msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
rigzone.com
Saudi Arabia Unexpectedly Raises Oil Prices for Next Month
Saudi Arabia unexpectedly raised oil prices for its main market of Asia, while also lifting those for US and European customers. The moves came despite crude prices having fallen about 7% this year, as rising interest rates in the US and Europe counter optimism about a rebound in China’s demand following the ending of coronavirus lockdowns.
TotalEnergies doubles net profits with help from higher energy prices
The price Total Energies sold its crude oil at during the fourth quarter was roughly $10 per barrel higher than during fourth quarter 2021.
Zacks.com
Northern (NOG) Updates Q4 Production Numbers, Hikes Dividend
NOG - Free Report) recently reported a decrease of around 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in its production due to severe weather in December, affecting its operations in the Williston and Permian Basins. Despite the impact, the company still expects its full-year 2022 output to meet its previous guidance of 75,250 to 75,550 boe/d.
BP makes record profit in 2022, slows shift from oil
LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) reported on Tuesday a record profit of $28 billion for 2022 and hiked its dividend, but infuriated climate activists by rowing back on plans to slash oil and gas output and reduce carbon emissions by 2030.
Swimming in cash, Chevron plans a $75 billion slap in the face to drivers
While many blue-chip companies reported lower profits last year, Big Oil was having a moment. Crude prices surged, thanks in part to high demand and reduced supply. All of that helped make Chevron the top-performing Dow stock of last year, with shares surging more than 50%.
OilPrice.com
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted E&P companies quickly changed their operational playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. But E&Ps are not the only...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys in February
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 10.5%, can really pad your pocketbook.
Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe
NEW DELHI (AP) — Shares in troubled Adani Enterprises gyrated Friday, tumbling 30% and then rebounding after more than a week of heavy losses that have cost it tens of billions of dollars in market value. The company, the flagship of India’s second-largest conglomerate, canceled a share offering meant...
2 of the Safest Energy Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
Market downturns come and go, but demand for energy is surprisingly resilient over time. Here are two high-yield ways to play that demand.
Billionaire Gautam Adani Loses $60 Billion
The Indian tycoon drops out of the top end of the powerful club of the world's biggest fortunes.
Phys.org
Why energy companies are making so much profit despite UK windfall taxes
Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year caused oil and gas prices to surge, triggering a cost of living crisis in many countries, including the UK. To pay for support for households and businesses experiencing this energy price crisis, the government introduced an additional 25% levy on oil and gas extraction from 26 May 2022. This was increased again in the 2022 Autumn Statement to 35% from January 1 2023. Proposals were also put forward for a separate 45% electricity generator levy.
OilPrice.com
Big Oil Smashes Earnings Record With $219 Billion In Profits
Each of the world’s biggest oil and gas majors reported record profits for 2022 in the past week, doubling their combined net earnings from 2021 and booking the best-ever year for Big Oil. Combined, the net profits of Exxon, Chevron, BP, Shell, Equinor, and. TotalEnergies surged to $219 billion...
OilPrice.com
Energy, Metals Investments To Boom In 2023
Increased efforts to accelerate the energy transition and ensure energy security are driving a new upcycle in investment in the supply of oil, natural gas, renewable power generation, and metals critical to electrification. Total investment in supply is set to hit an eight-year high in 2023 as demand for oil...
Stocks With the Highest Dividend Yields in the S&P 500
One industry in particular dominates the list of stocks with the highest dividend yields in the benchmark index.
Two Wall Street Powerhouses Hit by the Fall of Billionaire Adani's Empire
The two major U.S. institutional investors have exposure to the Adani Group conglomerate.
Adani says it will repay over $1 billion in debt ahead of schedule in a bid to halt stock-market rout
Embattled Indian conglomerate Adani Group is paying back $1.1 billion in debt ahead of schedule. It's scrambling to halt a stocks rout that's wiped out over $110 billion in market value over the past fortnight. The selloff came after US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the group of market manipulation and...
Oil major TotalEnergies doubles annual profit to $36 billion
PARIS (AP) — France’s TotalEnergies SE doubled its profits in 2022, joining other international oil and gas companies in fattening their bottom lines as high energy prices surged after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Adjusted net income rose to $36.2 billion, up from $18.1 billion in 2021, the...
