make the announcement, confirming that Bavor was leaving the tech giant after an 18-year career.
ZDNet
14 big technology and innovation ideas with super-exponential growth futures
According to ARK Invest's research, five innovation platforms are converging to create unprecedented growth trajectories. Artificial intelligence is the most important catalyst, its velocity cascading through all other technologies. The 2023 research from ARK suggests that the market value of disruptive innovation platforms could scale 40% at an annual rate...
ZDNet
Microsoft is about to retire Teams Free (classic). Here's what you need to know
Microsoft is retiring Microsoft Teams Free (classic) and is encouraging businesses to move to Microsoft Teams Essentials for $4 per user a month if they want to keep any previously shared files on the legacy Teams Free. Microsoft launched the free version of Teams in 2018, before the pandemic, when...
thefastmode.com
Cohere Launches New Automated MU-MIMO Beamforming Solution
Cohere Technologies, the innovator of 4G/5G Universal Spectrum Multiplier software for RAN and Open RAN, and OTFS waveform for 6G, has launched a new automated MU-MIMO beamforming solution for calibrating 4G and 5G networks using existing network and spectrum assets. The new Dynamic Network Alignment (DNA) solution applies the latest...
ZDNet
How to install and configure Easy Digital Downloads on WordPress to simplify selling your digital products
When WordPress was first released, it was a boon to bloggers everywhere. The platform made it incredibly easy for anyone to create posts on any subject and share their thoughts for anyone who would take the time to read them. As WordPress evolved, it became much more than a blogging...
petapixel.com
Synology’s New 2-Bay DS223 NAS Promises Simple Data Management
Synology has announced the DiskStation DS223 network attached storage (NAS) system, a new two-bay storage solution in its “Value” lineup of essential storage servers aimed at home and work-from-home use. The DS223 relies upon Synology’s DiskStation Manager (DSM) operating system. It offers a suite of intuitive, easy-to-use data...
ZDNet
Now Zoom lays off 1,300 employees, 15% of staff
In a now unfortunately familiar story of tech-sector layoffs, Zoom says it should have taken more time to assess whether it was growing sustainably after its pandemic-led growth spurt as it announced plans to cut 1,300 jobs. Zoom joins the list of US tech companies to make significant cuts after...
freightwaves.com
Flexport offers simplified ocean logistics for Shopify merchants
Flexport, a freight forwarder that says its homegrown technology to automate supply chain processes and enhance customer experience provides an advantage over traditional rivals, on Thursday announced the launch of a tool on Shopify aimed at helping smaller companies navigate international ocean trade. The app is the first large product...
ZDNet
How to set app limits on your Android
Android has a built-in setting that lets you set a time limit for any app you've downloaded. I highly recommend setting time limits for social media if you find yourself turning to it without even thinking. 1. Visit the Digital Wellbeing and parental controls tab in your phone Settings. Like...
Enigma and Alloy Team to Deliver Small Business Data to Banks
Enigma and Alloy have partnered to help financial institutions (FIs) better understand small businesses. The collaboration adds Enigma’s intelligence about the financial health and identity of U.S. businesses to Alloy’s onboarding and transaction monitoring platform for banks and FinTechs, the companies said in a Tuesday (Feb. 7) press release.
