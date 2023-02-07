Read full article on original website
Man City ‘expect Pep Guardiola will QUIT before club are punished for over 100 financial rule breaches’
MANCHESTER CITY expect boss Pep Guardiola will have left the club before they are punished for over 100 financial rule breaches, according to reports. On Monday, a bombshell announcement by the Premier League saw the champions be charged with financial offences into triple digits. The charges relate to financial information...
Manchester United To Be Without A Number Of Players vs Leeds United
Manchester United are set to be without a number of their senior stars ahead of Wednesday’s game with Leeds United.
Manchester City star Erling Haaland wants sensational Etihad EXIT: report
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is unhappy at Eastlands, according to reports, and wants out after just one season
Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League
Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
Manchester United could demolish Old Trafford after Qatari takeover: report
Manchester United stadium Old Trafford could be razed to rubble, should a Qatari takeover happen to the Red Devils
Ronaldinho announces his son, 17, has signed for Barcelona: 'With the arrival of my son I will be more present'
The Barcelona legend told the media that Joao Mendes has signed for Barcelona's reserve side
Chelsea plot stunning Jose Mourinho return: report
Chelsea want Jose Mourinho back for a third term in charge, according to reports
Marcus Rashford is carrying the burden of Manchester United’s striker struggles
It is an imperfect 10 for Erik ten Hag. Tuesday marked the six-month anniversary of his first game as Manchester United manager and he has had only seen 10 goals from his specialist strikers. One was against Omonia Nicosia, two against Sheriff Tiraspol, three against Nottingham Forest. Only four were in the Premier League.In a different era, when Sir Alex Ferguson invariably played two up front, his fearsome foursome of centre-forwards scored 76 times in 1998/99. Playing as a lone striker, Ruud van Nistelrooy got 44 on his own in 2002/03. Even last season, Cristiano Ronaldo mustered 24.None of...
Man United consider transfer move for ex-Premier League striker as alternative to Kane and Osimhen
Manchester United reportedly have Roma striker Tammy Abraham on their list of transfer targets in case they fail to agree deals for Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen. The Red Devils are expected to make a new signing up front a priority for the summer, and Abraham is one name to have been mentioned as one of several backup options, according to the Telegraph.
Manchester United had £100m bid rejected for England international last summer
Manchester United had a £100m bid rejected for England and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice last summer. Rice has developed into one of the best central midfielders in the whole of Europe over the last few years. With West Ham struggling near the foot of the Premier League table, Rice surely has ambitions to be making the next step to a top-six club.
Lionel Messi Wears No.10 Jersey For PSG As Neymar Reverts To No.11 In Coupe de France
Messi has worn no.30 in every Ligue 1 and Champions League appearance for PSG since joining from Barcelona in 2021.
Why are Man Utd and Leeds football rivals? History of derby explained
Why is the Manchester United v Leeds rivalry one of the most bitter in English football?
Van Nistelrooy slams Gakpo for ignoring advice on Liverpool transfer as he reveals Man Utd was his ‘dream move’
RUUD VAN NISTELROOY has slammed Cody Gakpo for ignoring his advice about joining Liverpool. That’s by revealing the striker wanted a “dream move” to Manchester United instead, according to the Telegraph. Gakpo, 23, was strongly linked with an Old Trafford transfer and came close to a deal...
Lionel Messi Posts Video Of Son Ciro Showing Off Goalkeeping And Rapping Skills
Messi took to Instagram to post a video of his youngest son displaying some sharp goalkeeping skills while rapping about Argentina's World Cup win.
Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr
Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
‘That’s criminal’ – Michael Owen SLAMS two Man Utd players for what they did in pulsating 2-2 draw against Leeds
MICHAEL OWEN has hit out at Raphael Varane and Marcus Rashford for their defending against Leeds. The pair failed to stand tall during a set piece in which Brenden Aaronson almost scored from during the Premier League clash at Old Trafford. The American had a free-kick that could have put...
Jadon Sancho earns Man Utd a point as managerless Leeds let two-goal lead slip
Substitute Jadon Sancho secured Manchester United a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Leeds to deny their managerless rivals a famous first league win at Old Trafford in 42 years.The relegation-threatened Whites sacked Jesse Marsch on Monday and caretaker replacement Michael Skubala was on course to mastermind an unforgettable victory two days later.Wilfried Gnonto fired the visitors ahead after 55 seconds and Raphael Varane turned into his own goal early in the second half as Leeds dreamt of a first league win at Old Trafford since February 1981.Points shared after an electric second half#MUNLEE pic.twitter.com/Wvm0K0FhJe— Premier League (@premierleague) February 8, 2023But Erik...
Transfer news: Man City joined by Magpies in Maddison race
Newcastle United will compete with Manchester City to sign England midfielder James Maddison, 26, from Leicester City. (Northern Echo), external. City are also keen to beat Real Madrid and Liverpool to the signing of 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window - but the threat of sanctions after they were charged by the Premier League could deter them from doing so. (Telegraph), external.
Birmingham City: Frank McParland brought in as Blues head of recruitment
Birmingham City have appointed Frank McParland as their new head of recruitment, to work under technical director Craig Gardner. The Championship club have also brought back former Blues backroom man Joe Carnall as chief scout, as part of a reshaped recruitment team. Liverpudlian McParland, 63, has twice had spells with...
Manchester United's lack of depth could be downfall in top-four race as issues were evident in draw to Leeds
It was a classic trap game for Manchester United on Wednesday as they drew 2-2 with Leeds United at Old Trafford with the glaring takeaway being the lack of depth the Red Devils currently have. Leeds were led by caretaker manager Michal Skuba and American Chris Armas after dismissing Jesse Marsch and they wouldn't wait long before Willy Gnoto opened the scoring in the first minute of play before Crysencio Summerville forced Raphel Varane into an own goal to open the second half. United would fight back with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho scoring to draw level but the dropped points are critical in the top four race with the team clearly not boasting the depth needed to turn around 2-0 holes. United are currently third with 43 points, just seven away from leaders Arsenal, but their top-four cushion over Tottenham is just four points.
